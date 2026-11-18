Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to Earn Money While You Sleep: 9 Real Ways in 2026

To learn how to earn money while you sleep, you need to remember one idea: set something up while awake that pays out overnight. Everyday users can earn extra cash this way. Withdrawals on Snakzy clear within 48 hours after reaching its $35 minimum, though no method replaces a full-time salary.

This guide ranks 9 ways to earn money while you sleep online, along with startup cost, payout minimum, and first-month reality of each.

You can group these routes into mobile game rewards (Snakzy), digital or physical asset income (Shutterstock, Poshmark), paid tasks queued before bed (Swagbucks, Prolific, Rev, Voices), and crypto-style options (Illuvium, Splinterlands). Pick the one that matches how much time and money you have, and you’ll know how to earn money while you sleep without guessing.

How to Earn Money While You Sleep Without Quitting Your Day Job

Nobody earns money while literally asleep without doing work or spending money first. Early results vary, and some users receive no payout in their first month. You save time because payouts, sales, and staking rewards land while you’re offline.

If you are figuring out how to earn money while you sleep online from a phone or laptop, the 9 options split into two clear groups based on what you bring to the table:

Zero-dollar start with upfront tasks or listings – Snakzy, Shutterstock, Poshmark, Swagbucks, Prolific, Rev, and Voices are great for those looking for how to earn money while you sleep without paying. You can open a free account and put in evening hours or upload items so your payouts process or buyers check out overnight.

Snakzy, Shutterstock, Poshmark, Swagbucks, Prolific, Rev, and Voices are great for those looking for how to earn money while you sleep without paying. You can open a free account and put in evening hours or upload items so your payouts process or buyers check out overnight. Capital or existing digital assets required – Illuvium and the higher-tier card tournaments of Splinterlands rely on tokens or game items you already hold.

Effort varies sharply across these models when learning how to earn money while you sleep online. Asset income like stock photography and closet listings front-loads the work before a single dollar arrives. Task income stops the moment you stop working, even if the withdrawal clears at 3 a.m. Crypto income moves up or down with token prices.

Because seven of the ten start at $0, you can test how to earn money while you sleep without paying anything out of pocket before deciding where to spend your evenings.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while your cash-out clears overnight. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

9 Best Ways to Earn Money While You Sleep

These 9 platforms cover free mobile reward apps, digital asset marketplaces, evening task boards, and Web3 protocols that help you earn money while you sleep without paying upfront on seven of the options. Each entry breaks down the startup cost, payout minimum, and realistic first-month timeline.

1. Snakzy [Best for Mobile Game Rewards]

Best for Mobile gamers who want small cash rewards Startup cost $0 First payout $35 minimum; immediate to 48 hours after reaching it How you get paid Gift cards and cash rewards Main catch You must reach $35 before requesting a cash-out; time to reach it varies

Snakzy pays for game milestones you finish in the evening, and cash-outs of $35 or more arrive within 48 hours. It charges a 0% user fee and costs $0 to start, so your gross reward equals your net payout.

Treat this route as active evening play paired with an overnight withdrawal window, not effortless income. You earn points by hitting level milestones inside featured mobile games, making it a straightforward way to test how to earn money while you sleep online.

When learning how to earn money while you sleep, compare each game’s level targets with your available evening time before starting. In week one, try two or three games with clear goals. By day 30, you may still be below the $35 cash-out minimum; that balance remains pending until you reach the threshold.

Skip this option if you want a native iOS app: the native app is Android-only, while iPhone users play through the web version.

Follow these steps to set up your first evening session:

Create a free account with no purchase or credit card needed.

Browse the catalog and pick games and tasks that list clear milestone rewards.

Play through the free level targets in the evening without buying in-game bundles.

Reach the $35 minimum balance, then request your cash-out right before bed so it processes overnight.

Avoid milestone offers that require purchases. Skipping starter packs or speed-up bundles lets you earn money while you sleep without paying for in-game upgrades, so every dollar you withdraw is pure gain. A $20 purchase to claim a $15 reward leaves you $5 behind.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy and let the cash-out clear overnight. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

2. Shutterstock [Best for Stock Photo and Video Royalties]

Best for Photographers, videographers, and illustrators Startup cost $0 (free contributor account) First payout $25 minimum; monthly, calculated on the 1st and paid between the 7th and 15th How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, Skrill Main catch Royalty tier starts at the low end, and per-file income is small

Stock licensing is a classic example of how to earn money while you sleep online. A single uploaded photo or video clip can sell repeatedly to buyers in other time zones, and non-exclusive licensing lets you upload the same files to competing stock libraries too.

Opening a contributor profile is free, showing creatives how to earn money while you sleep without paying for web hosting. Contributors keep 15% to 40% of each sale depending on their annual download tier, which resets every January 1.

Payouts require at least $25 in accrued royalties, calculated on the 1st of the month and sent between the 7th and 15th. Every January 1, your tier resets to 15% until your new calendar-year download count climbs again.

Your first week will likely be spent keywording, uploading, and waiting for content review. Small portfolios rarely hit the $25 payout minimum in month one, so your first withdrawal often takes two or more monthly cycles. Skip this method if you lack original photos or videos.

Build a batch of commercial-ready files before you open your dashboard:

Open a free contributor account and verify your ID.

Upload 20–30 original photos, vectors, or clips with specific keywords and signed releases.

Connect your PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill account in payout settings.

Add new batches weekly until your royalties cross the $25 threshold.

Generic sunsets, pets, or coffee cups with weak titles never surface in buyer searches. Shoot specific workplace tasks, clean copy-space backgrounds, or local textures instead. Then write clear metadata that matches real commercial search terms.

Royalties While You Sleep Shutterstock 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn 15–40% royalties per sale and earn money while you sleep online for $0 to join. Earn and Contribute

3. Poshmark [Best for Selling Closet Items Overnight]

Best for People with clothes or accessories to clear out Startup cost $0 to list and sell First payout No minimum for direct deposit; funds released within 3 days of delivery confirmation, or immediately if the buyer accepts the item How you get paid Direct deposit Main catch 20% commission on sales of $15 and above, flat $2.95 below $15

Poshmark takes a 20% commission on sales of $15 or more and a flat $2.95 fee below $15. It’s an easy way to earn money while you sleep without paying monthly listing fees. Your gross revenue is the buyer’s sticker price, while your net profit is what remains after that fee and your original item cost.

Peer-to-peer resale apps let you turn idle jackets, shoes, and bags into cash without sitting by your phone. A shopper on the opposite coast can buy your listing at 2 a.m. or accept an evening offer. You simply print the prepaid shipping label the next morning.

Testing how to earn money while you sleep online with clothes from your own closet costs nothing upfront. Publishing listings is free, and direct-deposit payouts carry no minimum threshold.

You’ll be photographing and listing 20 clean, in-season items during week one. Sales arrive unpredictably as buyers search by brand and size. Funds are released after carrier delivery and the 3-day acceptance window, so day-30 cash reflects your earliest shipments. Skip this platform if you have no closet items to sell.

Include complete details on your first batch of listings so shoppers buy without messaging you first:

Create a free account and shoot items in bright daylight, including size tags and flaws.

Include the brand, style, size, and measurements in the description so overnight buyers have every detail.

Bundle low-cost basics together so you avoid paying the flat fee on single cheap shirts.

Ship orders promptly with the prepaid label and withdraw via direct deposit after acceptance.

Selling single budget shirts for $10 hands a big cut of your sale to the $2.95 flat fee. Group three basic tees of the same size into one $20 bundle listing instead to keep more of your payout.

List Tonight, Sell Overnight Poshmark 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0 to list, so you can earn money while you sleep without paying upfront, with a 20% fee on sales of $15 and above. Start Selling

4. Swagbucks [Best for Easy Gift Card Rewards]

Best for Casual earners who want gift cards Startup cost $0 First payout $3 for select gift cards (Amazon, Walmart); $5–25 for PayPal cash cards; delivered within 2–5 business days How you get paid Gift cards and PayPal Main catch Points pay small amounts per task

On Swagbucks, 100 SB equals $1.00 (a $3 minimum gift card requires 300 SB) with no member fees.

Answer polls, test apps, or use cash-back portals while awake, then submit redemption requests that process over 2–5 business days to learn how to earn money while you sleep online.

Your first $3 gift card or PayPal transfer ($5–$25 minimum) usually arrives within a week of redemption.

Follow these steps to redeem your points:

Create a free account and complete your demographic profile.

Earn 300 SB through free surveys, polls, and tasks.

Redeem points for an Amazon or Walmart gift card (300 SB) or PayPal cash (500 SB).

Receive reward delivery via email within 2–5 business days.

Stick strictly to no-cost activities to ensure every point redeemed remains pure profit. Also, skip this platform if you need large monthly income instead of small gift cards.

Gift Cards From 300 SB Swagbucks 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0 to join and a $3 gift card minimum to earn money while you sleep without paying. Join Swagbucks

5. Prolific [Best for Paid Research Studies]

Best for Anyone who wants hourly-rate tasks Startup cost $0 First payout $6 cash-out threshold via PayPal; Tuesdays and Fridays; instant cash-outs unlock after 4 successful payouts How you get paid PayPal Main catch Study supply is uneven

Prolific pays researchers at least $8.00 or £6.00 an hour, so an hour of approved studies meets the $6 cash-out minimum. You can join for free with no participant fees.

Academic research boards match you to university studies based on your profile answers, paying higher hourly rates than most of the best money surveys online. You complete studies while awake. Researchers in European or Asian time zones often approve submissions and release funds overnight while they work their morning shift.

You may spend your first month sitting on a waitlist before activation, and studies arrive in bursts based on your demographics.

Once your approved balance hits $6.00 or £6.00, payouts run on Tuesdays and Fridays via PayPal, letting you earn money while you sleep online as researchers approve submissions overnight. Instant cash-outs open after 4 withdrawals. Skip this option if you want hands-off income because every study needs active focus.

Complete your demographic profile thoroughly so you do not miss overnight study matches:

Create a free participant account and verify your identity and phone number.

Fill in every screening question honestly in the “About You” tab so researchers can target your profile.

Accept available studies in the evening and read every attention-check question carefully.

Connect your PayPal account and cash out once your approved balance hits $6.

Rushing or missing attention checks leads to rejected submissions. Take the full estimated time and keep your profile answers consistent to qualify for higher-paying studies.

Fair Hourly Pay Prolific 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $8 an hour minimum, $6 cash-out, and $0 to start when you earn money while you sleep without paying. Join Prolific

6. Rev [Best for Weekly Transcription Pay]

Best for Fast, accurate typists Startup cost $0 (audio test and grammar quiz required) First payout No minimum; weekly on Monday via PayPal How you get paid PayPal Main catch You need to pass a test, and per-minute pay varies by file

Transcription completed by Sunday is paid Monday via PayPal with no minimum threshold or fee. Pay is per audio/video minute, so hourly earnings depend on speed and accuracy.

General transcription boards use a claim-and-submit queue. You preview a file in the evening, type and punctuate it in the built-in web editor, and submit it before bed. That zero-fee setup shows typists how to earn money while you sleep without paying for software.

Week one is spent taking the grammar quiz, submitting a sample transcript, and waiting for application approval. Once admitted, you earn money while you sleep online through weekly Monday PayPal transfers for every file graded during the prior week, even if you only completed a single short clip by day 30.

Skip this route if you cannot pass a strict English grammar and punctuation quiz or lack quiet headphones to catch crosstalk.

Qualify carefully before you try to queue up evening audio files:

Apply as a freelance transcriptionist or captioner at no cost.

Study the formatting guide and pass the grammar quiz and audio transcription sample test.

Preview audio files in the queue and claim only recordings you can hear clearly.

Connect your PayPal account to receive automatic weekly Monday payouts.

Claiming recordings with heavy background noise or overlapping speakers costs hours of rewinding for little pay. Listen to the sample audio before locking in a claim, and drop a bad file early instead of submitting guesswork that hurts your accuracy score.

Paid Every Monday Rev 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $0 to start, weekly PayPal pay. Apply to Rev

7. Voices [Best for Voice-Over Gigs]

Best for People with a good voice and a microphone Startup cost $0 on Guest membership (microphone and recording gear required) First payout No minimum; Friday after job completion and client approval How you get paid PayPal SurePay Main catch 20% platform fee on SurePay jobs

A 20% SurePay fee leaves you with 80% of the budget ($200 net on a $250 job), while the Guest tier is free to join.

Upload voice demos at night so producers in other time zones can review them. Using the free Guest tier shows vocal talent how to earn money while you sleep without paying an annual subscription fee upfront, as private invitations match against your profile demos while you are offline.

Spend week one testing acoustics and uploading tagged demos. Guest tier work relies on private invitations, so bookings by day 30 vary. Approved audio pays out with no minimum the following Friday via PayPal SurePay. A clean microphone is required.

Start with a focused demo reel to showcase your range:

Create a free Guest profile with your vocal age, accents, and recording specs.

Upload short, broadcast-clean demo clips across categories like commercial or explainer narration.

Respond to private job invitations and submit custom reads before bed.

Connect PayPal to receive SurePay escrow releases on the Friday after client approval.

Avoid paying for membership upgrades before landing gigs; stay on the $0 Guest tier until demand justifies upgrading.

Get Paid Each Friday Voices 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free guest membership to earn money while you sleep online, with a 20% fee on SurePay jobs. Join Voices

8. Illuvium [Best for Token Staking]

Best for Holders of ILV tokens Startup cost The cost of the ILV token itself First payout Rewards accrue immediately and vest over 1 year How you get paid ILV tokens Main catch Yield is self-diluting if paid in the same volatile token

Staking on Illuvium is another option for how to earn money while you sleep, yielding rewards automatically once tokens are locked in a pool. Under protocol rules, claimed ILV rewards vest over one year into the same volatile token. While there are no platform staking fees, you must pay network gas fees for deposits, claims, and withdrawals.

Unlike traditional bank interest, token yield is self-diluting when emissions outpace demand. Although your token balance increases overnight, its net dollar value depends on the ILV market price when unlocked after twelve months.

Unclaimed rewards tick up during week one, but nothing is cashable by day 30 due to the 1-year vesting requirement on ILV reward claims.

Skip this method if you lack existing crypto capital or cannot risk financial loss, as staking requires upfront capital.

Treat protocol staking as a long-term decision:

Set up a self-custody Web3 wallet and store your recovery phrase securely offline.

Stake only ILV tokens you already own or can afford to lose.

Select a pool duration in the official app and confirm the transaction.

Monitor the 1-year vesting schedule for claimed ILV rewards before planning withdrawals.

Never budget around locked, unvested crypto rewards. Always account for gas fees and market volatility before committing tokens to multi-month pools.

Staking Rewards Illuvium 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Needs ILV tokens to earn money while you sleep, and rewards vest over 1 year. Stake ILV

9. Splinterlands [Best for Card Game Tournaments]

Best for Existing card-game players Startup cost Often free; card investment for higher-tier tournaments First payout Per tournament cycle (days to weeks) How you get paid DEC and SPS tokens accrue per battle and quest Main catch Higher tiers need cards or an entry fee

Splinterlands features free-entry tournaments, though higher divisions require cards or entry fees. DEC and SPS tokens accrue per battle, quest, and tournament cycle without fixed payout minimums. Asynchronous tournament rounds let you earn money while you sleep without paying entry fees in starter brackets, as matches often resolve and pay out overnight.

Like other blockchain trading-card games, Splinterlands rewards match victories and deck strategy instead of idle waiting. You must weigh your gross token winnings against any card purchase or rental costs you paid to enter higher leagues.

During your first month, active playing time is what earns rewards. Week one goes to learning mana caps, element splinters, and daily quests. By day 30, your token balance depends on your tournament placement over cycles lasting days to weeks. Skip this game if you dislike deck-building strategy.

Start on the free brackets, so you learn the combat rules without risking capital:

Create an account and complete the starter tutorial battles.

Play daily quests to learn card abilities, positioning, and mana restrictions.

Enter free-entry tournaments only until you know the rules and consistently win matches.

Review your accrued DEC and SPS balances at the end of each tournament cycle.

Buying expensive card packs or high-tier summoners before testing free play leaves you holding illiquid digital cards in a game you might not enjoy next month. Prove you like the daily gameplay loop in zero-entry brackets first.

Free Tournaments Splinterlands 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free tournaments let you earn money while you sleep, while higher tiers need cards. Play Splinterlands

How the 9 Methods Compare

Startup cost and payout speed separate these ten options more than headline earnings do when you learn how to earn money while you sleep. Seven methods cost $0 to join, while the three Web3 options require existing tokens or game assets before you can earn.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Payout Threshold Time Commitment Snakzy Casual mobile gaming $0 $35 minimum payout; 0% user fee Evening game sessions Shutterstock Photography, video, or illustration $0 15–40% royalty; $25 minimum payout Upfront batch shooting and keywording Poshmark Photographing and listing apparel $0 20% fee on $15+ and flat $2.95 below $15; no payout minimum Listing upfront and shipping next day Swagbucks Surveys and simple tasks $0 100 SB = $1.00; $3 gift card or $5–25 PayPal minimum Short daily sessions Prolific Attentive reading and survey completion $0 $8.00 / £6.00 an hour floor; $6 cash-out threshold 15–60 minutes when studies appear Rev Fast typing and passed grammar quiz $0 Per audio/video minute (Varies); weekly Monday PayPal pay, no minimum Flexible per-file claims Voices Voice acting and clean home recording $0 on Guest membership (gear required) 20% fee on SurePay jobs; Friday payout after approval, no minimum Per-audition and booked script Illuvium Crypto staking and wallet security Cost of ILV token ILV token rewards (Varies); vests over 1 year Hands-off after staking Splinterlands Deck-building strategy Often free (cards for higher tiers) DEC and SPS tokens per battle/tournament (Varies) Daily matches and tournament rounds

The main split across these ten platforms comes down to what happens when you step away from your screen. Task-based options like Snakzy, Swagbucks, Prolific, and Rev stop generating new points the moment you stop clicking, even though withdrawals clear overnight. Asset-based methods like Shutterstock and Poshmark require heavier setup upfront, yet a listed jacket or video clip can sell at 4 a.m. on its own.

For a practical start on how to earn money while you sleep online, pair one $0 task app with one $0 asset platform. That two-track routine helps when building extra income while working, since you can finish a quick study after dinner and upload closet listings on Saturday.

More Reward Apps That Pay You

While passive platforms for how to earn money while you sleep build long-term value in the background, active reward apps can seamlessly complement your evening routine. Spending a few minutes on these micro-tasks before bed allows you to queue up earnings for overnight processing.

Reward apps require active gameplay or survey completion while you are awake. Check each app’s age and country requirements before signing up. Although these apps pay you, you cannot earn money while you sleep as a kid on them.

Your redemption threshold and processing window determine when those evening points turn into spendable cash, making them a great practical addition to your routine even if none of these apps guarantee a fast first payout without task time.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Bigcash $1 PayPal, Venmo, Bitcoin, gift cards Web, Android, iOS Freecash Typically $5 PayPal, bank, crypto, gift cards Web, Android, iOS PrizeRebel $5 PayPal, Bitcoin, gift cards Web KashKick $10 PayPal, gift cards, prepaid cards Web, Android, iOS GotKash $1 PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, gift cards Web, Android

Each platform carries its own game and survey catalog. Checking the current withdrawal terms inside your dashboard before you start keeps your points from sitting trapped in an app you stop using.

When you are ready to focus on mobile game milestones that process within 48 hours of hitting your target, start with Snakzy.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Earn extra money with Snakzy while you sleep on it. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Passive Income Is Called and What $1,000 a Month Takes

Making money while you sleep is called passive or residual income, and reaching $1,000 a month takes about $33.33 a day in net earnings. Every legitimate stream requires upfront work or existing capital before money arrives overnight.

Run the math on Poshmark to see what $1,000 a month takes. A $50 sale nets $40 after the 20% platform commission (about $10). Clearing $1,000 in a 30-day month at $40 net per order requires 25 sales. If you paid $15 per item originally, you net $25 per sale and need 40 monthly sales.

You may have seen viral ads promising to get paid $3,000 to sleep or promoting a Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash app. Clinical sleep trials where participants get paid $3,000 to sleep are one-off studies, not repeatable passive income.

Always check the payout minimum and operator terms on any sleep and earn money app or Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash clone before installing it. Legitimate reward platforms state their cash-out rules upfront instead of claiming you will get paid $3,000 to sleep at home.

Build a realistic routine around making money work for you by pairing one asset platform with one evening task app instead of chasing Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash ads. Track your net pay after fees, and treat overnight payouts as side cash instead of a guaranteed paycheck.

What Doesn’t Work

Most overnight-income failures happen when beginners spend upfront cash chasing guaranteed returns, believe viral claims that they can get paid $3,000 to sleep, or expect active task platforms to pay them while their phone sits untouched on the nightstand. Avoiding six common traps will save your bank balance and ensure that you earn money while you sleep.

Paying for “guaranteed” overnight income courses – Any coaching program or secret blueprint that charges hundreds of dollars to teach you how to earn money while you sleep is profiting from your enrollment fee, not handing you a turnkey business.

Any coaching program or secret blueprint that charges hundreds of dollars to teach you how to earn money while you sleep is profiting from your enrollment fee, not handing you a turnkey business. Chasing crypto yield – Purchasing volatile game tokens or NFTs just to collect staking emissions or rental fees exposes your principal to steep market drawdowns that easily erase the yield.

Purchasing volatile game tokens or NFTs just to collect staking emissions or rental fees exposes your principal to steep market drawdowns that easily erase the yield. Spending money in apps to hit reward milestones – Buying $20 in-game bundles to unlock a $15 milestone reward leaves you at a net loss before you ever reach the cash-out threshold.

Buying $20 in-game bundles to unlock a $15 milestone reward leaves you at a net loss before you ever reach the cash-out threshold. Uploading photos you lack permission to license – Only submit images you own or have permission to license, with any required releases. Give buyers useful, specific titles and keywords rather than relying on broad labels such as “flowers”.

Only submit images you own or have permission to license, with any required releases. Give buyers useful, specific titles and keywords rather than relying on broad labels such as “flowers”. Chasing viral sleep-study headlines – Sleep-lab trials where you get paid $3,000 to sleep are competitive, one-time gigs, not ongoing monthly paychecks, and unverified apps promoted as Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash can waste your time.

Sleep-lab trials where you get paid $3,000 to sleep are competitive, one-time gigs, not ongoing monthly paychecks, and unverified apps promoted as Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash can waste your time. Expecting idle pay from task apps – Survey sites, transcription queues, and reward apps only process withdrawals overnight after you finish the tasks while awake, unlike fake Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash ads or pitches to get paid $3,000 to sleep.

Follow one strict rule: never pay money to start earning money while you sleep. Stick to free ways to make money from home, verify the payout minimum on day one, and walk away from any Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash knockoff or platform that asks for an upfront deposit.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Mobile Games Stack extra cash with Snakzy while your other income grows. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Final Verdict on How to Earn Money While You Sleep

Pick Snakzy for mobile game rewards that cash out within 48 hours of hitting its $35 minimum, rather than unverified Sleep Money: Earn Real Cash apps. Choose Shutterstock for 15–40% stock media royalties, Poshmark to sell closet items overnight, or Prolific for research studies with an $8.00 hourly floor and a $6 cash-out minimum.

Task income stops when you log off, while asset income requires upfront work before sales can arrive on their own. A free task app paired with an asset listing is the lowest-cash-cost approach here to learning how to earn money while you sleep.

FAQs