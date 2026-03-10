How to Get Arc Raiders Free in 2026 For Gamers

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Today, we’re talking about how to get Arc Raiders free. If you’ve been following Arc Raiders for a long time and dream of playing it, but don’t have the money right now or just don’t feel like spending it, you’ve come to the right place. Arc Raiders is a co-op PC extraction shooter that became available for purchase on October 30, 2025. Here, you and your friends storm zones filled with mechanical enemies, collecting loot you simply can’t survive without in a harsh future.

The cool part is that the method we’re covering today has nothing to do with torrents, cracks, or “free downloads“ from suspicious sites . Everything is legit – you download Snakzy, find tasks that interest you, and complete them. For that, you earn coins that you can exchange for gift cards. That way, how to get Arc Raiders free, you get your key legally and with developer support.

Quick Info Box:

Game price : around $39.99 USD for the standard edition on Steam, discounts sometimes happen

: around $39.99 USD for the standard edition on Steam, discounts sometimes happen Game rating : Very Positive based on player reviews on Steam

: Very Positive based on player reviews on Steam Time to earn: depends on your activity in Snakzy – from a few days to a couple of weeks, varies

How to Get Arc Raiders Free: Full Game Overview

Arc Raiders is a multiplayer third-person extraction shooter where you team up with friends (or go solo) to explore the surface of a post-apocalyptic Earth, grab loot, fight mechanical enemies and other raiders, and then try to escape safely with your haul. The game launched on October 30, 2025, for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and since then, it has quickly become one of the most talked-about PvPvE shooters on the market.

Why is it so popular? Arc Raiders balances PvP and PvE well. You fight not only machines but also other players, making each session unpredictable. Also, the extraction mechanic, risk and reward, literally makes you feel the adrenaline: you can leave with a pile of loot, or lose everything in a second.

If you’re here looking for how to get Arc Raiders free, the good news is this review will help you understand exactly what you’re getting for free: hardcore action and tactical depth packed into a pure cooperative experience. Next, we’ll cover which platforms you can play on, how the mechanics work, system requirements, and what makes the game so engaging.

How Much Does Arc Raiders Cost?

Right now, if you go to Steam and check the price for Arc Raiders in the US region, the Standard Edition is listed at $39.99 USD, which is the base price you’ll pay if there’s no sale going on.

There is also a Deluxe Edition, which bundles the base game with some extra cosmetic content and Raider Tokens, and that one currently shows for about $59.99 USD on Steam.

Since Arc Raiders isn’t always on sale, the most common price you’ll see is around those numbers. But like many games, Steam does have periodic deals, during big events like the Winter Sale.

In fact, the lowest recorded Steam sale price for the Standard Edition so far was around $31.99 USD when a 20 % off promotion ran late last year. That deal popped up in December 2025 and stuck around for a short while.

Outside of official Steam sales, other reputable marketplaces sometimes list Arc Raiders keys at even lower prices, for example, around $30–$31 USD, but these depend on stock and seller deals, and those can come and go fast.

Understanding the price and sale history shows what the game usually costs compared to what you save when using methods like how to make money playing video games to learn how to get Arc Raiders free, which is through Snakzy rewards or snagging it on sale.

Arc Raiders: Platforms Where the Game Is Available

Arc Raiders is not only on PC, as many think; the developers made it cross-platform so you can play with friends anywhere. The game supports cross-play multiplayer across all platforms, so your squad could be on Xbox while you’re on PS5 or PC.

Where you can play:

PC (Windows) – via Steam and other official stores.

– via Steam and other official stores. PlayStation 5 – the version works only on PS5 (PS4 not supported), and PS Plus is required for online matches.

– the version works only on PS5 (PS4 not supported), and PS Plus is required for online matches. Xbox Series X/S – available through the Xbox Store or other purchase methods.

Another cool feature: Arc Raiders supports cross-gaming, so you can play with friends regardless of platform, be it PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

It’s also important to know where the game is officially sold:

Steam – the most popular store for the PC version.

– the most popular store for the PC version. PlayStation Store – for PS5 players.

– for PS5 players. Xbox Store – for the Xbox Series X/S copy.

The official Arc Raiders website lists all supported platforms and links to the stores.

Arc Raiders Mechanics

In simple terms, the main loop in Arc Raiders works like this: you enter a raid, loot resources, fight ARC machines and other players, and try to evacuate alive. And all of this happens in a single intense session. If you get taken out, you lose your gear. If you escape successfully, you bring all the loot back to your hideout and strengthen your raider. This risk-and-reward structure adds tension to every match.

In this how to get Arc Raiders free guide, it’s important to understand that you’re getting a shooter and a full system with deep progression, cooperative tactics, and a constant sense of stakes.

Arc Raiders System Requirements

System requirements are a list of the hardware or computer specs you need for Arc Raiders to run at all, and also the settings at which it will play comfortably. There are minimum specs just to launch the game, and recommended specs to get stable FPS and high-quality graphics. If you want to play on high settings with smooth FPS, follow the recommended specs.

Here are the current recommended requirements for Arc Raiders on PC:

Component Minimum requirement Recommended requirement OS Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Windows 10 64-bit or newer CPU Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 12 GB RAM 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or Intel Arc B570 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Internet Broadband connection Broadband connection

If your PC barely meets the minimum requirements, Arc Raiders will run, but graphics will be on low settings, and FPS may stutter. For smoother gameplay on medium to high settings and stable 60 FPS or higher, the recommended specs are the best guide.

System requirements show whether your PC can run the game smoothly, and using the how to get Arc Raiders free method is worthwhile. If the game runs on your hardware, you’ll get the full experience without spending a single cent directly.

Arc Raiders Top Features

Here are the key features of Arc Raiders that make the game worth your attention, and these are exactly the elements you “get“ in the context of how to get Arc Raiders free, when you obtain the game without direct cost:

PvPvE dynamics : where humans and machines threaten you at the same time, you fight not only the brutal ARC robots but also face other raiders for valuable loot, adding unpredictability and tension to every run.

: where humans and machines threaten you at the same time, you fight not only the brutal ARC robots but also face other raiders for valuable loot, adding unpredictability and tension to every run. High risk–high reward : the deeper you go into dangerous zones, the higher the chance to find rare resources and equipment, but the greater the risk of losing everything if you fail. This system keeps raids alive and makes you think carefully about when to push forward and when to retreat with your loot.

: the deeper you go into dangerous zones, the higher the chance to find rare resources and equipment, but the greater the risk of losing everything if you fail. This system keeps raids alive and makes you think carefully about when to push forward and when to retreat with your loot. Variety of tactical situations : from fast-paced firefights to traps hidden around corners, you can use ziplines, grenades, traps, and different weapon strategies to outsmart enemies or other players.

: from fast-paced firefights to traps hidden around corners, you can use ziplines, grenades, traps, and different weapon strategies to outsmart enemies or other players. Progression and crafting system : after each successful raid, you return to your hideout, where you can sell resources, upgrade skills through the ability tree (Survival, Mobility, Conditioning), and craft new weapons and gear to prepare for the next challenge.

: after each successful raid, you return to your hideout, where you can sell resources, upgrade skills through the ability tree (Survival, Mobility, Conditioning), and craft new weapons and gear to prepare for the next challenge. PvE and PvP for different playstyles: the game doesn’t limit you: you can work as a team to cooperate against machines, or engage in brutal fights with other players for loot. All of this affects how your raider develops in Arc Raiders.

These features explain why many players keep coming back to Arc Raiders.

How to Get Arc Raiders Free With Snakzy

When we talk about how to get Arc Raiders free, it means you don’t spend a single cent of your money, but you invest your time and effort to earn in-game coins in Snakzy and exchange them for real gift cards or store credit. This reward loop makes Snakzy one of the best Android games that pay real money.

Here is a breakdown of how to get Arc Raiders free by leveraging the Snakzy rewards ecosystem:

Get the App. Start by downloading Snakzy from the Google Play Store and completing the quick registration process. Select Your Mission. Browse the dashboard for specific gaming tasks or app challenges that offer the highest coin payouts. Cash Out. Once your wallet is full, trade your virtual coins for PayPal balance, Steam cards, or Xbox/PlayStation credits. Claim the Game. Head to your preferred store and use your new funds to finalize how to get Arc Raiders free without touching your savings.

Check the summary table below to find out how to get Arc Raiders free through the Snakzy rewards system.

💰 Minimum Payout $5 BUT coin requirements vary:• US: ~500 coins = $5• Canada: ~700 coins = $5• Other regions: May require 5,000-5,300 coins 💸 First Day Earning Potential $15+ achievable on day 1 🔥 ⏱️ Payout Speed Instant to a few minutes (PayPal) 💳 Payment Options ✅ Verified: PayPal, Amazon, Google Play, Visa, Target, Apple, eBay, Roblox, Fortnite, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Starbucks, Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Uber, Airbnb, Home Depot, Sephora, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Burger King, Adidas, H&M, Nike, Macy’s 📱 Available On Android (Google Play Store) 🎮 Key Features • 100+ quality mobile games• Milestone-based rewards• Daily login streak bonuses• No forced and ultra-boring ads• Real-time coin tracking• Clean, modern interface• 100,000+ reward items ⭐ User Rating 4.32/5 (21,000+ reviews and over 1,685,430 downloads) 💵 Monthly Earning Range $5-$20 casual / $20-$80 active playSome dedicated users report even higher monthly earnings 🆓 Entry Cost Completely free, no entry fees 👤 Age Requirement 18+ 🌍 Geographic Reach Available in most regions (Android) 🎁 New User Bonus 25,000 coins needed to unlock the shop (achievable in the first few sessions) 🚀 What Makes It Different Higher payouts than competitors, faster cash-out process, premium game selection, and actual $15+ possible on the first day (on average)

To provide a realistic estimate, most users earn $10–$20 per week at 30–60 minutes of daily play. Since the Standard Edition of Arc Raiders costs $39.99 USD, you can realistically reach this goal in about 2 to 4 weeks. This timeframe depends on your consistency and the specific high-value offers available in your region.

Important: results depend on your region, available offers, and app activity. Sometimes tasks change, minimum withdrawal amounts may be high, and not everything always goes smoothly, but it’s still one of the best side hustles you can do in your free time.

Is It Legal To Get Arc Raiders For Free This Way?

Yes, the method from the guide on how to get Arc Raiders free is completely legal, because you earn real rewards inside Snakzy, not bypass the payment system. You complete tasks, receive coins, exchange them for gift cards or store credit, and then buy Arc Raiders through an official store, like Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store.

As a result, the game appears in your library as a regular purchase, with a standard license tied to your account. This is not a grey key and not temporary access. It is a standard digital copy, the same as if you paid for it with a bank card.

The guide on how to get Arc Raiders free does not support piracy in any form. No cracks, torrents, hacked versions, third-party launchers, or sites with “free download.“ These methods can be unsafe, lead to an account ban, or violate store and publisher rules. In addition, downloading from questionable sources is often linked to viruses and data theft.

Everything here is simple: you earn rewards from the best game apps to win real money and buy the game officially. No bypassing, no risk to your account, no rule violations.

My Final Verdict on How To Get Arc Raiders Free

Learning how to get Arc Raiders free essentially means finding a way to grab the game for $0 out of your own pocket by investing a bit of your time instead. You do not modify the game, search for free versions, or risk your account. Everything is official. No cracks, torrents, or third-party launchers.

The process is simple: offers → coins → gift card or store credit → official purchase. You complete tasks in Snakzy, collect coins, exchange them for credit for the store you need, and buy the game the same way as with a regular payment. In the end, Arc Raiders appears in your library with a full license.

Download Snakzy, choose an offer with clear steps and a good reward, start earning coins, and exchange them for the store credit you need.

