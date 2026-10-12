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How to Make Easy Money on the Side: 15 Real Ways That Work in 2026

How to make easy money on the side depends on how quickly you need cash and how much you want to earn. A reward app or a resale sale can clear in a few days or less, while skill-based freelancing takes longer to set up but pays a lot more per hour.

Selling items and freelancing realistically work for someone with 5 to 10 spare hours and either a closet of unused items or one marketable skill. These options do not work for someone who needs a guaranteed amount by a fixed date this week. In that case, it’s better to lean on a reward app rather than anything that needs a client or a closet of items first.

Every method below is ranked by a verified fee, a real payout minimum and how many days it actually takes to see the money land.

These 15 options on how to make easy money on the side cover near-zero-effort reward apps, one-time resale cash, and skill-based freelancing and tutoring. Some of these are real ways to make money from home for free with nothing more than a phone, and others need a specific skill but pay several times more per hour once that skill is proven. To work out how to actually make easy money on the side, check each method’s fee, payout minimum and time-to-cash before starting.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY BY PLAYING GAMES Earn rewards by playing mobile games and completing surveys with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Really Possible to Make Easy Money on the Side?

Yes, figuring out how to make easy money on the side can mean starting with a modest $50 to $300 a week. But “easy” depends on what you currently have, like spare time, things you can sell, or a skill you already have. Effort and payout scale together. A reward app can pay smaller but usually requires just your time and a phone, while tutoring pays higher but clients would take days to land.

To compare how to make easy money on the side, start with the five main groups in this guide:

Reward and gaming app ( Snakzy ) – pay for completing game milestones and offers. They’re easy to fit into spare minutes, but earnings are generally small, and Snakzy requires a $35 balance before cashing out.

pay for completing game milestones and offers. They’re easy to fit into spare minutes, but earnings are generally small, and Snakzy requires a $35 balance before cashing out. Reselling platforms ( Depop , Etsy , Amazon ) – let you earn from secondhand items, handmade products, or digital downloads. Selling belongings you already own requires little investment, while building a profitable online shop takes more planning.

let you earn from secondhand items, handmade products, or digital downloads. Selling belongings you already own requires little investment, while building a profitable online shop takes more planning. Gig and service platforms ( Uber Eats , Instacart , Rover ) – pay for deliveries, grocery shopping, and pet care. They offer more consistent earning opportunities when demand is strong, but income depends on your location, working hours, and expenses.

pay for deliveries, grocery shopping, and pet care. They offer more consistent earning opportunities when demand is strong, but income depends on your location, working hours, and expenses. Freelancing and tutoring platforms ( Upwork , 99designs , Preply ) – offer higher earning potential for people with marketable skills. Finding your first client can take weeks, and platform commissions reduce what you take home.

offer higher earning potential for people with marketable skills. Finding your first client can take weeks, and platform commissions reduce what you take home. Passive-income platforms (TeePublic, Shutterstock, Turo, Neighbor, YouTube) – let you earn from creative content or assets you already own. Some require substantial upfront work or investment, and earnings aren’t guaranteed.

The question is not just how to make easy money on the side, but which setup fits you the most. Some side hustles can pay small but doesn’t require too much effort, while others have a bigger pay but would need more time commitment. For more ideas on how to make easy money on the side without a large initial investment, explore real ways to make money from home for free.

15 Real Ways to Make Easy Money on the Side

Each entry below shows how to make easy money on the side, with the real fee, payout minimum and time to cash. Start wherever your available time and starting skill fit best.

1. Snakzy [Reward App with Low Cashout Threshold]

Best for Casual mobile gamers looking to earn extra in their free time Startup cost $0 to get started What you’ll need A smartphone, internet connection, and spare time to complete game milestones First payout Reach 35,000 coins (roughly $35), including any eligible welcome bonus How you get paid Redeem earnings through PayPal or gift cards, subject to location and VIP level. After your initial cashout, most rewards start at $10

Snakzy pays out from a $35 balance with no joining fee. That makes it the lowest-effort, lowest-barrier entry on this list, best for filling small gaps of time rather than replacing income.

General reward and cash-back apps work by paying small amounts for completing short tasks, watching offers or hitting in-app milestones, and Snakzy follows that same model through game milestones and short engagement tasks rather than a commission split. There’s no user fee at all, which is as close to a true free entry point as this list gets.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Snakzy:

Download Snakzy and create a free account

Complete the starter game milestones to unlock your first point balance

Link a cash-out method (PayPal or a supported gift card)

Cash out once your balance reaches the $35 minimum

A common mistake when figuring out how to make easy money on the side with Snakzy is treating points as instant cash before reaching the $35 threshold. Early sessions aren’t wasted time; they’re just building toward the first payout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Gaming App for Real Earnings Free to join with $35 minimum cash-out $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

2. Depop [Quick Closet Cash]

Best for Turning unused clothes and accessories into extra cash Startup cost Free to list, with US payment processing fees of 3.3% + $0.45 per sale What you’ll need Clothes to resell, a smartphone for listings, and time to pack and ship orders First payout For US sellers, funds become available 2 business days after delivery or 10 business days after the sale, whichever comes first How you get paid Withdraw your Depop balance to a linked bank account, with transfers taking up to 5 additional days

US and UK sellers on Depop pay $0 selling commission since the fee was removed in 2024, only a payment processing charge of 3.3% plus $0.45 per sale. For anyone researching how to make easy money on the side, a closet clear-out can be one of the fastest ways to see real cash land this week.

If you’re figuring out how to make easy money on the side by selling clothes, Depop lets you list for free and set your own prices. For US sellers, funds become available two business days after delivery or 10 business days after the sale, whichever comes first. Bank transfers can take up to five additional days. General resale apps like Poshmark and ThredUp work similarly, but Depop wins on a younger, fashion-forward buyer base that pays well for streetwear and vintage pieces. This is a solid route if you’re looking at how you can make money at home from a closet you already own rather than new inventory.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Depop:

Create a free seller account and verify your identity

Photograph and list items with honest condition notes

Set a competitive price against similar sold listings

Ship promptly once sold to start the 5-day payout clock

If you’re learning how to make easy money on the side through resale, avoid overpricing against sold comparables, which can stall listings for months instead of weeks. Depop holds a 3.1 out of 5 rating from more than 8,000 reviews on Trustpilot in 2026.

0% US Selling Fee Depop 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to list, no US seller commission, just 3.3% plus $0.45 processing per sale. List on Depop

3. Etsy [Sell Digital or Handmade Products]

Best for Creative sellers interested in earning from handmade goods, printables, or digital downloads Startup cost $0.20 per listing, with a possible one-time shop setup fee and additional selling fees What you’ll need Products or digital designs, a computer or smartphone, and time to set up your shop First payout New sellers typically wait 14 days for funds to become available, followed by their chosen deposit schedule How you get paid Earnings go to a linked bank account, with weekly deposits set by default. Daily USD deposits require at least $25 in available funds

Etsy charges $0.20 per listing plus a 6.5% transaction fee and a 3% plus $0.25 processing fee, and funds may become available for deposit the next business day for established sellers, with a $25 minimum for automatic daily deposits. It suits anyone with a printable, a craft or a digital template to turn into repeat sales.

One answer to how to make easy money on the side is digital products: unlike a one-off resale sale, a planner or design file can sell dozens of times from one listing after a few hours of setup. That’s part of what makes making money at home through a digital shop different from physical resale: the inventory never runs out. General digital-goods platforms like Gumroad and Creative Market work on a similar model, but Etsy wins on built-in buyer traffic that a brand-new shop would otherwise have to build from scratch.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Etsy:

Create an Etsy seller account which may have a one-time shop setup fee

Configure your payment and deposit settings

Create your first listing for the $0.20 fee per item

Upload digital files or photograph handmade stock

Promote the listing and reinvest early sales into more inventory or designs

When learning how to make easy money on the side with Etsy, avoid underpricing to compete in search results and losing most of your earnings.

Sell Digital Products Etsy 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0.20 per listing plus 6.5% transaction fee, $25 payout threshold, next-day deposits for established sellers. Open an Etsy Shop

4. Uber Eats [Deliver Food for Same-Day Cash]

Best for US drivers and cyclists who want to earn extra cash on a flexible schedule Startup cost Free to sign up, though fuel and vehicle maintenance may add expenses What you’ll need A smartphone, eligible transportation, required documents, and an approved background check First payout Available through Instant Pay after your first completed delivery, usually within minutes but sometimes taking 2–3 business days How you get paid Weekly bank deposits or Instant Pay for $1.25 per transfer to a personal debit card. The Uber Pro Card offers free automatic payouts after each trip

Uber Eats couriers earn delivery fares plus 100% of customer tips, with Instant Pay available for a $1.25 fee per cashout to a personal debit card. That makes it one of the fastest ways to turn a free evening into cash in hand, best for someone with a car or bike already available.

The platform calculates delivery fares based on estimated time, distance, and local demand, with service fees potentially deducted from gross fares. Couriers keep all customer tips and may earn extra through promotions during busy delivery periods.

General delivery apps like DoorDash and Grubhub run a similar model, but Uber Eats has the widest city coverage of the three, which matters if you’re trying to pick up shifts in a smaller market.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Uber Eats:

Apply through the driver app with ID, insurance and a background check

Wait for activation, typically a few days

Go online during peak meal windows (lunch and dinner) for the best per-hour rate

Use Instant Cashout or wait for the weekly direct deposit

A common mistake is driving off-peak hours, when per-delivery pay drops well below the $15 to $19 an hour average.

Same-Day Cash Out Uber Eats 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn delivery fares plus 100% of tips Apply to Drive

5. Instacart [Shop for Grocery Orders]

Best for People who want flexible side income from shopping for and delivering groceries Startup cost Free to apply, but fuel and vehicle upkeep come at your own expense What you’ll need A smartphone, reliable car, driver’s license, and spare hours to complete grocery orders First payout Eligible shoppers can cash out batch earnings within minutes after delivery How you get paid Weekly bank deposits, Instant Cashout for a small fee, or free automatic payouts after each batch through the Shopper Rewards Card

Instacart shoppers earn a national average of roughly $18.95 an hour gross including tips, with a median of $16.61 an hour. Base batch pay alone runs $7 to $10, so real earnings depend heavily on how tip-friendly your neighborhood is.

For anyone wondering how to make easy money on the side with groceries, Instacart shoppers keep 100% of tips and receive weekly direct deposits with no stated minimum. General grocery-delivery apps like Shipt and Walmart Spark work on a similar batch-pay model, but Instacart runs the largest network by order volume of the three.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Instacart:

Apply through the Shopper app and pass the background check

Complete your first batch during a guaranteed-pay promotion if one’s offered

Track actual hourly pay per batch, not just the quoted base pay

Set up direct deposit or use an on-demand cashout option if available

To learn how to make easy money on the side with Instacart, avoid large, low-tip batches that take longer than the base pay justifies.

Keep 100% of Tips Instacart 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0 to start, $7 to $10 base pay per batch plus tips, weekly direct deposit. Become a Shopper

6. TeePublic [Upload Designs for Passive Royalties]

Best for Artists and designers looking to earn passive income from their original artwork Startup cost Free to create a store and upload designs What you’ll need A computer, original artwork, basic design skills, and time to create and upload designs First payout Paid on the 15th of the following month after your first sale, with no minimum earnings requirement on PayPal How you get paid Earn a fixed royalty for every product sold, with monthly payments through PayPal or Payoneer

TeePublic artists earn a fixed royalty per product, around $4 on a standard $22 classic t-shirt at Artisan tier, a fixed royalty rather than a percentage. Royalties pay monthly on the 15th with no minimum payout threshold for PayPal, and it’s close to fully passive once a design is uploaded.

If you’re exploring how to make easy money on the side without upfront costs, TeePublic is free to start, has no listing fee, and handles printing, shipping and customer service entirely. General print-on-demand platforms like Society6 and Spreadshirt work similarly, but TeePublic pays a fixed per-item royalty rather than a percentage, so payouts stay predictable regardless of pricing swings.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with TeePublic:

Create a free artist account

Upload original artwork in the required resolution and format

Tag designs accurately so they surface in on-site search

Upload consistently, since a single design rarely earns enough alone

For anyone exploring how to make easy money on the side with TeePublic, one or two designs rarely bring meaningful income. Artists who earn consistently typically maintain dozens of listings.

Passive Royalties TeePublic 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to upload, fixed royalty per sale (around $4 a shirt), paid monthly on the 15th. Upload a Design

7. Shutterstock [Contribute Stock Photos]

Best for Photographers and content creators looking to earn royalties from their images Startup cost Free to register and submit photos What you’ll need A camera or smartphone, original high-quality photos, and time to edit and upload content First payout Reach at least $25 in earnings by month’s end, with payments generally sent between the 7th and 15th of the following month How you get paid Earn 15% to 40% royalties from licensed downloads, with monthly payments through PayPal, Skrill, or Payoneer

Shutterstock contributors earn a tiered 15% to 40% royalty based on total annual downloads, paid monthly once earnings clear the $25 threshold. For anyone exploring how to make easy money on the side with photography, Shutterstock suits people with a smartphone camera and an eye for stock-worthy shots, not just professional photographers.

For anyone exploring how to make easy money on the side with photos, joining Shutterstock is free, and contributors earn royalties when customers license their content, with earnings varying by license type and contributor level. This makes this closer to a creative way to make money than a one-time sale. General stock platforms like iStock and Dreamstime pay similarly.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Shutterstock:

Create a free contributor account

Submit a batch of high-resolution, properly tagged images

Wait for moderation approval before images go live for sale

Reach $25 in cleared earnings to trigger your first payout

A common mistake is submitting a small, narrow batch; contributors who clear the $25 threshold quickly tend to upload in the hundreds, across varied categories.

Sell Your Photos Shutterstock 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free contributor account, 15% to 40% royalty, $25 payout threshold paid monthly. Become a Contributor

8. Upwork [Freelance Your Way to a Higher Ceiling]

Best for Skilled freelancers looking to earn extra income through remote client projects Startup cost Free to register, with optional Connects purchases at $0.15 each for job proposals What you’ll need A computer, reliable internet, marketable skills, and a portfolio to attract clients First payout Fixed-price earnings clear 5 days after milestone approval; hourly earnings generally become available 10 days after the billing week ends How you get paid Client payments minus a 0% to 15% service fee, with withdrawals through bank transfers, PayPal, or eligible Instant Pay

Upwork charges a freelancer service fee ranging from 0% to 15% per contract, and payouts typically clear 5 to 10 days after work is completed or approved. For anyone considering how to make easy money on the side long term, Upwork has the highest earning ceiling on this list once a client relationship is established, but it’s the slowest to produce a first payout.

Freelancers set their own rates across writing, design, admin and technical skills, and clients see the freelancer’s full rate plus Upwork’s separate buyer fee, so the 10% is the only cut taken from what the freelancer actually keeps. If you want a broader rundown of what pays well in this lane, the Eneba Hub guide on making money with online jobs covers the skill-based options this list only has room to rank one of. General alternatives like Freelancer.com and direct-to-client outreach work too, but Upwork has the deepest client pool of the three.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Upwork:

Build a profile with a specific, narrow skill focus rather than a generalist pitch

Submit tailored proposals on 5 to 10 relevant jobs to land the first client

Deliver the first project ahead of deadline to earn an early 5-star review

Raise your rate once your job success score and reviews are established

One important thing to consider is Upwork’s Connects, which are used to apply for jobs. When you run out of free Connects, you’ll need to buy more, so include these costs when calculating your earnings. Upwork holds a 4.2 out of 5 rating from more than 16,000 reviews on Trustpilot.

Highest Earning Ceiling Upwork 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join, with 0% to 15% freelancer service fee Create a Profile

9. 99designs [Enter Design Contests]

Best for Graphic designers looking to earn money through creative competitions and client projects Startup cost Free to apply, with platform fees of 5% to 15% on direct projects and possible client introduction fees What you’ll need A computer, graphic design software, a portfolio, and time to create original designs First payout Minimum $25 in eligible earnings, typically arriving 6 to 10+ business days after payment release How you get paid Contest prizes or client project payments, transferred automatically through Hyperwallet to a linked payout method

99designs charges 5% to 15% of a 1-to-1 project depending on designer level, plus a possible client introduction fee of up to $100, while contest prizes are fixed amounts set by the client. Payouts are processed automatically through Hyperwallet once earnings reach $25, with funds typically arriving 6 to 10 or more business days after payment is released.

This platform is for graphic designers figuring out how to make easy money on the side. Start with open contests for fixed prizes rather than negotiating rates, potentially shortening the path to a first paid project compared with cold outreach. Available alternatives are Fiverr’s design gigs and DesignCrowd.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with 99designs:

Apply for portfolio review to unlock a designer account

Enter contests that match your actual skill level rather than overreaching early

Submit multiple concept directions to improve odds of winning

Build a public portfolio from winning entries to attract direct 1-to-1 work

If you’re figuring out how to make easy money on the side with design contests, consider your chances of earning a prize before entering several. Most contests primarily reward the winner, although Gold and Platinum contests also offer payments to finalists. 99designs holds a 4.2 out of 5 rating from 1,600+ reviews on Trustpilot.

No Client List Needed 99designs 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to apply, fixed contest prizes or 5% to 15% project fee Apply as a Designer

10. Preply [Tutor Online in a Subject You Know]

Best for People with subject expertise who want to earn extra income by teaching students online Startup cost Free to apply, with commissions ranging from 18% to 33% on regular lessons What you’ll need A computer, webcam, reliable internet, subject knowledge, and time for tutoring sessions First payout After your first paid lesson is confirmed, with transfer times varying by withdrawal method How you get paid Receive lesson earnings through PayPal, Wise-powered bank transfers, Payoneer, or Skrill. Withdrawal fees and minimums vary

Preply tutors start at a 33% commission on regular lessons that falls in tiers down to 18% as cumulative teaching hours grow. There’s a $30 minimum withdrawal. Earnings become available in the tutor’s Preply balance after a regular lesson is confirmed, with withdrawal times depending on the payment method. The first trial lesson with each new student pays the tutor $0.

If you’re exploring how to make easy money on the side by tutoring, Preply lets you set your hourly rate for languages, academic subjects or test prep, while commissions fall as teaching hours accumulate. General alternatives like Wyzant and italki work similarly, but Preply has the largest language-learner base of the three.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Preply:

Apply with a short intro video and a subject specialty

Price trial lessons competitively, knowing the first one with each student is unpaid

Build a review base from early paying lessons to rank higher in search

Track cumulative hours since the commission drops in tiers as hours grow

A common mistake is setting too high a rate before any reviews exist, which stalls bookings entirely before they can start. Preply holds a 4.4 out of 5 rating from more than 26,000 reviews on Trustpilot in 2026.

Teach What You Know Preply 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to apply, commission starts at 33% and drops to 18% with hours, $30 minimum withdrawal. Apply to Tutor

11. Rover [Walk Dogs and Pet Sit]

Best for Pet lovers looking to make extra money through dog walking and pet sitting Startup cost One-time profile review fee of $49 to $79, depending on location What you’ll need A smartphone, pet care experience, spare hours, and an approved background check First payout Released 2 days after completing a booking, with bank deposits taking up to 5 additional business days How you get paid Keep 80% of booking earnings plus all tips under the standard fee structure, with payments sent to your bank through Stripe

Rover sitters generally keep 80% of their listed rate plus 100% of tips, after a 20% service fee. A one-time profile review fee of $49 to $79 applies when signing up as a sitter, depending on location. Rover releases payments two days after a completed service. Stripe then initiates the bank transfer, which can take up to five additional business days.

One way to explore how to make easy money on the side through pet care is Rover, where sitters set their own per-night or per-walk rates. General alternatives like Wag! and local pet-sitting groups exist too, but Rover offers the Rover Guarantee, a reimbursement program covering certain eligible pet injuries and property damage during bookings made through the platform.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Rover:

Apply and pass the background check

Build a profile with real photos and a specific service list (walks, boarding, drop-ins)

Accept a few lower-priced bookings early to build reviews

Raise rates once a steady review base is established

A common mistake is skipping the meet-and-greet step before a first overnight booking, which Rover’s own safety guidance recommends to avoid mismatched expectations. Rover holds a 4.5 out of 5 rating from more than 35,000 reviews on Trustpilot.

Keep 80% Plus Tips Rover 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $49–$79 profile review fee, generally 20% service fee, with sitters keeping 80% of booking earnings plus tips. Apply to Sit

12. Turo [Rent Out Your Car]

Best for Car owners looking to earn extra income by renting out an unused vehicle Startup cost Free to list, though insurance, maintenance, and vehicle upkeep cost extra What you’ll need An eligible car, valid documents, a smartphone, and time to manage bookings and vehicle handoffs First payout After your first completed trip, with bank transfers typically taking 3 to 5 business days. Initial payouts may take up to 14 days How you get paid Keep 70% to 90% of trip prices in most US markets, or up to 100% in select markets, with earnings sent through direct deposit

Turo hosts keep 70%, 80% or 90% of trip earnings depending on the protection plan chosen, and can keep up to 100% on the top plan for trips booked 28 or more days in advance in select markets. For anyone exploring how to make easy money on the side with an idle car, Turo offers mostly passive income without a daily time commitment.

When deciding how to make easy money on the side with Turo, compare protection plans: lower host shares mean less financial responsibility for vehicle damage, while higher shares mean covering more of the cost of eligible damage claims.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Turo:

List your car with photos, mileage limits and availability

Choose a protection plan that matches your risk tolerance

Price competitively against similar local listings

Track payouts, which land via direct deposit after each completed trip

A common mistake is choosing the highest host-share plan without understanding the much larger damage responsibility that comes with it. Turo holds a 4.6 out of 5 rating from over 110,000 reviews on Trustpilot, largely from guests rather than hosts specifically.

Rent Your Idle Car Turo 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to list, keep 70% to 90% (up to 100% on advance bookings) of trip earnings. List Your Car

13. Neighbor [Rent Storage or Parking Space]

Best for Property owners looking to earn extra income from unused storage or parking spaces Startup cost Free to list, with a 4.9% + $0.30 processing fee deducted from rental payments What you’ll need An available garage, driveway, or storage space, a smartphone, and time to manage renters First payout About 30 days after the rental begins, plus 2 to 3 business days for bank processing How you get paid Receive monthly rental earnings minus processing fees through Stripe deposits to your linked bank account

Neighbor hosts keep roughly 95% of each rental payment after a 4.9% plus $0.30 processing fee, with payouts generally initiated at the end of the first 30-day rental period. If you’re figuring out how to make easy money on the side with unused space, Neighbor can turn an empty garage, driveway or spare room into monthly income with no ongoing labor.

For anyone considering how to make easy money on the side with unused space, listing on Neighbor is free, and the platform takes its cut only when a space rents. General informal alternatives like Craigslist and local classifieds exist too, but Neighbor adds host liability protection through its own guarantee, which a classifieds listing doesn’t.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Neighbor:

List your space with clear photos, dimensions and access details

Set a competitive monthly rate against similar local listings

Connect a bank account via Stripe for payouts

Give 30 days’ notice before reclaiming a rented space

A common mistake is underpricing a space in a high-demand area without checking comparable listings first. Neighbor holds a 4.6 out of 5 rating from more than 1,500 reviews on Trustpilot.

Rent Unused Space Neighbor 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to list, keep about 95% after processing fees List Your Space

14. YouTube [Earn Ad Revenue Long-Term]

Best for Aspiring content creators looking to build long-term income from videos Startup cost Free to create a channel, with optional spending on recording equipment What you’ll need A smartphone or camera, internet connection, video ideas, and time to create content First payout After meeting monetization requirements and reaching $100 in earnings, with monthly payments generally issued between the 21st and 26th How you get paid Earn through ads, YouTube Premium, memberships, and other eligible features, with payments processed through AdSense for YouTube

YouTube pays creators through the Partner Program’s ad revenue share once a channel is monetized, but most creators wait months before payouts become meaningful. It’s the slowest-starting method on this list, best treated as a long-term side project rather than quick cash.

Startup cost ranges from $0 to a few hundred dollars for basic gear, and payouts process through AdSense once a channel clears a $100 threshold, paid monthly. General content-monetization alternatives like TikTok’s Creator Rewards and Twitch subscriptions exist too.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with YouTube:

Pick a narrow content niche you can sustain weekly

Publish consistently to reach the Partner Program’s watch-hour and subscriber thresholds

Apply for monetization once eligible

Diversify into sponsorships once ad revenue alone proves inconsistent

A common mistake is expecting fast income; a channel typically needs months of consistent uploads before ad revenue covers even basic gear costs.

Long-Term Side Project YouTube 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0 to start, earn through ads and other monetization features, with monthly payouts after reaching $100 Start a Channel

15. Amazon [Resell Items as an Individual Seller]

Best for People looking to earn extra income by reselling products through an established marketplace Startup cost No monthly fee on the Individual plan, but inventory, shipping, and selling fees apply What you’ll need Products to resell, a computer or smartphone, verified seller details, and time to manage orders First payout Funds typically become available 7 days after delivery, with bank deposits taking up to 5 additional business days How you get paid Receive sales earnings minus $0.99 per item and applicable referral fees, paid to your bank through Amazon’s settlement system

An Amazon Individual seller pays $0.99 per item sold plus an 8% to 15% referral fee depending on category, with no monthly subscription and no minimum payout threshold, disbursed every 14 days. It suits someone who already sources items cheaply, through clearance, thrift finds or bulk deals, to resell at a markup.

General resale alternatives like eBay and Facebook Marketplace work similarly, but Amazon has by far the largest buyer search volume of the three.

Here’s how to make easy money on the side with Amazon:

Register a free Individual seller account

Source inventory with a clear profit margin after the 8% to 15% referral fee

List with accurate condition grading to avoid returns

Track the 14-day payout cycle

A common mistake is underestimating the referral fee when pricing, which can erase a thin resale margin entirely.

No Monthly Fee Option Amazon 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0.99 per item plus 8% to 15% referral fee, with settlements generally processed every 14 days after applicable reserves Start Selling

Comparison: 15 Ways to Make Easy Money on the Side

To compare how to make easy money on the side, look at these 15 methods, spanning near-zero-effort reward apps, one-time resale cash, and skill-based freelancing and tutoring. Use the table below to compare the methods likely to pay fastest against the ones built for steadier, ongoing income.

Method Startup Cost Fee or Commission Payout Minimum Time to First Payout Snakzy $0 No user fee $35 After reaching the reward threshold Depop $0 0% US selling commission; 3.3% + $0.45 processing No minimum 2 to 10 business days Etsy $0.20/listing; possible setup fee 6.5% transaction + 3% + $0.25 US processing $25 minimum for automatic daily USD deposits 14 days plus deposit processing Uber Eats $0 signup; vehicle expenses apply Service fees may apply; couriers keep 100% of tips Depends on cashout method Typically within minutes after delivery Instacart $0 signup; vehicle expenses apply Variable batch pay; shoppers keep 100% of tips No stated weekly minimum Weekly direct deposit or faster through Instant Cashout TeePublic $0 Fixed royalties vary by product and sale No PayPal minimum; $20 for Payoneer Monthly Shutterstock $0 15%–40% contributor royalty $25 Monthly Upwork $0 signup; optional paid Connects 0%–15% freelancer service fee per contract No universal manual withdrawal minimum 5 to 10 days plus transfer time 99designs $0 5%–15% project fee; possible client introduction fee $25 per business entity 6–10+ business days after payment release Preply $0 18%–33% regular lesson commission; 100% on trial lessons No PayPal minimum; $10 through Wise After the first paid lesson is confirmed, plus transfer time Rover $49–$79 profile review fee Generally 20% service fee; varies in some markets No stated minimum 2 days after service, plus up to 5 days for bank processing Turo $0 listing; vehicle expenses apply Hosts generally keep 70%–90%; 65%–100% in select markets No stated minimum After completed trip, plus bank processing Neighbor $0 4.9% + $0.30 processing No stated minimum 30 days after rental starts, plus 2–3 business days for bank processing YouTube $0; equipment optional Revenue sharing varies by monetization feature $100 for USD accounts Monthly payouts after reaching $100 Amazon No monthly Individual plan fee; inventory costs apply $0.99/item + category-based referral fees No universal minimum 7 days after delivery plus settlement and bank processing

These methods offer different ways to earn extra cash, but the amount you receive depends on fees, expenses, and how much time you put in. You can also explore real ways to make money from home for free, which digs deeper into the no-cost side of this table.

How to Calculate Your Final Earnings

When figuring out how to make easy money on the side, remember that advertised earnings don’t always reflect what you’ll actually take home. Before choosing a side hustle, calculate your real hourly rate using this formula:

Real hourly rate = (total earnings − platform fees − additional expenses) ÷ total hours worked, including setup and travel

Three quick examples:

Uber Eats: Earning $60 over three hours of deliveries with $12 spent on gas leaves you with $16/hour before other vehicle expenses and taxes.

Earning $60 over three hours of deliveries with $12 spent on gas leaves you with $16/hour before other vehicle expenses and taxes. Rover: A $25 dog walk becomes $20 after the standard 20% service fee.

A $25 dog walk becomes $20 after the standard 20% service fee. Upwork: A $100 freelance project with a 10% contract service fee leaves you with $90. If completing the work and communicating with the client takes five hours, that’s $18/hour before taxes.

To learn how to make easy money on the side profitably, track earnings and expenses for a few weeks before deciding which methods to keep. A side hustle that pays more per task isn’t necessarily the most profitable if it takes longer or comes with higher costs.

What Doesn’t Work

When researching how to make easy money on the side, avoid shortcuts that pay almost nothing per hour or put your bank account and personal data at risk.

Paid survey mills that promise “guaranteed” daily cash: most legitimate survey platforms pay cents per survey and disqualify a large share of attempts, a pattern the FTC has flagged repeatedly in its work-from-home scam guidance.

most legitimate survey platforms pay cents per survey and disqualify a large share of attempts, a pattern the FTC has flagged repeatedly in its work-from-home scam guidance. Unexplained upfront fees for gig apps or reselling programs: legitimate platforms may charge for registration, verification, or listings, but these costs should be clearly disclosed. Be cautious of services demanding large upfront payments or promising guaranteed earnings in exchange for a fee.

legitimate platforms may charge for registration, verification, or listings, but these costs should be clearly disclosed. Be cautious of services demanding large upfront payments or promising guaranteed earnings in exchange for a fee. Unverified “get rich overnight” crypto or NFT side-hustle schemes: none of the verified platforms above involve speculative token purchases as a condition of earning, and any side-hustle pitch that does should be treated with real skepticism.

none of the verified platforms above involve speculative token purchases as a condition of earning, and any side-hustle pitch that does should be treated with real skepticism. Reselling without checking real resale value first: buying inventory before confirming it sells at a profit on the target marketplace is the single most common way a reselling side hustle loses money instead of making it.

None of the 15 verified methods above on how to make easy money on the side require an upfront fee beyond a platform’s own stated, published cost.

Reward Apps and Play-to-Earn: A Faster Way to Stack Small Wins

If you want to know how to make easy money on the side in spare minutes, reward apps are worth considering. These apps pay out in small, fast increments, typically $1 to $35 at a time, and work best stacked alongside a bigger method like freelancing or resale rather than as a sole income source. They suit anyone wanting quick wins between larger side-hustle sessions.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own reward app, pays from a $35 minimum with no joining fee, and Bigcash pays from a $35 minimum, also free to join, per each platform’s own verified 2026 pages. If you want the fuller rundown of this category, the Eneba Hub guide on money making apps compares more of them side by side. Neither replaces a full side income, but both fill small gaps of spare time with near-zero setup.

App Minimum Payout Welcome Bonus Platform Availability Bigcash $1 Varies by region Web, Android, iOS KashKick $10 Varies; check at sign-up Web, Android, iOS Swagbucks $3 for most gift cards Up to $10 Web, Android, iOS EarnX $10 for the first cashout $0.50 plus a free spin Web, Android Freecash 5–20 for the first cashout, depending on region $10 for eligible new users Web, Android, iOS

Final Verdict on How to Make Easy Money on the Side

The fastest realistic win is a reward app like Snakzy or a resale sale on Depop or Etsy, both of which can turn spare time into cash within days. The highest-ceiling option is freelancing on Upwork or tutoring on Preply, both of which take longer to start but pay more per hour once established.

Someone who’s wondering how to make easy money on the side this week should start with resale or a reward app; someone building a lasting side income should start a skill-based profile now, since the slow part is landing the first client, not the hourly rate once one exists. Combine a fast method with a slower, higher-ceiling one instead of picking only one.

Start with whichever method matches the time you actually have this week, then try Snakzy’s free cash-out as your fastest first step; that’s still the most reliable way to make easy money on the side.

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