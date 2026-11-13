How Much Does It Cost to Grade a Pokémon Card in 2026?

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

So, how much does it cost to grade a pokemon card? If you own Pokémon cards and want to protect your collection, understanding PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) pricing is essential. PSA is one of the most trusted card grading companie and it examines your cards and assigns them a grade on a 10-point scale, based on condition factors like centering, corners, edges, and surface quality.

PSA seals graded cards in tamper-proof holders that can increase buyer trust. PSA pricing varies with card value and turnaround time. That’s why many collectors ask how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card before submitting.

In this guide, I’ll break down how much does it cost to grade a Pokémon card. You’ll learn about service fees and resale potential. The question “how much to get a Pokemon card graded?” also involves shipping and insurance.

How Much Does It Cost to Grade a Pokémon Card?

PSA grading costs range from about $19 to over $10,000 per card, depending on the service level you choose and how quickly you need your cards back. For a larger submission, “how much does it cost to grade Pokemon cards?” means multiplying the per-card fee by your card count. The tiers also have different declared-value limits.

The declared value is what you estimate your card will be worth after grading, and PSA uses this for insurance purposes. The answer to “how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card at PSA?” starts with the tier that covers your card’s value. Before submitting, read how to check Pokémon card value to decide if grading makes financial sense.

If you’re asking how much PSA grading costs at each tier, the table below breaks down PSA grading prices and details for every service level as of February 2026:

Tier Price per card Turnaround time Max Insured Value Value Bulk $24.99 95 business days $500 Value $32.99 75 business days $500 Value Plus $49.99 45 business days $500 Value Max $64.99 35 business days $1,000 Regular $79.99 25 business days $1,500 Express $149 15 business days $2,500 Super Express $299 7 business days $5,000 Walk-Through $599 7 business days $10,000 Premium 1 $999 7 business days $25,000 or less Premium 2 $1,999 7 business days $50,000 or less Premium 3 $2,999 7 business days $100,000 or less Premium 5 $4,999 7 business days $250,000 or less Premium 10 $9,999+ 7 business days $250,001 or higher

Now that you can see how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card per tier, compare the PSA bulk grading price with individual rates. The better option depends on the number of cards, their value, and how soon you need them back.

Pro tip The Value Bulk, Value, Value Plus, and Value Max are popular options for Pokémon collectors wondering how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card on a budget. The question “how much is PSA grading?” depends on the tier, but Value Bulk requires at least 20 cards and a PSA Collectors Club membership.

How to Get Your Pokémon Cards Graded with PSA

If you’re wondering how to grade Pokémon cards, the process is straightforward. Understanding how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card upfront helps you select a service tier. If you’re asking “how much does it cost to get Pokemon cards graded?”, include insured shipping in your budget, not just the per-card fee.

Step 1: Create an account. Register on PSA’s website using your contact details, or work with an authorized dealer. Account registration is separate from the question “how much to get a card graded?” Service fees apply when you choose a grading tier .

Register on PSA’s website using your contact details, or work with an authorized dealer. Account registration is separate from the question “how much to get a card graded?” . Step 2: Select your grading service. How much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card at each tier varies significantly. Value Bulk requires at least 20 cards and a PSA club membership, while faster services cost more. If you’re wondering “how much is it to get Pokemon cards graded?”, check whether your order qualifies for bulk pricing . You can also research the best Pokémon packs to buy for profit.

How much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card at each tier varies significantly. Value Bulk requires at least 20 cards and a PSA club membership, while faster services cost more. If you’re wondering “how much is it to get Pokemon cards graded?”, . You can also research the best Pokémon packs to buy for profit. Step 3: Prepare your cards. Use penny sleeves and card savers (not toploaders), and pack them carefully with cardboard and bubble wrap. If you’re asking “how much does it cost to send a card to PSA?”, remember to budget for protective materials and insured postage .

Use penny sleeves and card savers (not toploaders), and pack them carefully with cardboard and bubble wrap. If you’re asking “how much does it cost to send a card to PSA?”, remember to . Step 4: Submit and pay. Enter the card details in PSA’s online form, then calculate how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card in total, including membership and insured shipping. To estimate “how much to grade Pokemon cards?”, multiply the tier rate by the number of cards before adding other costs. Pay through PSA or use GameStop’s $24.99/card option with trade credits.

Enter the card details in PSA’s online form, then calculate how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card in total, including membership and insured shipping. To estimate “how much to grade Pokemon cards?”, before adding other costs. Pay through PSA or use GameStop’s $24.99/card option with trade credits. Step 5: Wait for grading. Processing can take a week or up to 95 business days, depending on the tier. The answer to “how much is it to grade Pokemon cards?” can rise if you pay for faster turnaround. Track progress through your PSA account as your cards move through the process.

The entire process from submission to receiving graded cards typically takes 1–3 months for standard services. If you’re wondering “how much does it cost to get a Pokemon card graded by PSA?”, factor the full submission fee into your decision. PSA’s condition assessment and sealed holder can support buyer confidence, although a higher resale price is never guaranteed.

Once you’ve confirmed how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card for your chosen tier, you can plan your full submission budget. For several cards, “how much does it cost to get Pokemon cards graded?” depends on how many you submit and the total shipping and insurance charges.

Where Can You Get Pokémon Cards Graded?

A common question alongside how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card is where you can submit your cards. GameStop, Concept Grading, and authorized local card shops can assist with submissions. For collectors asking “how much is it to get a Pokemon card graded?”, dealer handling charges need to be included. These dealers typically charge around $24 – $200 per card, depending on its value, on top of PSA’s base fees, which affects how much PSA grading costs overall.

You might also be wondering, “How much does it cost to get a card graded by PSA in person?” Or, how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card compared to standard mail submissions? PSA grading prices start at $150 per card for Collector’s Club members, $250 for the general public, if you want same-day grading at major card shows. This is convenient but expensive compared to standard mail submissions.

Mailing directly to PSA is often cost-effective, but insured postage still counts. To answer “how much is it to send a card to PSA?”, compare carrier quotes and the cost of return shipping. For first-timers grading one or two cards, paying a local dealer’s fee for guidance can make sense, even if it increases how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card overall.

How Long Does PSA Grading Take?

Once you’ve settled on how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card for your tier, check the turnaround time. If you’re asking “how much does it cost to grade a Pokémon card at PSA?”, faster service generally comes with a higher fee. Typical estimates range from 95 business days for Value services to 7 business days for Premium services.

Business days exclude weekends and holidays, so a 65-business-day estimate can mean roughly four calendar months. If your main question is “how much to grade a Pokemon card?”, a slower service tier may cost less, provided you can wait.

PSA processed over 19 million items in 2025, making it the most popular grading service by volume. During peak periods, including new Pokémon set releases and holidays, turnaround times can fluctuate. This also affects plans for how much to get Pokemon cards graded if you need a faster tier. Factor the delay into how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card in terms of time investment, not just money.

Is PSA Grading Worth the Cost?

Graded cards can see value increases of 2,400% or more when they achieve PSA 10 compared with raw copies, making the PSA grading cost an important part of the calculation. If you’ve asked “why is PSA grading so expensive?”, the service includes authentication, condition assessment, and encapsulation. These increases can make PSA grading prices worthwhile for certain vintage and modern chase cards, although a high grade is never guaranteed.

When asking how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card, compare your expected ROI (return on investment) with every submission charge. “How much does it cost to have a Pokemon card graded?” includes insurance and shipping beyond the listed fee. At $24.99 minimum for bulk submissions, plus other costs, grading may not pay off if the card gains only $10–$15 in value.

Research sold listings on eBay and TCGPlayer before deciding how to grade Pokémon cards. Compare raw prices with graded prices at different grades. The search phrase “how much to grade a card PSA” should lead to a total-cost check, not just the headline fee. If a PSA 9 sells for only $20 more than raw, but how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card comes to $30 all-in, skip it. Only submit cards where the PSA grading prices are justified by a meaningful value increase.

CHECK REAL-TIME POKÉMON CARD PRICES TCGPlayer 5.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. The premier online marketplace for buying and selling trading card games. Browse card prices on TCGPlayer

Once you have graded cards, you’ll want to know the best place to sell graded Pokémon cards. Online marketplaces like eBay, Whatnot, PWCC Marketplace, and Goldin Auctions can attract collectors looking for authenticated cards. Subtract the PSA grade cost and marketplace fees before estimating your profit. Whatnot uses live auctions where buyers can bid in real time.

If you still have ungraded cards, the best place to sell bulk Pokémon cards may be a local card shop or a buyer specializing in large collections. Before selling, asking “how much to get cards graded?” can help you compare grading expenses with the likely resale premium.

Sell Graded Cards via Auctions Whatnot 4.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Live auction marketplace for buying and selling collectibles, cards, and fashion. Start selling on Whatnot today

To work out “how much to grade Pokemon cards?”, check the bulk service minimum before deciding to grade them instead.

Alternatives to PSA Grading

When looking for options on how to grade Pokémon cards, PSA isn’t the only choice. If you’ve researched how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card and feel the fee is too high, Beckett Grading Services (BGS) and Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) have other pricing structures. For an accurate comparison, ask “how much does it cost to grade a card with PSA?” at the same declared-value limit.

BGS is known for detailed subgrades, while CGC offers lower-priced service options. If you’re wondering “how much does it cost to PSA grade a card?”, compare equivalent tiers rather than the cheapest advertised rate. Collectors browsing rare Pokémon cards for sale may prefer PSA-graded cards because of the company’s reputation.

Here’s how they compare:

Service Pricing (Per Card) Turnaround Best For PSA $24.99 – $9,999+ 7 – 95 business days Pokémon, sports cards BGS $14.95 – $124.95 5 – 75+ business days Sports cards, MTG CGC $15 – $300+ 5 – 50 business days Comics, Pokémon cards

PSA has strong market recognition and often commands higher resale prices, while BGS offers detailed subgrades and its sought-after “Black Label” 10. CGC offers lower-priced options for some cards. For a one-card submission, “how much is it to get a card graded?” is best answered by comparing the total price across services, including shipping.

For modern cards I’m collecting (not selling), I use CGC to save money. If you’re asking “how much is it to grade a Pokemon card?”, consider why you’re grading it: protecting a personal collection can justify a different budget from preparing a card for resale. For valuable vintage cards, I still tend to favor PSA.

Start Grading Your Pokémon Cards with Confidence

Now you know the answer to how much does it cost to grade a Pokemon card: the listed services run from $24.99 for bulk submissions to Premium tiers above $9,999 per card. PSA pricing depends on declared value and the speed of the service.

Also, how much PSA grading costs at each tier ultimately comes down to how fast you need your cards back and how much they’re worth. For collectors asking “how much does it cost to grade Pokemon cards?”, the submission size can change the per-card price. Understanding PSA grading prices and the process helps you assess the long-term value of grading.

The PSA grading cost Pokémon collectors pay is an investment in authentication, protection, and potential value increase. Not every card needs grading, but for special pulls or vintage treasures, Pokémon PSA grading offers peace of mind and market credibility that raw cards can’t match.

If you want to figure out how to grade Pokémon cards and earn from it, compare expected resale prices before submitting. The question “how much does PSA grading cost?” is only part of that calculation because sales fees also affect your return. You can read where you can sell Pokémon cards or create a free PSA account to prepare your submission.ial pulls or vintage treasures, PSA grading offers peace of mind and market credibility that raw cards simply can’t match.

FAQs