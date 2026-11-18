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How to Earn Money by Creating App: 8 Ways That Pay in 2026

How to earn money by creating app projects starts with client work. It can pay within weeks, while your own app takes months to earn. Most published apps earn little on their own, so your reliable first income comes from selling the build skill to paying clients.

This guide shows eight paid routes so you can earn money by creating an app through freelancing, store listings, or ad revenue, with the real fees and payout minimums behind each.

You can test client platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, 99designs, and Wyzant. You can also publish on Google Play, the Apple App Store, and Google AdMob, or sell vectors on Adobe Stock. Most offer free signup, but Upwork proposals may require paid Connects, and publishing your own app has registration fees.

So, Can You Earn Money by Creating an App?

Yes, you can make money by creating an app, but client work and publishing your own product are two very different jobs. Selling your build skills pays per project within weeks. Your own app earns through paid downloads, ads, or purchases over several months.

These five paths show how the eight platforms divide by cost, speed, and ownership:

Client development and tutoring – You build custom code on Upwork, fix bugs on Fiverr, design screens on 99designs, or teach coding on Wyzant with free signup, though Upwork proposals may require paid Connects.

You build custom code on Upwork, fix bugs on Fiverr, design screens on 99designs, or teach coding on Wyzant with free signup, though Upwork proposals may require paid Connects. Your own Android app – Learning how to earn money by creating app on Android takes a one-time $25 fee on Google Play Console. Eligible developers generally keep about 85% of their first $1M in yearly sales through Play Billing, depending on the region and fee program.

Learning how to earn money by creating app on Android takes a one-time $25 fee on Google Play Console. Eligible developers generally keep about 85% of their first $1M in yearly sales through Play Billing, depending on the region and fee program. Your own iPhone app – Publishing through the Apple Developer Program costs $99 a year and requires a Mac computer to build and submit your code.

Publishing through the Apple Developer Program costs $99 a year and requires a Mac computer to build and submit your code. Free apps with mobile ads – Connecting Google AdMob to a free app or casual game costs $0 upfront, so you can test how to create a game app for free and make money once your active user count grows.

Connecting Google AdMob to a free app or casual game costs $0 upfront, so you can test how to create a game app for free and make money once your active user count grows. Stock UI and icon assets – Uploading vector icon packs to Adobe Stock costs nothing and pays a 33% royalty on every subscriber download.

Platform fees shape your take-home pay when you make money by creating an app across every route. Beginners often ask how to earn money by creating app for free before spending on developer accounts. Core coding tools like Android Studio and Xcode cost nothing to download. Learning how to create an app and make money for free comes down to selling services versus publishing products.

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8 Best Ways to Earn Money by Creating an App

Here are the eight best platforms that show how to earn money by creating app projects from your mobile development and design skills, ranked by how quickly they pay and how they work.

1. Upwork [Best for Freelance App Development]

Best for Developers who can ship a working app for a client Startup cost Free Basic plan; Connects cost $0.15 each; Freelancer Plus costs $19.99/month First payout Fixed-price clears after 5 days; hourly clears 10 days after the work week How you get paid Direct to US bank, ACH, PayPal, Payoneer, or wire transfer Main catch Winning clients depends on your portfolio, proposals, pricing, and competition

The quickest answer to how to earn money by creating app projects is to build them for paying clients on Upwork, which charges a 0%–15% service fee per contract. At a $50 hourly rate, you keep $42.50–$50 per hour before taxes and other costs. Your gross pay is the full invoice amount, and your take-home pay depends on the fee shown for that contract.

Upwork offers free Basic membership, but submitting proposals often requires Connects priced at $0.15 each. Freelancer Plus costs $19.99 a month. Scheduled payouts require a $100 balance, while smaller manual withdrawals are available. Sites like Freelancer.com and Toptal compete for developers.

Client work shows you how to make money from an app idea without funding the client’s product. Business owners fund the concept while you charge for the code. You also learn how to earn money by creating app for free on the software side, since you code in free programs and bill the client for store accounts.

Follow these steps to earn money by creating an app on your first client contract:

Create a free freelancer profile focused on one mobile framework, like Flutter, React Native, or native Kotlin.

Build two or three small, functional sample apps using free software so you have live screenshots for your portfolio.

Filter the job feed for narrow, fixed-scope tasks like fixing a crash, adding a payment screen, or updating an older codebase.

Send short proposals that open by explaining how you will solve the client’s exact technical problem in the first two lines.

Take short fixed-price milestone jobs first to earn your initial five-star feedback quickly.

Withdraw your cleared earnings straight to your bank account or PayPal once the hold period ends.

Your first month of earning money by creating an app for clients starts with a week of building your profile and pitching daily. Fixed-price milestones sit in a 5-day security hold after approval, while hourly pay clears 10 days after the work week ends.

Expect your first real payout to hit your bank near the end of week three or four.

Fastest First Income Upwork 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free Basic membership, with a 0%–15% service fee per contract and possible proposal costs for paid Connects. Join Upwork

2. Google Play Console [Best for Selling an Android App]

Best for Builders publishing an Android app or game Startup cost $25 one-time registration First payout Monthly, once your balance passes the minimum for your country How you get paid Bank transfer to your payments profile Main catch Free installs are not paid sales

Selling your own software on Google Play Console costs a one-time $25 fee. According to Google Play‘s service-fee policy, eligible developers generally pay around 15% in total Google fees on their first $1M in annual sales through Play Billing. In markets covered by the 2026 changes, that can mean a 10% service fee plus a 5% billing fee. That low entry barrier makes it the primary starting point when you want to learn how to earn money by creating app on Android without paying yearly dues.

A $2.99 paid download nets about $2.54 when the combined store fee is 15%. Above the first-$1M threshold, the fee varies by market, install date, and billing method rather than always being 30%.

Storefronts like the Amazon Appstore and Samsung Galaxy Store also host apps, yet Google Play is where most developers make money from an app idea by reaching the largest Android audience through paid downloads, in-app items, or subscriptions.

Hobbyists also use this store to test how to create a game app for free and make money on a tight budget. Because Android Studio and engines like Godot cost $0, you only pay the $25 signup fee.

Follow these steps to earn money by creating app on Android with your first store release:

Register your developer account, pay the one-time $25 fee, and complete identity verification with a government ID.

Build and package your app bundle using free software like Android Studio on Windows, Mac, or Linux.

Set up a merchant payments profile and link your bank account so your listing can accept paid transactions.

Run the mandatory closed testing phase that Google requires for newer personal accounts before production access is unlocked.

Write your store title, description, and privacy policy, then upload clean screenshots for phone and tablet screens.

Set your download price or in-app purchase tiers and publish the release to production.

When people explore how to earn money by creating app products on Google Play, the biggest trap is launching without search optimization.

Even after your listing goes live, payouts only arrive once a month after your merchant balance crosses your local payout minimum.

Reach Android Users Google Play Console 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $25 one-time fee to publish on Android; eligible first-$1M sales through Play Billing generally incur around 15% in total Google fees. Publish on Android

3. Apple Developer Program [Best for Selling an iPhone App]

Best for Developers with a Mac building for iPhone Startup cost $99 a year First payout Monthly, about 45 days after the fiscal month closes How you get paid Bank deposit Main catch The yearly fee is due before any sale

Enrolling in the Apple Developer Program costs $99 a year and takes a 15% commission on annual sales under $1M through its Small Business Program. When you decide how to earn money by creating app releases for iPhone users, you need a Mac running Xcode before you pay the enrollment fee.

A $2.99 app sale nets about $2.54 at the 85% rate, while the standard 30% fee leaves $2.09. You can join as a solo builder without forming an LLC and earn money by creating an app under your own name. Early users can test your beta builds through TestFlight, which is Apple‘s built-in testing tool.

A working beta does not guarantee App Store approval. Before submitting, review Apple‘s App Review Guidelines for missing metadata, app crashes, and privacy requirements. Apps that support account creation must also provide an in-app account deletion option. If your app requires login credentials, give reviewers a working demo account so they can access its features. A practical first-week milestone is a functional beta with a complete testing checklist. By day 30, aim to finish testing and prepare your submission, while treating approval dates and initial sales as uncertain.

Follow these steps to get started on the iOS storefront:

Install Xcode for free on your Mac and build your working iPhone application first.

Enroll in the Apple Developer Program for $99 a year and apply for the 15% Small Business Program rate.

Upload a beta build to TestFlight and test every screen and purchase flow on a physical iPhone.

Complete your tax and banking forms inside App Store Connect under the Business tab.

Create your store product page with accurate screenshots, privacy labels, and pricing tiers.

Submit your build for human review and answer any reviewer notes promptly.

During your first month, you will pay the annual fee, finish testing, and work through the review queue. Even if you make sales in week three, Apple pays out roughly 45 days after the end of the fiscal month in which the sale occurred, so zero cash reaches your bank account in month one.

Reach iPhone Users Apple Developer Program 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. $99 a year to make money from an app idea on iOS, with a 15% commission under $1M in sales. Enroll With Apple

4. Google AdMob [Best for Free Apps With Ads]

Best for Free apps and casual games with steady daily users Startup cost $0 First payout Once earnings reach $100, paid around the 21st of the following month How you get paid Bank transfer or wire Main catch Earnings scale with active users, not downloads

Connecting Google AdMob to a free mobile release costs $0 upfront and pays out once your balance reaches $100, so you cannot withdraw anything until your ad views clear that line. If you are researching how to earn money by creating app for free on the monetization side, in-app advertising lets users install your software at no cost while advertisers fund your revenue.

Your gross ad revenue is what advertisers bid to show banners or video ads when you earn money by creating app on Android or iOS. Your net payout depends on the revenue share set by Google.

Ad income depends on daily users and repeat sessions, not your installation total. That makes it the standard model when you study how to create a game app for free and make money over time, much like other projects that show how to make money work for you.

Rewarded video ads fit casual games because players watch a 30-second clip for an extra life, helping solo builders create a game app for free and make money without charging upfront.

Follow these steps to get started with mobile ad monetization:

Build a free utility or casual game that gives users a reason to open it several times a week.

Open a free Google AdMob account and link it to your published or upcoming store listing.

Create ad units for banners or rewarded videos and integrate the Google Mobile Ads SDK (Software Development Kit) into your code.

Use dedicated test ad IDs during development so you never trigger invalid traffic flags on your own phone.

Publish the updated app and verify your physical mailing address with the PIN card mailed to you once earnings grow.

In your first month of learning how to earn money by creating app ad placements, you will finish SDK setup. Expect to earn a few cents to a few dollars while your audience is small. Your first transfer arrives around the 21st of the month after your balance passes $100.

Free App Revenue Google AdMob 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join when you create a game app for free and make money, with a $100 payout threshold. Start With AdMob

5. Fiverr [Best for Small App Gigs]

Best for Sellers of fixed-scope app tasks Startup cost $0 to list a gig First payout 14 days after order completion (7 days for Top Rated Sellers) How you get paid PayPal, bank transfer, Fiverr Revenue Card, or Payoneer Main catch 20% commission on every order and tip

Selling packaged development gigs on Fiverr costs nothing to list and takes a 20% commission on your earnings, so a $500 app-fix order nets you $400 when you earn money by creating an app for a buyer. Your gross price is the package rate you set on your gig page, and your net take-home is 80% of every completed order.

Buyers pay a separate 5.5% service fee at checkout, plus $3.50 on orders under $200. Once funds clear, your minimum withdrawal is $1 by bank transfer or $5 via PayPal. Listing small tasks is a practical way to test how to earn money by creating app for free without bidding on job posts.

Non-technical founders search for someone who knows how to make money from an app idea by turning a sketch into a clickable prototype or fixing a rejected build. Follow these steps to start:

Open a free seller account and create a gig for one task, like fixing Android Studio errors.

Upload clear screenshots of your past mobile interfaces or code snippets.

Set three pricing tiers (Basic, Standard, Premium) with strict limits on the screens included.

Deliver the compiled build on time and withdraw your balance once the clearing window closes.

Skip this platform if you need instant cash flow or dislike strict delivery timers. Every completed order sits in a 14-day clearing period (7 days for Top Rated Sellers), and offering unlimited revisions invites scope creep. Expect your first withdrawal around week four.

Best for Small Gigs Fiverr 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to list gigs, 20% commission, 14-day payout clearing. Sell on Fiverr

6. 99designs [Best for App UI and Icon Design]

Best for UI and icon designers who do not write code Startup cost $0 upfront, with a $100 client introduction fee deducted from first $500 First payout Within 3 business days after contest wrap-up or milestone release How you get paid PayPal or Payoneer Main catch Contest entries only pay if the client picks your design

Designing mobile screens and icons on 99designs shows you how to earn money by creating app interfaces without writing code, though platform fees take 5% to 15% plus a $100 fee across your first $500 with each new client. Your gross pay is the contest prize or invoice amount, and your net pay is what remains after those deductions.

Entry-Level designers pay a 15% platform fee, Mid-Level designers pay 10%, and Top-Level designers pay 5%. You can enter open design contests or work directly with clients on 1-to-1 projects, making it one of the more flexible ways to make money online if you already use Figma.

Follow these steps to get started as a mobile UI designer:

Apply for a free designer account and upload your sharpest mobile screen mockups and app icons.

Filter contests for guaranteed-prize listings so you know the client has already funded the payout.

Submit clean iOS and Android screen layouts that follow the client’s brief and color palette.

Hand over the final layered source files once your design wins and withdraw via PayPal or Payoneer.

Skip this platform if you dislike speculative contest work where only one designer wins. Once a client approves your final files, payouts are sent within 3 business days.

Best for UI Designers 99designs 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 5% to 15% platform fee by level when you make money from an app idea through UI design, with payouts via PayPal or Payoneer. Design on 99designs

7. Wyzant [Best for Tutoring App Development]

Best for US-based developers who enjoy teaching Swift, Kotlin, or Flutter Startup cost $0 to join, or $15.99 if you request an optional background check First payout Direct deposit Initiates 4 days after a lesson (10 days for your very first lesson) How you get paid Direct deposit to your bank account Main catch Wyzant keeps 25% of your hourly tutor rate

Teaching mobile coding on Wyzant lets you set your own hourly rate while the platform keeps a flat 25% commission, so a $60 lesson nets you $45 as you guide students on how to earn money by creating app projects. Students also pay a separate 9% service fee at checkout, which does not reduce your 75% take-home share.

To qualify, you must live in the US, hold a valid Social Security Number (SSN), and be at least 18 years old. Because you get paid per hour of live instruction, tutoring is a steady way to make money at home while helping beginners debug their projects.

Follow these steps to start tutoring mobile development:

Create a free tutor profile and pass the subject quizzes for Java, Python, or mobile development.

Set your hourly rate and write a bio explaining which app frameworks you teach.

Apply to open student requests and run your 1-on-1 coding lessons in the built-in online learning tool.

Log each completed session to receive your 75% share via direct deposit.

Skip this method if you live outside the US or dislike live teaching. Your first lesson payout takes 10 days to initiate, and later lessons process in 4 days.

Best for Coding Tutors Wyzant 4.1 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Set your own hourly rate and teach app development, keeping 75% of your tutor earnings. Tutor on Wyzant

8. Adobe Stock [Best for Selling App Icon and UI Packs]

Best for Illustrators creating reusable vector app icons and UI kits Startup cost $0 First payout Once royalties reach $25 and your first sale is at least 45 days old How you get paid PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill Main catch Per-download royalties are small and build slowly

Uploading vector app icons and interface kits to Adobe Stock costs $0 and pays a 33% royalty on every download, with withdrawals unlocking at $25 and at least 45 days after the first sale. Designers who make money by creating an app icon pack must be at least 18 years old and own full rights to every vector file they submit.

Gross revenue is the credit or subscription value of the customer’s download, and your net share is 33% before any applicable tax withholding. Selling stock vectors is one of the lower-pressure ways to make money online for free because there are no client deadlines.

Follow these steps to sell mobile UI assets:

Open a free Adobe Stock Contributor account and upload a tax form so you reduce withholding rates.

Design scalable vector packs of mobile icons, button sets, and wireframes in Adobe Illustrator.

Add descriptive keywords and titles so app developers can find your icons in search.

Request a payout via PayPal, Payoneer, or Skrill once your balance reaches $25.

Skip this option if you want a large lump sum from a single buyer. Your first withdrawal requires both a $25 balance and 45 days since your first asset sale, and payouts process within 7 business days.

Best for Stock UI Assets Adobe Stock 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Earn a 33% royalty on vector downloads, with a $25 payout threshold. Join Adobe Stock

How the 8 App-Earning Methods Compare

Client services pay you within days of finishing a task, while app stores require upfront registration fees or user growth before you earn money by creating an app on Android or iOS. Compare the startup costs, fees, and cash-out windows across all eight platforms below.

Platform Skill Required Upfront Cost Earnings Structure Payout Timing Upwork Mobile app coding $0 85%–100% of billed rate (0%–15% fee; Connects extra) 5 to 10 days after billing Google Play Console Android development $25 one-time About 85% on eligible first-$1M Play Billing sales; fees vary Monthly (once past local minimum) Apple Developer Program iOS development (Mac required) $99/year 85% under $1M/year Monthly (~45 days after fiscal month) Google AdMob App integration $0 Ad revenue share ($100 minimum) Monthly around the 21st Fiverr Bug fixes or small builds $0 80% of gig price (20% fee) 14 days after order completion 99designs UI and icon design $0, plus $100 intro fee from earnings 85% to 95% after intro fee Within 3 business days Wyzant Teaching app coding $0 75% of hourly rate (25% fee) 4 days after lesson (10 for first) Adobe Stock Vector icon illustration $0 33% royalty ($25 minimum) After 45 days and $25 balance

The main split is whether you need cash this month or want to own a store asset. If you want fast income without developer registration fees, pitch small jobs on Upwork, where proposals may cost Connects, or list bug-fix gigs on Fiverr. Both can complement other real ways to make money from home for free.

If you want to publish your own product, start with Google Play Console for a one-time $25 fee to earn money by creating an app on Android before committing $99 a year to Apple.

Younger builders who cannot yet pass 18+ verification on freelance or stock sites can also explore how to make money as a teenager at home while practicing code.

More Reward Apps That Pay You

Reward apps will not replace developer income, but they can cover your $25 Android developer fee or $99 iOS membership before you create a game app for free and make money. Age requirements differ by app. Freecash allows users aged 16 and older to register, although some offers have stricter age limits. Check the current terms for Snakzy and KashKick separately.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy ~$2 (2,000 coins) PayPal, gift cards, Eneba wallet Web, Android BigCash $1 to $5 PayPal, gift cards Web, iOS, Android Freecash $0.25 to $5 PayPal, crypto, gift cards Web, Android KashKick $10 PayPal, gift cards Web, iOS, Android Swagbucks $3 to $5 PayPal, gift cards Web, iOS, Android

Playing mobile games on these apps also lets you see how other studios place rewarded video ads and structure in-app milestones when they create a game app for free and make money. You can use Snakzy on Android or the web to earn small payouts while your own code compiles.

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How Much Does an App Earn per Download?

Free downloads earn $0 on install, so you only earn money by creating an app when a user pays upfront, buys an in-app item, or views enough ads to clear a payout threshold. Here is the math for three illustrative scenarios, using a 15% store-fee assumption for eligible paid-app sales:

Selling a $2.99 paid app – If 200 buyers purchase your app at $2.99, gross sales equal $598. Assuming an eligible 15% combined store fee, $89.70 goes to the store and $508.30 remains before taxes and other expenses. Subtracting the $25 Google Play fee leaves $483.30, while subtracting the $99 Apple annual fee leaves $409.30.

If 200 buyers purchase your app at $2.99, gross sales equal $598. Assuming an eligible 15% combined store fee, $89.70 goes to the store and $508.30 remains before taxes and other expenses. Subtracting the $25 Google Play fee leaves $483.30, while subtracting the $99 Apple annual fee leaves $409.30. Running a free app with ads – Suppose 1,000 free installs leave you with 150 daily active users who trigger 450 ad impressions a day (13,500 a month) when you create a game app for free and make money. At a $2 effective revenue per 1,000 impressions, you earn $27 a month, meaning it takes nearly four months to cross the $100 AdMob payout threshold.

Suppose 1,000 free installs leave you with 150 daily active users who trigger 450 ad impressions a day (13,500 a month) when you create a game app for free and make money. At a $2 effective revenue per 1,000 impressions, you earn $27 a month, meaning it takes nearly four months to cross the $100 AdMob payout threshold. Building a client app on Upwork – Billing 40 hours at $40 an hour produces $1,600 in gross pay. With a 0%–15% freelancer service fee, you keep $1,360–$1,600 before taxes, proposal costs, and any withdrawal charges. Payout timing depends on the contract.

As those numbers show, one short client contract pays more upfront than hundreds of store downloads, though you can also stack smaller side earners like the best money surveys online to help cover your initial developer fees.

US Tax Rules for App and Freelance Income

In the United States, income from freelance coding, app sales, and advertising may count as self-employment income. Stock royalties are taxable but are not automatically self-employment income. Nonbusiness royalties generally go on Schedule E, while royalties earned as part of an active creative business generally go on Schedule C. Keep these US-specific tax thresholds in mind once you start collecting payouts:

$400 net self-employment threshold – You must file a Schedule SE and pay self-employment tax once your net earnings from independent work reach $400 or more in a year, even if you never receive a tax form.

1099-K and 1099-NEC forms – For 2026, businesses generally issue Form 1099-NEC for contractor payments of $2,000 or more. Third-party marketplaces issue Form 1099-K for payments over $20,000 and more than 200 transactions, while card payments have no reporting minimum. All taxable income must be reported, even without a form. Setting aside 20%–30% is a rough estimate; use the IRS worksheet to calculate your taxes.

For 2026, businesses generally issue Form 1099-NEC for contractor payments of $2,000 or more. Third-party marketplaces issue Form 1099-K for payments over $20,000 and more than 200 transactions, while card payments have no reporting minimum. All taxable income must be reported, even without a form. Setting aside 20%–30% is a rough estimate; use the IRS worksheet to calculate your taxes. Deductible developer expenses – Keep receipts for your $25 Google Play fee, $99 Apple membership, test devices, and software subscriptions, as business expenses can reduce your taxable net income.

What Doesn’t Work When Creating an App for Money

Many beginners who try to make money from an app idea lose cash before their first launch because they pay for shortcuts that violate store rules or drain their budget. Avoid these common traps when starting out:

Paying “guaranteed return” app agencies – Per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), scammers pitch costly turnkey development packages that promise effortless store royalties, leaving buyers with generic code that never earns back the fee.

Per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), scammers pitch costly turnkey development packages that promise effortless store royalties, leaving buyers with generic code that never earns back the fee. Clicking your own ads – Tapping banners inside your own app or joining click-exchange groups triggers invalid-traffic bans that permanently close your ad account and forfeit unpaid balances.

Tapping banners inside your own app or joining click-exchange groups triggers invalid-traffic bans that permanently close your ad account and forfeit unpaid balances. Submitting unmodified template clones – Uploading reskinned code templates or bare website wrappers violates store minimum-functionality rules and leads straight to review rejection.

Uploading reskinned code templates or bare website wrappers violates store minimum-functionality rules and leads straight to review rejection. Buying fake installs and reviews – Paying bot farms to inflate your download count or star rating violates developer agreements and can get your developer account terminated.

Stick to writing clean code for paying clients or solving a specific problem for real users when you make money by creating an app, rather than paying middlemen for shortcuts.

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Final Verdict on How to Earn Money by Creating App

If you want to pursue client income within your first month, sell your build or design skills on Upwork, Fiverr, 99designs, or Wyzant. Registration can be free, though Upwork proposals may cost Connects and finding a paying client can take time. Client projects pay you as soon as the work clears, without forcing you to fund marketing or wait for store traffic.

Once you have a working concept and spare cash for the $25 Google Play Console fee or $99 Apple Developer Program membership, publish your own release and pair free utilities with Google AdMob.

Combining client work with your own catalog is the most dependable plan for how to earn money by creating app projects on Android and iOS long term.

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