How to Get Helldivers 2 for Free

If you’re trying to get Helldivers 2 for free, the first thing to know is this: there’s no official free version right now. No demo, no free trial, and no safe “free download” – just a lot of scams pretending otherwise.

What does work is earning store credit instead of paying cash. With reward apps like Snakzy, you can rack up points by playing mobile games and completing quick offers, cash out for gift cards, and use them to grab Helldivers 2 on Steam or PlayStation. In this guide, I’ll show you the simplest way to do it so you can score Helldivers 2 for free.

What Is Helldivers 2 and How Much Does It Cost?

Curious about how to play Helldivers 2 for free? First, know what you’re signing up for. Helldivers 2 is a third-person co-op shooter where you and up to three friends drop onto hostile planets to fight alien bugs, killer robots, and now the Illuminate. It’s chaotic, hilarious, and surprisingly deep – friendly fire is always on, and calling in the wrong airstrike will absolutely vaporize your teammates.

The game blew up after launch, hitting massive player counts and becoming one of 2024’s biggest surprises. Arrowhead Game Studios nailed the Starship Troopers vibe perfectly, complete with satirical propaganda and over-the-top patriotism for Super Earth. No wonder players keep hunting for ways to jump into Helldivers 2 for free just to see what all the explosive hype is about.

Here’s what it costs:

Standard Edition: $39.99 on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox.

on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Super Citizen Edition: $59.99, and includes goodies like a cape, bonus armor, a good SMG, and a premium Warbond token.

I’ve seen people in Helldivers 2 forums asking for 1,000 Super Credits instead of the included Warbond, but you’ll probably be getting Steeled Veterans with it, so read up on that playstyle.

Bottom line: Forty bucks can sting on a budget, but if you’re trying to grab Helldivers 2 for free, it’s doable through reward apps like Snakzy if you’re patient.

How to Get Helldivers 2 for Free With Snakzy

If you’re serious about figuring out how to play Helldivers 2 for free, Snakzy is the best game app to win real money. It gives you rewards for things you might already do on your phone. Hit your goal, cash out for gift cards, and you can score a Helldivers 2 free download without paying anything out of pocket.

What Is Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app that can help if you’re looking up how to play Helldivers 2 for free. It pays you in coins for:

playing featured mobile games

trying new apps

completing offers

reaching in-game goals (like hitting a certain level)

Game developers pay Snakzy to promote their games, and Snakzy shares part of that money with users through rewards – meaning you can even snag Helldivers 2 for free if you pick the right offer. At any given time, there are tons of game offers available, and so far the platform has paid out over $1.2 million to players.

★ Learn How to Get The Helldivers 2 For Free Snakzy Start Earning Today

Why Snakzy Works: Earn at Your Pace, Get Helldivers 2 for Free

Instead of paying $40 upfront, you’re trading a bit of phone time to get Helldivers 2 for free. Snakzy lets you turn mobile gaming sessions into store credit you can use on Steam or PlayStation, which makes it a solid pick if you’re browsing the best apps to make money.

Think of it like getting rewarded for trying new mobile games. Some are really fun, some you’ll forget in a week. Either way, you’re stacking coins toward Helldivers 2 free access while doing something you’d probably be doing on your phone anyway.

Now let’s get into how to play Helldivers 2 for free using Snakzy. Here’s how the rewards work:

Game offers (main source of coins)

Install a featured game

Complete milestones (examples: reach level 15, play for 7 days, finish the tutorial)

Coins get added after you hit each requirement

Bigger milestones usually pay more, but take longer

Extras that add up fast

Daily tasks

Login streak bonuses

Limited-time bonus events/multipliers

Average user earnings sit a bit over $15 a day, so you can grab Helldivers 2 for free in about three days if you really keep working at it.

Using Snakzy Rewards to Buy Helldivers 2

Once you’ve stacked up enough coins, swap them for gift cards – then use those toward a Helldivers 2 free download (without paying out of pocket). Steam cards work for PC, PlayStation Store cards cover PS5, and Xbox gift cards handle that platform. You can also grab PayPal credit and buy directly.

New users can score up to $10 just for signing up. The average first payout hits around $15. Put those together and you’re basically on track to snag Helldivers 2 for free, no out-of-pocket spending required.

★ Earn up to $10 on sign-up Snakzy Start Earning Today

How Does Snakzy Work?

Here’s my step-by-step breakdown of turning mobile games into democracy-spreading action – and yes, that includes grabbing Helldivers 2 for free if you stack your rewards right.

1) Download Snakzy + Make an Account

To start your journey and claim Helldivers 2 for free, download the app and create an account. It takes about two minutes. Snakzy is only available on Android at the moment, but the iOS app is coming.

New users usually get a welcome bonus to kickstart your balance (around $10 right now). Once you’re in, you’ll see your available offers, your coin total, and what rewards you can redeem. As you complete offers and grow your total, you can exchange it for rewards that help you unlock Helldivers 2 for free.

2) Pick an Offer and Earn Coins

Most of your earnings come from the offer wall. You’ll see 120+ games with clear requirements – pick one that fits your time and start stacking coins toward Helldivers 2 for free.

Some offers are quick (like finishing a tutorial). Others take longer (like reaching a certain level over a week or two). Bigger time commitment = bigger payout, so it’s a solid route if you’re figuring out how to play Helldivers 2 for free.

Tracking runs automatically. Hit the milestone, coins appear. Verification sometimes takes a few hours, so don’t stress if your Helldivers 2 free download rewards don’t land instantly.

3) Boost Your Balance With Daily Tasks

Want to build coins faster for a Helldivers 2 free download? On top of offers, you can earn extra coins from smaller stuff like:

watching videos

doing surveys

daily check-ins / login streaks

If you’re aiming for Helldivers 2 for free, those streak bonuses really add up. Consecutive daily logins multiply passive earnings. Miss a day and you reset, so consistency matters.

4) Redeem Coins for Gift Cards (Or PayPal)

Cash out once you hit the minimum threshold (typically $5–$25, depending on region and reward type). Head to the shop, pick your gift card – Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Amazon, PayPal, plus over 100,000 other options. Use them to top up your wallet, grab DLC, or even snag Helldivers 2 for free if you’ve saved up enough.

PayPal payouts are usually instant. Other methods might take up to two business days. First-time redemptions may require phone or identity verification to prevent fraud, but that’s a one-time thing.

★ Best Game App to Earn Money Snakzy Download Snakzy Today

Tips for Earning More in Snakzy

Want to suit up faster? Here’s how to boost your Snakzy earnings and score Helldivers 2 for free sooner.

Target high-value offers first . Not every game pays equally for similar time investments. Sort by reward amount and chase the best coin-per-hour opportunities.

. Not every game pays equally for similar time investments. Sort by reward amount and chase the best coin-per-hour opportunities. Finish offers before starting new ones . Splitting attention across multiple games means slow progress on all of them. Complete one, collect the payout, move on.

. Splitting attention across multiple games means slow progress on all of them. Complete one, collect the payout, move on. Watch for bonus events . Snakzy periodically runs multipliers on specific offers. Timing your activity around these promotions shaves significant time off your goal.

. Snakzy periodically runs multipliers on specific offers. Timing your activity around these promotions shaves significant time off your goal. Don’t skip daily tasks . Small coin drops from logins and videos seem trivial until they’re the difference between cashing out this week or next.

. Small coin drops from logins and videos seem trivial until they’re the difference between cashing out this week or next. Read requirements carefully. Missing one condition after days of grinding is painful and completely avoidable.

Stick to this playbook and you’ll get to your target faster, whether that’s a quick cashout or Helldivers 2 for free.

★ Learn How to Earn With Snakzy Snakzy Download Snakzy Today

Why Snakzy Is a Good Option to Get Paid Games for Free

If you’re looking up how to play Helldivers 2 for free, this is basically the “slow and steady” method. Snakzy converts dead time – commutes, lunch breaks, waiting rooms – into store credit. You’re not replacing a paycheck, but you’re absolutely replacing out-of-pocket game purchases.

Unlike sketchy sites promising Helldivers 2 free downloads, Snakzy operates as a real business with a transparent revenue model. No piracy, malware, or PSN bans. Just gift cards earned through completed offers.

What makes it convenient:

You’re not locked in. If you change your mind about Helldivers 2, you can use the gift card credit on other games instead.

If you change your mind about Helldivers 2, you can use the gift card credit on other games instead. Works across stores. Redeem credit for popular platforms (like Steam or PlayStation) and buy what you want there.

Redeem credit for popular platforms (like Steam or PlayStation) and buy what you want there. Pretty accessible. Most people 16+ can use it and cash out, as long as they meet basic legal requirements in their region.

So if you’re wondering how to play Helldivers 2 for free, this approach is basically: earn credit → redeem it → buy the game.

★ Learn How to Get Paid Games For Free Snakzy Download Snakzy Today

Conclusion: Getting Helldivers 2 the Smart Way

Helldivers 2 isn’t free, and legitimate Helldivers 2 free download options don’t exist. But paying out of pocket isn’t your only choice either.

Snakzy provides a real path: earn coins through mobile games, convert them to gift cards, buy the game. For $40, expect a few days of consistent effort (a week or two if you’re super casual about it).

It takes work. But for budget-conscious players who’d rather grind than spend, getting Helldivers 2 for free feels like a fair exchange.

Once you’re in, you’ll understand why millions of players are hooked on liberating planets and accidentally team-killing their friends with poorly-placed orbital strikes. So yeah – if you’re researching how to play Helldivers 2 for free, it’s absolutely worth the effort.

★ Get Helldivers 2 for Free Snakzy Download Snakzy Today

FAQs