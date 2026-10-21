How to Make Money in 1 Day: 12 Real Ways

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How to make money in 1 day comes down to exchanging something you already have: selling an unwanted item is usually the fastest route. Putting in a few hours of effort can usually get you $30 to $150, depending on your items, skills, local demand, and existing account approvals.

We listed 12 actual ways to earn money within a day, sorted by the resources you’ll need, payout speed, and potential fees you’ll need to pay.

Read on to find out how you can put money in your hands today.

What Do I Actually Need to Make Money in 1 Day?

Depending on the method you choose, you may need items to sell, a client, a delivery account, a mobile app, or other requirements. You can realistically make about $50 to $150, but it’ll take effort.

If you’re learning how to make money fast in a day, spend your first minutes checking what you can actually deliver before the day ends.

Set a Target That Matches Your Resources

Someone with transport, spare belongings, and an open afternoon will have more options than someone starting without these.

Limiting yourself to making money within the day instead of over several days also limits plenty of your options. If you need more ways to make money quickly, our guide to making money fast helps you separate immediate opportunities from projects that take a little longer.

Rewards apps are a quick way to earn, and you only need a mobile phone to get started. Try Snakzy to make money in 1 day from playing mobile games.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Build a small reward balance with Snakzy alongside your main same-day earning plan. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

13 Best Ways to Make Money in 1 Day

Some of these methods let you get your earnings within the day, while others let you earning today but receive the payment a few hours or a day later.

1. Snakzy [Play Mobile Games for Cash]

Best for Earning cash from reaching mobile game milestones What you’ll need Smartphone Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $35

Snakzy lets you build toward a $35 minimum payout through mobile game milestones without paying an entry fee. Allow several days to reach that balance and 48 hours for payment at the latest.

You earn points from eligible game progress and light engagement tasks on Android, and no subscription is required to start

Download Snakzy through Google Play and create your free account.

Choose an eligible game and read its milestones, time limits, and point values.

Complete the listed activities, then check that your progress appears in the reward balance.

Redeem after reaching $35 using an available PayPal or gift-card option.

Skip this method if you need cash in the first hour or dislike mobile games. If the mobile app route appeals to you, we’ve also compiled a guide to earning through apps.

Start Earning Today Snakzy 4.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free mobile game rewards with a $35 minimum payout. Download Snakzy Free

2. Facebook Marketplace [Same-Day Local Item Sales]

Best for Selling new or used items What you’ll need Smartphone or computer, Facebook account, items to sell Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0

Sell your items on Facebook Marketplace for zero platform fees on local pickup. You can receive cash as soon as the buyer receives the item. A competitively priced item with clear photos can help you make money in 1 day, though finding a buyer isn’t guaranteed.

This is the strongest starting point for how to make money in 1 day if you don’t want to wait for account earnings to clear. Choose something you own outright and can hand over immediately. Appliances, furniture, tools, and consoles can help you make money in 1 day.

Photograph the actual item in good lighting.

Disclose product details in the listing, and set your price after studying similar listings.

State your general pickup area and available time; keep your home address private as much as possible.

Meet in a safe location and confirm payment before releasing the item.

Skip local selling if you have nothing suitable or can’t arrange a safe exchange.

Zero Fee Local Sales Facebook Marketplace 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Local pickup sales have no platform fee and can pay at handover. Visit Facebook Marketplace

3. TaskRabbit [Same-Day Local Task Gigs]

Best for Local freelance tasks, handyman work, and errands What you’ll need Smartphone, valid ID, basic tools (depending on category) Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0

With TaskRabbit, you keep 100% of your hourly rate and tips, but completing work today won’t automatically translate to getting the cash today. The deposit process starts after invoicing, with bank arrival taking several business days.

These same-day task platforms suit practical work like assembly, moving help, cleaning, and errands. TaskRabbit sometimes charges a one-time registration fee of up to $25 in select cities. You’ll have to provide your own transport, tools, and supplies, so when choosing how to make money in 1 day, don’t go for jobs that require you to buy more equipment.

Apply for a TaskRabbit profile.

List only tasks you can complete safely, and provide details about your experience and equipment.

Set your hourly rate, travel radius, and available times.

Confirm the job, complete the tasks, and submit the invoice promptly.

Skip this route if you need money in your bank tonight, can’t travel reliably, or aren’t physically able to do the advertised task.

Keep Your Hourly Rate TaskRabbit 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Keep your rate and tips; select cities charge up to $25 to register. Become a Tasker

4. DoorDash [Same-Day Food Delivery Driving]

Best for Delivering food and goods What you’ll need Smartphone, vehicle (car, scooter, or bicycle depending on area), valid driver’s license, auto insurance Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0, optional $1.99 Instant Cashout fee

An eligible DoorDash driver can withdraw earnings using Fast Pay for $1.99, so delivery work can produce usable money today. New applicants must complete onboarding and meet cashout requirements before relying on that option, though.

You keep your offered base pay and tips, but that total is gross earnings, which means it doesn’t account for fuel, insurance, parking, and other costs. To use Fast Pay, you’ll need 25 completed deliveries and two weeks on the platform. Free weekly direct deposit is the fallback option.

Apply through the Dasher sign-up process and plan your shift.

Choose a busy meal window and assess each offer by distance and travel time.

Complete the shift and review settled earnings.

Skip this method if your vehicle is unreliable, your running costs are high, or approval won’t arrive before your deadline.

Eligible Same-Day Cashout DoorDash 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible drivers can use Fast Pay for a $1.99 transfer fee. Visit DoorDash

5. Uber Eats [Instant Cashout Delivery Driving]

Best for Delivering meals, groceries, and orders What you’ll need Smartphone, eligible vehicle (car, scooter, or bicycle), valid driver’s license, auto insurance Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0, optional $0.85 Instant Cashout fee

Uber Eats offers eligible drivers Instant Cashout with a $1 minimum balance and a supplied US transfer fee of $0.85. You can request up to five transfers daily.

Delivery earnings combine the offered fare with tips, but you also incur the same costs as above. The payment system also offers free weekly deposits.

This route works best when you already have an active account and know a busy delivery area, since earnings depend on demand, waiting time, distance, and order availability.

Register through the Driver app.

Add an eligible payment method and confirm that Instant Cashout appears.

Go online during a useful demand window and compare delivery offers with travel costs.

Review available earnings after the shift and request a transfer.

If transport costs make delivery a poor fit, compare ways to earn from home instead.

Cash Out 5x Daily Uber Eats 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Eligible Instant Cashout starts at $1, with a $0.85 transfer fee. Apply to Deliver

6. Poshmark [Fast Closet Cleanout Sales]

Best for Reselling secondhand apparel, beauty products, and home goods What you’ll need Smartphone or computer, items to ship, packaging supplies Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0

A sale on Poshmark can happen today, but funds release after delivery and acceptance, not when you publish the listing.

Listing your item is free, but the platform charges a selling fee of $2.95 below $15, and 20% of the item cost at $15 or more. Factor this charge into your computations when pricing your items.

For clothing, shoes, and accessories, describe the brand, measurements, fabric, and condition accurately.

Create an account and complete the requested identity and payment details.

Photograph the item, labels, measurements, and flaws, then set a price.

Publish and share the listing, answer buyer questions, and evaluate offers.

Ship promptly, and request withdrawal after the funds become available.

Skip this option if you don’t have suitable items or can’t ship quickly. The fund-release process still comes before withdrawal processing. For how to make money in 1 day, choose local cash sales if you can’t wait for delivery and settlement.

Clear Out Your Closet Poshmark 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free listings; funds release after buyer acceptance or the delivery acceptance window. Start Selling Free

7. Wyzant [Online Tutoring With Delayed Payment]

Best for Tutoring students in academic subjects What you’ll need Computer or tablet with internet access, subject expertise, Social Security Number (US) Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0

Tutoring through Wyzant requires an approved profile and a student booking. For how to make money in 1 day, this won’t count if you need to put in a new application or look for a student who needs a lesson tonight.

Freelance tutoring marketplaces work best when you can explain a specific subject clearly and show credible experience. Preparation and messages also take time outside the paid lesson.

Finding a first client is the hard part, and you can improve your odds by getting specific with your expertise: algebra revision, spreadsheet help, or preparation for a particular exam you know well.

This works for how to make money in 1 day if you have an existing approved profile and an available student.

Apply with your subject expertise and complete approval requirements.

Set your posted rate after accounting for the service fee, preparation, and equipment.

Publish specific availability and respond to requests that match your expertise.

Complete and submit the lesson, then check the payment options and charges in your account.

Skip tutoring if you can’t teach the subject confidently or need payment before any approval process can finish.

Earn From Your Expertise Wyzant 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Check your tutor agreement for service fees and payment timing before accepting lessons. Visit Wyzant

8. Prolific [Paid Research Studies]

Best for Participating in academic research studies and surveys What you’ll need Computer or smartphone, PayPal account Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $6

Prolific pays you to participate in research studies, and it has a $6 minimum cashout threshold. The platform’s study-pay policy is $8 per hour, but that’s only assuming you reach a full hour of work.

Researchers recruit participants who match their study requirements, so your location and demographic profile affect availability. Joining is free, and studies commonly involve questionnaires, decisions, or short tasks.

When it comes to how you can make money in 1 day from this, you need to remember that submitting your completed work still doesn’t automatically bring in money; as the platform needs to approve it first. To make money in 1 day, pending rewards aren’t the same as cash.

Create your participant account and provide accurate demographic information.

Check each study’s device requirements, estimated duration, and reward.

Complete the study carefully within its time limit and submit.

Wait for approved rewards to reach the threshold, then cash out.

Skip this as your main plan if you face a waitlist or see no eligible studies.For a broader range of free ways to earn online, compare options that don’t depend on a particular participant profile.

Paid Research Participation Prolific 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free participation with a $6 approved-balance cashout threshold. Join as Participant

9. Clickworker [Quick Online Microtasks]

Best for Microtasks such as data entry, text creation, and AI training What you’ll need Computer or smartphone, PayPal or Payoneer account Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $10

Clickworker lets you complete small online jobs within the day, with supplied PayPal payouts starting at $10. A weekly payment cycle means that you can complete jobs in a day, but payout will only be made on the pre-determined date.

Tasks can include categorization, surveys, and text or image labeling. Registration is free, and there isn’t a separate platform commission deducted from each displayed task reward.

For how to make money in 1 day, a weekly payment cycle rules out relying on new microtask earnings tonight.

Register and complete your profile and payment details.

Read the task rules and check the reward.

Submit accurate work and keep any task-specific completion records.

Check payable earnings and meet your payment method’s threshold.

Skip this if your bill is due today or if available jobs pay too little for the attention required.

No Platform Commission Clickworker 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free registration; weekly payments require the applicable payable-balance minimum. Start Clickworking

10. Swagbucks [Small Point Redemptions]

Best for Cash and gift cards from taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, and online shopping What you’ll need Smartphone or computer Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $5 for cash

You can redeem Swagbucks points for select gift cards starting at $3 at $5 for cash, but electronic delivery can take two to five business days. Points can be built today without becoming money you can use that same day.

The standard reward value is 100 points to $1, available through eligible surveys, shopping offers, and other listed activities. Joining is free. Check the reward catalog and redemption terms in your account for the exact option you want.

Create your free account and check the reward options available.

Choose a free survey or task and read its completion conditions.

Track credited points separately from pending offers.

Redeem for an available reward after reaching its specific threshold.

Skip this as your main method if you need a bank deposit today or can’t use the available gift cards.

Select Rewards From $3 Swagbucks 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free membership with select $3 gift cards and later electronic delivery. Explore Free Rewards

11. Etsy [Quick Digital Product Sales]

Best for Selling handmade goods, vintage items, and custom craft supplies What you’ll need Computer or smartphone, items or digital files to sell, valid bank account Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0

A ready-made digital download can be sold on Etsy today, with a $10 sale leaving about $8.60 after the standard US fees, which includes a $0.20 listing fee and a 6.5% transaction fee.

US payment processing adds 3% plus $0.25. Buyers must first deposit the funds into your account after the sale, which takes additional processing time before you can withdraw funds. Check your shop’s deposit schedule before choosing this for a deadline.

Set up your shop and review all charges and payment verification requirements.

Prepare an original planner, template, or printable.

Test the download, explain file formats and permitted use, and show accurate preview images.

Publish the listing and monitor available funds after any sale.

Week one may produce no sales, so if you haven’t built a shop yet, consider this as a reusable asset, not your main plan for how to make money fast in 1 day.

Sell Reusable Downloads Etsy 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Standard listings cost $0.20; transaction and payment fees also apply. Open an Etsy Shop

Best for Print-on-demand custom merchandise sales What you’ll need Computer, connected e-commerce storefront (e.g., Etsy, Shopify, eBay), digital designs Minimum earnings amount before withdrawal $0

Printify has a free plan with no platform commission, but your sales don’t make it into your account immediately: transfers and processing times still apply, even if you can make sales in 1 day.

Print-on-demand means the product is manufactured after an order is placed, which means you won’t waste inventory. You still pay for production, shipping, and store fees, but you can also opt for Printify‘s $29 monthly Premium plan with production discounts up to 20%. Again, this is a 1-day earning model if you already have the store up and running.

Create your free account and connect a supported storefront, like your Etsy shop.

Choose a product and print provider, then upload a design you have the right to sell.

Review production, shipping, storefront charges, and the funds needed to fulfill an order.

Publish accurate product details and delivery estimates, then promote the design.

Skip this if you have no audience, no design skills, and no way to cover fulfillment while customer payments clear.

Free Plan Available Printify 3.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. No platform commission on the free plan; production and storefront costs remain. Start Your Store

How the 12 Compare

Begin by reviewing the resources you already have. Afterwards, assess the timeline you’ll need from registering, listing, or applying, to the time you’ll actually get your payout or reach the minimum payout threshold.

For how to make money in 1 day, the main dividing line is between immediate exchanges and platform balances. Cash from sales can sometimes be available at handover; but online earnings usually need approval before you can withdraw them.

Costs and Payment Windows

Method How to Earn What you’ll need Additional fees Time to First Payout Snakzy Mobile gaming rewards Smartphone None Several days to $35; up to 48 hours after redemption Facebook Marketplace Selling items Smartphone or computer, Facebook account, items to sell None At handover once a buyer agrees TaskRabbit Completing errands Smartphone, valid ID, basic tools None Initiated about 24 hours after invoice; arrival three to five business days later DoorDash Delivery Smartphone, vehicle (car, scooter, or bicycle depending on area), valid driver’s license, auto insurance Optional Fast Pay $1.99 Same-day when eligible; otherwise weekly deposit Uber Eats Delivery Smartphone, vehicle (car, scooter, or bicycle), valid driver’s license, auto insurance, Optional Instant Cashout $0.85; $1 minimum Eligible instant transfers, up to five daily; free weekly option Poshmark Selling items Smartphone or computer, items to ship, packaging supplies $2.95 below $15; 20% at $15 or more Release after acceptance or three-day delivery window, then withdrawal processing Wyzant Tutoring Computer or tablet, subject expertise, Social Security Number (US) Check each current tutor agreement Check account payment schedule; don’t assume same-day receipt Prolific Completing studies and surveys Computer or smartphone, PayPal account None $6 approved balance; check account cashout controls Clickworker Data entry, AI training Computer or smartphone, PayPal or Payoneer account None Weekly Wednesday to Friday; $5/€5 payable via PayPal, $10 via Payoneer Swagbucks Gaming and shopping rewards Smartphone or computer None Select $3 gift cards; two to five business days for delivery Etsy Selling items Computer or smartphone, items or digital files to sell, valid bank account 6.5% transaction plus US processing of 3% + $0.25 Availability, reserves, and deposit settings affect arrival; check shop account Printify Printing items to sell Computer, connected e-commerce storefront (e.g., Etsy, Shopify, eBay), digital designs Production, shipping, and storefront costs Connected storefront controls settlement; not an instant bank payout

Choosing the Best Earning Option for You

Our list mixes asset-based methods, like selling belongings or downloads, with active services, like tutoring, deliveries, and assembly. If you have no car but own a useful appliance, a local sale may be practical.

If you have no inventory but an approved delivery account, a shift may fit better. Choose how to make money in 1 day from what you have now, not what an opportunity assumes you have.

For each method, the useful evidence is the payout process, applicable fees, entry requirements, and the minimum threshold before you can get payment. If you want to build cash over more time, rather than just 1 day, our guide to making money online gives you longer-term approaches.

In the meantime, start with a quick, easy, and proven method: rewards apps where you play games to get money.

More Reward Apps That Pay You

Free reward services can supplement a larger earning method, but they’re rarely the best answer to how to make money in 1 day. Check the live redemption catalog before counting a balance toward today’s spending.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 PayPal and gift cards Android/iOS ySense Depends on selected reward; check the cashout catalog PayPal and gift cards, subject to region Web Bigcash $1 Check available options in the app before earning Android KashKick Check the account’s current redemption requirement PayPal and available gift-card options Web; 18+, US/UK eligibility restrictions InboxDollars Check first-redemption and later-redemption requirements Check the current reward catalog Android, US

Extra Tip 1: Sell Your Gift Cards for Instant Cash

An unused gift card can also be how to make money in 1 day if you can sell it yourself or through a reseller. An offer below face value is normal, and a quoted instant payment may still depend on card verification and your payout method.

Compare the net offer with the card’s face value before accepting. Offers depend on the retailer, balance, demand, and marketplace, so no single discount applies to every card.

Confirm the balance of the card, and check whether it’s transferable.

Compare current buyout offers from reputable resellers, including fees and verification requirements.

Choose a payment method

Save the offer and receipt, and don’t share the card details with the buyer until they pay.

Before choosing how to make money in 1 day by selling a gift card, consider using it for a budgeted purchase and keeping your cash.

Extra Tip 2: Making a Simple Website, Even for Quick Gigs

A clear one-page profile can help a same-day customer book you again without another long conversation. You only need your service, relevant examples, availability, and a reliable contact or booking method.

This doesn’t need to delay the first paid job. Your page will help clients and customers understand your services, as well as your work area, required materials, and pricing.

Write one sentence naming the problems you solve and the people you can help.

Add a short service description, pricing approach, availability, and relevant examples.

Provide a working contact form or booking link and test it from your phone.

For how to make money in 1 day, finish the work you can sell first. Then make the next booking easier.

The quickest way to make money in 1 day can be right on your phone. An app like Snakzy can even reward you for gaming.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Use Snakzy for a small reward stream while your main earning method handles the bigger target. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Final Verdict on How to Make Money in 1 Day

Choose Facebook Marketplace for cash at handover if you own something buyers want. An active DoorDash or Uber Eats account offers a more repeatable route for how to make money in 1 day. Prioritize these immediate exchanges over new applications, contest entries, or pending rewards since you have a short timeline.

The deciding trade-off is speed versus repeatability. You can only sell spare belongings once, while services can bring repeat bookings. Work backward from your deadline, subtract all costs, and count only payments you can actually use by then – not pending earnings or withdrawals still processing.

Combining an asset sale with eligible paid work is a practical answer to how to make money in 1 day.

FAQs