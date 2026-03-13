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How To Get Nioh 3 Free and Enjoy a Fast-Paced RPG in 2026

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Slavcho Andov
Slavcho Andov Contributing Writer | Love for Cars, Gaming and Everything Related
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: March 13, 2026
How To Get Nioh 3 Free and Enjoy a Fast-Paced RPG in 2026
Image credit: Eneba Hub

Learning how to get Nioh 3 free doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll need to visit a shady site or do something illegal. The latest update on the already popular Samurai and Ninja combat RPG set in the Bakumatsu era is here, and people want to play it. 

Getting a paid game doesn’t mean you’ll need to use unethical ways like cracks or torrents. This approach is different, and while it’s not as fast as the others, it’s safer and legitimate. I’m talking about Snakzy, a reward platform that helps you earn, allowing you download the game legitimately.

You complete tasks, and the platform rewards you. Once you have enough coins, you can use them to buy the game legitimately at a store of your choice. Yes, technically, you are paying, but you play to earn the money and do it legitimately. Without further ado, let me explain how to get Nioh 3 free.

Game Price$69.99
Game Rating4.6 on Steam, 4.45 on PlayStation
Time to EarnDepends on availability and dedicated time
★ Get Nioh 3 free
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How To Get Nioh 3 Free: Full Game Overview

Nioh 3 gameplay screenshot

Before I dive into how to get Nioh 3 free, let’s look at the game. This is a dark samurai RPG open-field design game released on February 6th, 2026, where you take on the role of Tokugawa Takechiyo.

There are countless reasons why fans want to learn how to get Nioh 3 free, so let me outline a few of the most notable ones:

  • Dual-Style Combat Mastery: You have the option to swap between Samurai and Ninja style in an instant. 
  • The Crucible Endgame: This is a newly introduced mode that is designed to increase in difficulty. 
  • Three-Player Cooperative Play: Another feature that fans of the games will love is the 3 person co-op play. 

It’s clear that this is no Sims 4 free, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a popular game. Before you get it, you’ll need to make sure you have a machine that can handle the Katana Engine that powers this game. 

How Much Does Nioh 3 Cost?

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The Nioh 3 standard edition is listed at $69.99 on Steam and the PlayStation store, which isn’t cheap, especially when you compare it with something like Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location. This is the full price for the game, but there could be some variances depending on currency conversion and taxes.

During your quest for how to get Nioh 3 free, you might be willing to wait for a discount. The lower the price, the faster you’ll earn the coins to get it, but since the game is fairly new, a lower price might not be something happening anytime soon.

With that said, if you’re not in a rush, you can wait for seasonal or holiday discounts. Today, I’m here to teach you how to get Nioh 3 free with the help of Snakzy, and if you’re willing to wait for that discount, you can earn it faster.

Nioh 3 Platform Availability

Nioh 3 gameplay screenshot

I will explain how to get Nioh 3 free, but first, you need to check if it’s one of the supported platforms you have. At launch, Nioh 3 was released for PC via Steam and PlayStation 5, unlike games like BeamNG Drive, available only for PC. Team Ninja has no info about releasing it for other platforms.

The multiplayer system for Nioh 3 is platform-specific, meaning you should expect platform-tied matchmaking and friends lists. PC gamers will get to enjoy adjustable graphics and potential mods, while console gamers will get that PS5-tuned experience.

Since you want to learn how to get Nioh 3 free through Snakzy, I’m here to tell you that you can use the platform to get the game regardless of the platform

With that said, you should make sure you get it from official stores to avoid any issues, along with the promotional Thunderous Equipment Set currently offered to celebrate the first million units sold.

Nioh 3 Mechanics

Nioh 3 gameplay screenshot

The mechanics of the game and franchise in general are why so many players are trying to find out how to get Nioh 3 free, so let’s go through them real quick. The core loop of the game revolves around a cycle consisting of clash, collect, and craft

For example, you might use a Samurai stance to take down a boss’s quart and quickly switch to the Ninja style to combine a Mist dash with aerial attacks. This kind of fluid transition between styles is one of the many reasons why it’s a game so loved by fans.

Progression is another reason why so many are looking for ways to get Nioh 3 free. You’re utilizing a Mastery Tree where certain weapons in the game can help you unlock new techniques. If you hit 50 perfect Ki Pulses, you might unlock a new and powerful finish.

In addition to that, the game has a Regional Exploration system. As you’re clearing enemy camps and finding lost Kodaman in the fields, you earn permanent perks like higher health or improved item drop rates. 

The mechanics of the game and some of the changes brought with the latest version are some of the many reasons why so many fans are interested to learn how to get Nioh 3 free.

Nioh 3 System Requirements

Gameplay screenshot on the laptop and cpu, gpu and memory icons

If you’re a console owner, you can skip this part and move over to the one where I explain how to get Nioh 3 free. PC gamers should stick around, as the system requirements aren’t as low as on Ravenfield. You should also learn how to get Ravenfield free if your rig cannot handle this massive new title.

Nioh 3’s system requirements are not too terrible, and while you do need a good PC to get the most out of it, you can get a solid experience even if you don’t have the latest and greatest build. The recommended settings are if you’re after stable FPS with great graphics, while the minimum ones you are sacrificing graphics, but still get stable FPS

MinimumRecommended
OSWindows 11Windows 11
CPUIntel Core i5-10400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 6 cores / 12 threads or higherIntel Core i5-10600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6 cores / 12 threads or higher
RAM16 GB RAM16 GB RAM
GPUNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (Rev. 2.0) VRAM 6GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti VRAM 8GB, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM 12GB
DirectXVersion 12Version 12
NetworkBroadband Internet connectionBroadband Internet connection
Storage125 GB available space125 GB available space
Sound Card48000Hz 16bit Stereo48000Hz 16bit Stereo

Nioh 3 Top Features

Nioh 3 gameplay screenshot

The popularity of the franchise is why many are looking  for how to get Nioh 3 free, hoping to get a taste of everything that the latest game has to offer. While it retains some of what it previously offered, there are plenty of new features that help refine the previous formula.

  • Style Switching: This allows you to switch between Samurai modes, an essential feature because you get the flexibility to swap from defense to high-speed offense without breaking your combo.
  • Open-Field Map Design: The shift from linear levels to an open-field map matters because it rewards with the exploration of hidden sites and rare loot, while allowing you to choose which bosses you attack and when.
  • Living Artifact 2.0: The reworked super mode replaces your health and stamina with an Amrita gauge. 
  • Guardian Spirit Fusion: The game offers the ability to combine two different spirits and create a custom hybrid.
  • Crucible Spikes and Arts: Once you clear environmental challenges, you unlock permanent Crucible Arts for your weapons. 
  • Dynamic Time and Weather: The changes in time and weather happen in real time, and they affect the types of Yokai that spawn. 

It doesn’t matter if you’re a veteran or a newcomer trying to figure out how to get Nioh 3 free; these features are the peak of what Team Ninja can craft

★ WINNER BADGE Achieve Nioh 3 free
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How To Get Nioh 3 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy

To understand how to get Nioh 3 free, first, I need to define “free”. In this context, it means you pay $0 of your own hard-earned money to buy the game, but you do invest your time to earn it. The concept is very effective because you use the best game apps to win real money and go through various tasks, such as reaching a certain level or testing something, to earn coins.

  1. Download Snakzy from the Google Play Store or Apple Store
  2. Sign up on the platform
  3. Start completing tasks and earn coins
  4. Once you have enough coins, you can convert them into a gift card on Steam or the PlayStation store

Here’s a quick overview of how everything connects, so you can clearly see how your time turns into real store credit for Nioh 3:

💰 Minimum Payout$5 BUT coin requirements vary:• US: ~500 coins = $5• Canada: ~700 coins = $5• Other regions: May require 5,000-5,300 coins
💸 First Day Earning Potential$15+ achievable on day 1 🔥 
⏱️ Payout SpeedInstant to a few minutes (PayPal)
💳 Payment OptionsVerified: PayPal, Amazon, Google Play, Visa, Target, Apple, eBay, Roblox, Fortnite, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Starbucks, Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Uber, Airbnb, Home Depot, Sephora, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Burger King, Adidas, H&M, Nike, Macy’s
📱 Available OnAndroid (Google Play Store)
🎮 Key Features• 100+ quality mobile games• Milestone-based rewards• Daily login streak bonuses• No forced and ultra-boring ads• Real-time coin tracking• Clean, modern interface• 100,000+ reward items
⭐ User Rating4.32/5 (21,000+ reviews and over 1,685,430 downloads)
💵 Monthly Earning Range$5-$20 casual / $20-$80 active playSome dedicated users report even higher monthly earnings
🆓 Entry CostCompletely free, no entry fees
👤 Age Requirement18+
🌍 Geographic ReachAvailable in most regions (Android)
🎁 New User Bonus25,000 coins needed to unlock the shop (achievable in the first few sessions)
🚀 What Makes It DifferentHigher payouts than competitors, faster cash-out process, premium game selection, and actual $15+ possible on the first day (on average)

Invested time, region, or available offers are just a few reasons why there’s a difference between how much time it takes to earn enough through Snakzy. The most important thing is that if you’re searching for how to get Nioh 3 free, this is the best way to do it. The best part is that this platform is also a good side hustle option for students.

★ Start playing and Get Nioh 3 free
Snakzy
Start Earning Today
Nioh 3 gameplay screenshot and game logo

Speaking of safe, if you want to learn how to get Nioh 3 free, you’ll also want to know if this approach is legal, and I’m here to confirm that Snakzy is 100% legal because you’re earning legitimate rewards on the Snakzy platform.

You can play android games that pay real money for your time and activity on the platform. The coins you earn can be redeemed in the form of a gift card that you add to your gaming account, and you get the credits. 

Today’s guide on how to get Nioh 3 free is a legitimate one, meaning it doesn’t involve piracy or cracks. The problem with these approaches is that you’re exposing your device to spyware and viruses, and at the same time, you’re not supporting the publisher.

By using Snakzy, you are supporting Team Ninja while figuring out how to get Nioh 3 free in a safe and, most importantly, ethical manner. This ensures your account remains safe and your device remains secure.

My Overall Verdict on How to Get Nioh 3 Free

You asked how to get Nioh 3 free, and I answered. My guide covers an excellent way to spend $0 on a game that you want by utilizing the Snakzy rewards program. It’s a legitimate way to own the game without taking the illegal or unsafe route, meaning no cracks, torents or shady websites, which is why it’s often referred to as one of the best side hustles.

The method might take some time, but if you want to learn how to get Nioh 3 free, this is the safest and best way to do it. Sign up to Snakzy, pick an offer, and start completing tasks to earn coins. With enough coins, you can redeem a gift card on Steam or the PlayStation Store and get Nioh 3.

The time to earn enough for the game will vary based on your region or the available offers, so no one can say for sure how long it’s going to take you to earn enough. With that said, it’s also important to note that if Nioh 3 goes on sale, you won’t have to wait as long.

★ Earn Nioh 3 free
Snakzy
Start Earning Today

FAQs

How to get Nioh 3 free safely?

The most secure way to get Nioh 3 safely is to use a reward platform like Snakzy. You complete tasks to earn coins, which you can later redeem for gift cards that you can add as credit to your account and purchase the game.

Will Snakzy give me the game key directly?

Snakzy will not give you the game key directly. The platform allows you to get rewards for completing tasks, which you can use to get gift cards you’ll use to purchase the game. This is the standard process for how to get Nioh 3 free with 0 risks.

Can I play Nioh 3 on Windows 10?

The system requirements outlined by Team Ninja say that you need Windows 11 to play Nioh 3. The game might work on Windows 10, but it may not be the best experience.

Can I play Nioh 3 on Steam Deck?

Yes, Nioh 3 is available for Steam Deck, making it a significant benefit for those who want to enjoy the experience on a handheld device.

Does Nioh 3 support cross-platform play?

At the moment, Nioh 3 does not support cross-platform play, meaning that you can match up with players who are only on the same platform as yours. There is no news about this feature being available in the future.

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Slavcho Andov

Contributing Writer | Love for Cars, Gaming and Everything Related

I’m Slavcho, a lifelong geek whose love for gaming started in the early '90s thanks to a little thing called Commodore 64. The passion remained alive well into adulthood, enriched by cars and photography, so it’s understandable why some of my favorite games are racing ones.

With nearly two decades of freelancing experience in content writing, I’ve focused my life on crafting content in my favorite niches while balancing work and gaming. If I’m not behind the keyboard or drooling over a car, I’m probably on my couch revisiting the gaming adventures that kept my passion alive all these years.

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