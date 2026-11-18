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6 Best Ways on How to Earn Money With Twitch in 2026

How to earn money with Twitch depends on your starting point: build an audience for subscriptions, Bits, and ads, or sell services and merch before you qualify for platform payouts. Twitch opened monetization tools such as subscriptions and Bits to eligible streamers globally in May 2026, but you still need Affiliate or Partner status to receive a payout.

Compare six Twitch income options by startup cost, fees, and time to first payout.

This guide covers six income streams connected to your Twitch channel: Affiliate and Partner payouts, brand sponsorships, affiliate marketing, streamer merchandise, and YouTube videos made from your broadcasts. Each option explains how the money is earned, what costs to expect, and what can delay your first payment.

How Much Money Can You Make With Twitch at the Start?

If you’re new to Twitch, don’t expect a payout in your first month. Only Affiliates and Partners qualify for Twitch payouts, with a minimum of $50 for most payment methods or $100 for wire transfers. Here are the main ways to earn:

Subscriptions – A $4.99 Tier 1 subscription at an illustrative 50% creator share generates about $2.50 before deductions and taxes. That’s approximately $24.95 from 10 subscriptions, $52.40 from 21, or $249.50 from 100.

– A $4.99 Tier 1 subscription at an illustrative 50% creator share generates about $2.50 before deductions and taxes. That’s approximately $24.95 from 10 subscriptions, $52.40 from 21, or $249.50 from 100. Bits – Twitch pays $0.01 per Bit , so 5,000 Bits generate $50 before taxes.

– Twitch pays , so 5,000 Bits generate $50 before taxes. Ads – Eligible Affiliates and Partners can qualify for a 55% net ad revenue share by running at least three minutes of ads per hour. Actual earnings depend on ad delivery and audience activity.

– Eligible Affiliates and Partners can qualify for a by running at least three minutes of ads per hour. Actual earnings depend on ad delivery and audience activity. Sponsorships, affiliate links, and merch – Earn through brand deals, product referrals, and merchandise sales. Payments come from the respective brands or storefronts, not Twitch.

– Earn through brand deals, product referrals, and merchandise sales. Payments come from the respective brands or storefronts, not Twitch. YouTube – Repurpose your streams into original videos and clips to build another audience and work toward YouTube’s separate monetization requirements.

Actual earnings depend on eligibility, audience activity, local subscription prices, and applicable deductions. Check Twitch’s payout rules before estimating when you’ll receive your money.

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6 Best Ways to Earn Money With Twitch

These six options pair direct Twitch monetization with creator side gigs so you can earn money with Twitch at every channel size.

1. Twitch Affiliate Program [Best for New Streamers]

Best for New streamers with a small, regular audience Startup cost $0 (a PC or console, a mic, and free streaming software) First payout $50 minimum balance, paid about 15 days after month end How you get paid Payout method set up in your Twitch payout settings Main catch No income until you reach 50 followers and 3 average viewers

Making money with Twitch starts with the Affiliate milestone. Qualifying requires 50 followers and 3 average viewers across 8 hours on 7 streaming days in 30 days. Steady scheduling matters far more than one long weekend broadcast.

Once you reach Twitch Affiliate status, three revenue tools switch on for earning money with Twitch. At an illustrative $4.99 Tier 1 price and 50% share, you get about $2.50 per sub before tax, though regional prices vary. Viewers can also cheer Bits in chat at $0.01 per Bit, and Affiliates earn a share of ad revenue.

Twitch holds earnings until you hit the $50 minimum. Once your balance clears $50 at month-end, payouts arrive about 15 days later. For beginners learning how to earn money with Twitch, combining subs and Bits is the fastest path to $50.

Follow these steps to qualify:

Create a free Twitch account, turn on two-factor authentication in security settings, and install free OBS Studio or use your console’s built-in broadcast tool.

Stream across at least 7 different days for at least 8 total hours within 30 days while keeping 3 or more concurrent viewers.

Reach 50 followers by chatting with viewers and clipping highlights, then open your creator dashboard to accept the Affiliate invitation.

Submit your tax details and payout method in your Twitch settings, then switch on channel subscriptions and Bits.

In month one, expect to earn $0 while working toward eligibility. Invitations aren’t guaranteed on a fixed schedule, and payouts wait until you reach $50. Skip this route if you cannot stream 7 days a month or want week-one cash.

Avoid follow-for-follow groups. They add inactive followers and leave your 3-viewer average stuck. Also remember taxes when planning how to make money with Twitch. The illustrative $2.495 per sub is gross revenue before expenses and US self-employment tax.

Start With Affiliate Twitch Affiliate Program 4.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Learn how to earn money with Twitch subscriptions after qualifying; actual prices vary by subscriber location. Join Affiliates

2. Twitch Partner Program [Best for Established Channels]

Best for Channels averaging 75 or more viewers Startup cost $0 to apply First payout $50 minimum balance, paid about 15 days after month end How you get paid Payout method set up in your Twitch payout settings Main catch Listed milestones include six streams on six unique days averaging 75 viewers in both the last 30 days and days 30–60; check the dashboard for complete requirements

Partner status does not automatically raise your base cut. At an illustrative 50% share and $4.99 Tier 1 price, a sub still pays about $2.50 before expenses and tax. What changes when earning money on Twitch as a Partner is scale. Partners unlock extra emote slots, dedicated support, and potential custom terms.

Qualifying takes sustained viewership across two months. The Achievements dashboard tracks Path to Partner milestones, including six streams on six unique days averaging 75 viewers in both the last 30 days and days 30 to 60. Because that bar is 25 times higher than the 3-viewer Twitch Affiliate rule, most creators take months or years to reach it.

If you wonder how much money can you make with Twitch as a Partner, baseline math matches Affiliate at first. Having 100 subs at an illustrative $2.495 each pays $249.50 a month before tax.

Higher split programs exist for larger Partners, and payouts still follow the $50 minimum about 15 days after month end. That consistent threshold anchors how to make money with Twitch at the Partner level. Use these steps to work toward Partner:

Stream consistently as a Twitch Affiliate, so your channel builds recurring subscribers and chat activity.

Track your concurrent viewership across both the current 30-day window and the prior 30-to-60-day window inside your Achievements dashboard.

Verify that you meet all current Path to Partner milestones and channel conduct standards.

Submit your Partner application directly from the dashboard and wait for manual staff review.

Skip this goal for now if you average under 20 viewers. Focus on growing your Twitch Affiliate income and side gigs first to see how to earn money with Twitch steadily. In the first month after applying, your pay rate stays the same during manual review, and earnings pay out under Affiliate terms.

Do not apply the moment a single 30-day graph hits 75 viewers. Overlooking the separate milestone for days 30 to 60 after a one-off viral spike leads to rejection and slows your plan for making money with Twitch.

Level Up Your Channel Twitch Partner Program 4.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Check the current Path to Partner milestones across both 30-day windows to scale making money with Twitch. Apply Partner

Best for Affiliates and Partners with an engaged, brand-safe audience Startup cost $0 to create a Creator Profile and browse available campaigns First payout Twitch campaign payments are generally distributed 15 days after the end of the campaign month, after completion checks How you get paid Campaign fee, performance-based payment, or referral commission, as stated in the invitation Main catch Campaigns are selective; Affiliates must complete Creator Sponsorship Certification to qualify for invitations

Sponsorships let you earn money by featuring a brand’s product or service during a stream in exchange for payment or another benefit. Twitch now provides a built-in Sponsorship Portal for both Partners and Affiliates. Since August 2026, Affiliates can be considered for select campaigns, but they must complete Creator Sponsorship Certification through Creator Camp before becoming eligible for campaign invitations. Twitch‘s announcement explains the Affiliate rollout.

Open the Sponsorship Portal from the Creator Dashboard under Monetization → Sponsorships. Complete your Creator Profile with your channel focus, audience information, and examples of sponsored content. The portal can show exclusive campaigns, open-invitation campaigns, and third-party opportunities. A campaign invitation specifies the fee, deliverables, and dates; formats can include a flat fee, a payment tied to completed viewers, or referral-based affiliate marketing. Twitch‘s Sponsorship Portal guide explains the available campaign types.

A larger follower count does not guarantee a deal. Brands may consider average concurrent viewers, audience location, engagement, game category, brand safety, and whether your content fits the campaign. Before accepting, check the required stream length, talking points, category, schedule, reporting steps, exclusivity, and payment terms. Do not agree to performance targets you cannot reasonably meet.

To pursue a campaign:

Open Creator Dashboard and complete your Creator Profile in the Sponsorship Portal.

If you are an Affiliate, complete the Creator Sponsorship Certification course and confirm that your profile reflects the certification.

Review available campaigns and compare the deliverables, dates, fee structure, and eligibility requirements.

Accept only campaigns that fit your audience and that you can deliver without misleading viewers.

Use the Sponsorship Tool quick action in Stream Manager when required, and complete the campaign’s reporting steps.

Twitch says completed campaign payouts are generally distributed 15 days after the end of the month, provided Twitch verifies that the campaign requirements were met; verification can take up to five days. The exact fee is campaign-specific, so there is no reliable universal rate to quote. A new Affiliate may still receive no invitation in the first month, and an invitation is not income until the campaign is completed and approved.

Use Twitch‘s Branded Content disclosure tool whenever your stream includes paid product placement, endorsements, sponsored gameplay, or another exchange of value. Twitch also requires creators to follow applicable advertising disclosure laws; the dashboard tool does not replace every legal obligation. Review the Branded Content Guidelines before going live with a sponsor.

Work With Brands Twitch Sponsorships 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Find brand campaigns through Twitch’s Sponsorship Portal; Affiliate creators need Creator Sponsorship Certification. Explore Sponsorships

4. Twitch Affiliate Marketing [Best for Recommending Gaming Gear]

Best for Streamers whose viewers ask about their gaming setup, peripherals, games, or software Startup cost $0 to apply to many affiliate programs; qualifying requirements and costs depend on the program First payout Depends on the affiliate network, marketplace, country, and payment threshold How you get paid Commission on qualifying purchases or actions tracked through your links Main catch Clicks do not guarantee sales; commissions, exclusions, and attribution windows vary by program

Affiliate marketing earns you a commission when viewers buy through tracked links in your Twitch panels or chat commands. Amazon Associates has a Twitch-specific guide showing how creators can link gaming gear and other qualifying products. A click alone does not earn a commission.

You must be accepted into the program and follow its rules. Amazon‘s Associates Operating Agreement requires tagged links and a clear disclosure near them, plus an account-level associate statement. Make the commercial relationship easy to understand.

Recommend products you genuinely use or can evaluate, such as your microphone, headset, keyboard, controller, or capture card. Explain who each item suits and include alternatives; do not claim to have tested products you have not used.

To set up affiliate links:

Check whether the affiliate program accepts Twitch channels and review its audience, location, and content requirements.

Apply using your channel details and wait for approval before publishing tracked links.

Create a small list of relevant products and generate links through the program’s official dashboard.

Add a clear disclosure beside each link and keep the required account-level disclosure visible.

Review clicks, qualifying orders, cancellations, and commission reports; remove products that no longer fit your content.

A new streamer may earn $0 in the first month if no viewer makes a qualifying purchase or the account is not approved. Returns, validation periods, payout thresholds, and country-specific schedules can delay commissions, so check the local program terms.

Do not spam chat with affiliate links or recommend products solely for a commission. A focused gear list that answers recurring viewer questions is more useful and protects trust. This option works best when viewers already ask what equipment you use.

Earn Product Commissions Amazon Associates 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn commissions from qualifying purchases through tracked links; approval, rates, and payout terms depend on your marketplace. Explore Associates

5. Printify [Best for Streamer Merch]

Best for Streamers with a logo and a loyal chat Startup cost $0 on the free plan; Premium is $39 a month, or $24.99 a month billed yearly at $299 First payout Depends on your connected store (Etsy, Shopify, eBay) How you get paid Through your connected sales channel Main catch Margin is retail price minus production and shipping costs

Selling custom merch pays you the retail markup minus production and shipping costs, which means a streamer needs real checkout volume, not follower counts alone, to earn money with Twitch merch. Creators often compare Fourthwall and Spring before setting up Printify, which charges $0 on its free plan and prints items only after a viewer orders, removing upfront inventory risk.

You do not need Twitch Affiliate status to open a merch catalog. That makes merch a practical option for how to make money with Twitch before reaching 50 followers. If volume grows, Printify Premium costs $39 a month (or $24.99 a month billed yearly at $299) and gives up to 20% off most products.

Your payout timing and minimums depend on your connected store, like Etsy, Shopify, or eBay. Selling on Etsy carries standard Etsy seller fees (a 20-cent listing fee and a 6.5% transaction fee) on top of production costs.

Launch your Twitch merch line with these steps:

Create a free Printify account and browse the catalog for two or three simple items like hoodies, T-shirts, or desk mugs.

Upload your channel logo or catchphrase artwork into the mockup generator and set your retail prices above base cost plus shipping.

Connect an external storefront like Etsy, Shopify, or eBay to handle customer checkout and payouts.

Order one physical sample to check print quality, then add the storefront link to your Twitch panels and chatbot timers.

Skip merch if you average under 10 viewers, since tiny audiences rarely convert. When earning money with Twitch merch in month one, expect to spend time tweaking art and waiting on a sample instead of collecting profit. Stay on the $0 plan until monthly orders easily cover the $39 Premium fee.

Avoid pricing shirts at base cost plus $2. Shipping and storefront fees will eat your margin, so calculate the full landed cost including Etsy‘s 6.5% fee and wear your sample on stream. Your per-order margin determines how much money can you make with Twitch merch.

Sell Merch Free Printify 4.4 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free plan with no inventory for earning money with Twitch merch; margin is retail price minus production, shipping, and applicable storefront fees. Start Printify

6. YouTube Videos From Twitch Streams [Best for Extending Your Content’s Reach]

Best for Streamers who can turn original broadcasts into useful or entertaining edited videos Startup cost $0 if you use existing recordings and free editing tools First payout Only after YouTube Partner Program acceptance, feature eligibility, and the applicable payment threshold How you get paid YouTube monetization, including eligible ads and other YPP features Main catch Reused or minimally edited clips may fail monetization review; game footage must also comply with publisher rights

Turn your own broadcasts into YouTube tutorials, challenge runs, reviews, or narrated highlights. Edited videos can keep attracting viewers after you go offline and create a separate potential income stream.

YouTube has different monetization stages. In eligible countries, the expanded YouTube Partner Program starts at 500 subscribers, three public uploads in the last 90 days, and either 3,000 valid public watch hours in 12 months or 3 million valid Shorts views in 90 days. Those thresholds unlock certain fan-funding and shopping features, not full ad revenue sharing.

For ad revenue from watch-page and Shorts Feed ads, the standard threshold is 1,000 subscribers plus either 4,000 valid public watch hours in 12 months or 10 million valid public Shorts views in 90 days. Check YouTube‘s current eligibility guide for the latest requirements.

Raw VODs and repetitive clips may not qualify. YouTube‘s monetization policies require meaningful original value, such as commentary or substantive editing.

Game footage must also follow publisher licensing. See YouTube‘s video game content guidance for more details.

Build a repeatable repurposing workflow:

Save your broadcasts and mark strong moments while streaming so you do not need to rewatch every hour of footage.

Choose a clear idea for each video, such as a strategy guide, match breakdown, challenge, or story-driven highlight reel.

Add original narration, context, captions, and meaningful editing instead of uploading unaltered clips.

Create a title and thumbnail that accurately describe the video, then link back to your Twitch channel where appropriate.

Track retention, returning viewers, and YouTube Studio‘s Earn tab to see whether the channel is approaching monetization eligibility.

Expect $0 in YouTube ad revenue during the first month if you are not already in the relevant YPP tier. Eligibility does not guarantee immediate payment; you still need qualifying activity and must meet YouTube‘s payment rules. Choose this route only if editing does not undermine your live schedule.

Avoid using copyrighted music or other creators’ footage without the required rights. A highlight reel should add context, commentary, or a clear narrative; simply reposting a stream recording is not a reliable monetization strategy.

Grow Beyond Twitch YouTube Partner Program 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Repurpose original Twitch broadcasts into videos; YouTube monetization requires separate eligibility and policy review. Check Eligibility

How the 6 Compare

Weighing how to earn money with Twitch comes down to whether you want to build an audience first or sell a production skill right away. Compare the upfront costs, required skills, pay structures, and time commitments across all six options below.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Average Pay Time Commitment Twitch Affiliate Program Consistent streams and qualifying audience $0 to join; equipment may cost extra Subscriptions, Bits, and ads after onboarding Twitch’s threshold and monthly payout schedule apply Twitch Partner Program Sustained average viewership and application review $0 to apply Subscriptions, Bits, ads, and eligible program benefits Twitch’s threshold and monthly payout schedule apply Twitch Sponsorships Brand-safe channel and campaign fit; Affiliates need Creator Sponsorship Certification $0 to browse; campaign requirements vary Flat-fee, performance-based, or referral campaigns Twitch campaign payments are generally monthly, subject to verification Amazon Associates Relevant product recommendations and approved account Usually $0 to apply; program requirements vary Commission on qualifying purchases Threshold and schedule depend on marketplace and payment method Printify Channel branding and viewers willing to buy $0 Free plan; product and storefront costs apply Retail price minus production, shipping, and storefront fees Depends on connected store’s payout schedule YouTube Partner Program Original edited videos and separate YPP eligibility $0 if using existing footage and free tools Eligible ads and other YouTube monetization features YouTube’s payment threshold and monthly schedule apply

Twitch Sponsorships are available to Affiliates and Partners through campaign opportunities. Affiliates must complete Creator Sponsorship Certification to qualify for invitations, and each campaign lists its fee, deliverables, and dates before acceptance.

For beginners, focus on realistic steps: work toward Affiliate, build a sponsor-ready profile, and add relevant affiliate links or merch as your community grows.

You can also explore real ways to make money from home for free as other income options. Repurpose your best streams for YouTube with original editing and commentary. None of these options guarantees first-month earnings, so check eligibility, fees, and payout terms before counting on the income.

Reward Apps That Pay You While You Build Your Channel

Reward apps pay $1–35 per cash-out for playing mobile games, answering surveys, or finishing short online microtasks in your downtime. They do not replace a job, but they help fund a USB microphone or ring light while you work on making money with Twitch.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 PayPal + gift cards Web, Android Bigcash $1 PayPal, Venmo, Bitcoin + gift cards Web, Android, iOS Freecash Typically $5 PayPal, bank, crypto + gift cards Web, Android, iOS KingOpinion $5.50 PayPal, Visa, Amazon, gift cards Web Surveoo Usually $5 PayPal, Visa, Amazon, gift cards Web

All five platforms are free to join for users aged 18+ and pay via gift cards or cash transfers once you reach the minimum, giving you spare gear funds before you earn money with Twitch directly.

If you prefer playing mobile games on Android or web to stack rewards toward your setup, start with Snakzy below.

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How Many Viewers You Need to Earn $5,000 a Month on Twitch

There is no fixed viewer count that guarantees $5,000 a month. Earnings depend on subscriptions, Bits, ad impressions, revenue shares, and additional income from sponsorships or merchandise. The following example uses Tier 1 subscriptions to illustrate the target, not predict actual earnings.

Assuming a $4.99 Tier 1 subscription and a 50% creator share, each subscription generates approximately $2.495 before deductions and taxes. You would need 2,005 active subscriptions to exceed $5,000 in gross monthly subscription revenue.

Average concurrent viewers and paying subscribers are different. These hypothetical ratios illustrate the audience size needed:

1 subscriber per viewer – Approximately 2,005 average concurrent viewers.

– Approximately 2,005 average concurrent viewers. 2 subscribers per viewer – Approximately 1,003 average concurrent viewers.

– Approximately 1,003 average concurrent viewers. 4 subscribers per viewer – Approximately 502 average concurrent viewers.

These are mathematical examples, not guaranteed conversion rates. Your actual ratio depends on community engagement, gifted subscriptions, and subscriber retention.

Once your Twitch income becomes consistent, consider how to manage and grow your earnings. Learning how to make money work for you can help you put your streaming income toward longer-term financial goals.

Adding Bits and Ads to the Estimate

Twitch pays creators $0.01 per Bit used to Cheer, so 20,000 Bits generate $200, equivalent to approximately 80 Tier 1 subscriptions under the example above.

Eligible Affiliates and Partners can also receive a 55% net ad revenue share by meeting Twitch‘s qualifying ad requirements, including scheduling at least three minutes of ads per hour. Actual earnings depend on ad delivery and performance.

The $5,000 target represents gross revenue before equipment, software, other operating expenses, and taxes. Sponsorships, affiliate commissions, and merchandise can provide additional income. If you’re exploring other income opportunities alongside streaming, check out our guide to how to make money from home.

How to Start Twitch Streaming Before You Earn Anything

You can start a basic stream without buying a full studio setup if you already own a computer or console, a stable internet connection, and a usable microphone. Your first month should focus on making the broadcast clear and giving viewers a reason to return, not buying expensive equipment before you know what your audience wants.

Use this checklist to prepare your channel:

Create your account and secure it – Register on Twitch and enable two-factor authentication.

– Register on Twitch and enable two-factor authentication. Choose a broadcast setup – Use OBS Studio on a PC or your console’s built-in broadcast feature. Test game audio, microphone levels, and connection stability before going live.

– Use OBS Studio on a PC or your console’s built-in broadcast feature. Test game audio, microphone levels, and connection stability before going live. Pick a clear category and schedule – Choose a game or creative niche and list the days and times you can realistically maintain.

– Choose a game or creative niche and list the days and times you can realistically maintain. Complete your channel panels – Explain who you are, what you stream, and when viewers can expect the next broadcast. Add portfolio or merch links only when they are ready.

– Explain who you are, what you stream, and when viewers can expect the next broadcast. Add portfolio or merch links only when they are ready. Keep a consistent format – Use recurring segments, viewer challenges, or community sessions to encourage people to return.

– Use recurring segments, viewer challenges, or community sessions to encourage people to return. Repurpose highlights – Post short clips after streams so people who missed the live broadcast can discover your channel.

Review the results after a few weeks. Look at returning viewers, average concurrent viewers, chat participation, and which clips bring people to your channel. You can also explore the best money surveys online to find additional ways to earn during downtime while growing your channel.

What Doesn’t Work

Shortcuts that try to bypass audience building or skill development can waste money and put your channel at risk. Avoid tactics that inflate numbers without creating real viewers or paying customers.

Buying followers or viewbots – Artificial accounts do not become loyal viewers or paying subscribers, and fake engagement can violate Twitch rules.

– Artificial accounts do not become loyal viewers or paying subscribers, and fake engagement can violate Twitch rules. Follow-for-follow groups – Reciprocal follows can inflate the follower count without building a community that watches your streams.

– Reciprocal follows can inflate the follower count without building a community that watches your streams. Paying for guaranteed growth or Partner approval – No third party can guarantee Twitch Partner acceptance or a specific amount of subscription revenue.

– No third party can guarantee Twitch Partner acceptance or a specific amount of subscription revenue. Ordering bulk merch before testing demand – Unsold inventory ties up cash; use print-on-demand samples and real order data before committing to stock.

– Unsold inventory ties up cash; use print-on-demand samples and real order data before committing to stock. Expecting automatic pay per live viewer – Twitch does not pay a fixed hourly wage for each person in a stream; revenue comes from eligible subscriptions, Bits, ads, and other monetization arrangements.

Build a sustainable streaming schedule and add monetization methods only when they fit your audience. Avoid spending money you cannot afford to lose on paid promotion, subscriptions, or merchandise inventory.

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Final Verdict on How to Earn Money With Twitch

The most direct starting point is Twitch Affiliate: build a consistent audience, complete the current eligibility steps, and then earn through subscriptions, Bits, and ads. As your channel grows, use Twitch‘s Sponsorship Portal to look for brand campaigns, and consider affiliate links or merchandise when viewers are already interested in the products you recommend or your channel identity.

You can also turn original broadcasts into YouTube videos, but treat that as a separate platform with its own monetization thresholds and reused-content rules. For beginners deciding how to earn money with Twitch, prioritize direct Twitch monetization first, then add sponsorships, product commissions, merch, or cross-platform videos that fit your audience and workload.

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