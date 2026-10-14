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14 Best Money Earning Sites to Try in 2026

The best money-earning sites depend on what skills you have and how much effort you’re willing to put in. Free survey and reward apps like Swagbucks can get you cash within the week, but larger payouts await along the skill-based route like Wyzant tutoring.

We’ve compiled 14 different sites that you can use to earn online. Each entry carries a sourced fee, payout minimum, and payout timing pulled from the platform’s own help pages. Besides screening for the best options to include, we made sure our list differentiates money-earning sites, rewards apps, and passive income platforms that require your own capital.

What’s the difference between rewards, passive income, and skill-based apps?

Entries here fall into one of three categories that help you earn money online.

Reward apps, which pay you for completing various basic tasks,

Passive income products, which require you to submit funds or personal data for a payout,

Skill-based platforms, which pay you to conduct specialized tasks

Reward apps will work if you’ve only got 20 to 30 minutes of downtime, while passive apps like Sweatcoin and Nielsen Mobile Panel suit someone who wants near-zero effort (for near-zero money.) Skill-based routes like Wyzant suit someone with a teachable subject and spare evenings over the course of a week.

If you’re starting from zero, it’s a good idea to start with free reward apps first. They don’t pay the most, but they teach you the payout-threshold mechanics quickly.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own reward app, is another way to earn money online and one of the free apps that pay real money instantly.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Reward App Mix Free to join for games and offer rewards, with a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

15 Best Money Earning Sites to Try

Ranking the best money-earning sites comes down to three things: how fast you get paid, how low the payout floor sits, and how much real effort it demands. We ordered our 15 picks by cash-out speed and skill threshold.

1. Swagbucks [Fastest Free Cash-Out]

Best for Surveys, shopping cashbacks, video-based tasks First payout 1 to 3 business days for e-gift cards; 2 to 5 business days for PayPal cash Minimum threshold $3 for gift cards; $25 for PayPal cash Specialized skill or investment required? No

Swagbucks is one of the best money-earning sites for same-week cash-out: it pays starting at a $3 gift card, or $5 to $25 for PayPal. That makes it one of the fastest free money-earning sites to actually cash out from, instead of one that keeps you grinding toward a distant threshold.

Points work on a simple scale: 100 SwagBucks equals $1. There’s no member fee and no startup cost to the platform, which layers in shopping cashback and watch-to-earn video tasks on top of surveys. This coupling lets you stack SwagBucks faster than surveys alone.

If you’d rather build a steady side income than chase single tasks, though, our list of side hustle apps may give you better options.

To get started:

Create a free account with an email address

Complete the welcome survey to unlock your first SwagBucks

Link a shopping portal or browser extension for cashback SwagBucks

Redeem once you hit the threshold

Cash Out From $3 Swagbucks 4.2 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join, pays out from $3 in gift cards or $5 to $25 via PayPal. Join Swagbucks Free

2. Survey Junkie [Best Survey Site for Earning Money]

Best for Online paid market research surveys and sharing data First payout Instant to 24 hours for PayPal and gift cards; 1 to 3 business days for direct bank transfers Minimum threshold $5 (500 points) across all cash-out methods Specialized skill or investment required? No

Survey Junkie is free to join, and it processes payouts in 1 to 3 business days. The reward platform matches you to surveys based on a profile you’ll submit. Typical earnings run $0.50 to $3 per completed survey, and the redemption threshold can shift by region, so check it at sign-up. Alongside Swagbucks and InboxDollars, Survey Junkie leans on profile-matching to cut down on disqualifications.

Steps to get started:

Sign up free and complete the profiling surveys

Check the dashboard daily for newly matched surveys

Track points earned per survey against time spent

Redeem for cash or a gift card once eligible

Free Paid Surveys Survey Junkie 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join, payouts typically process within 1 to 3 business days. Join Survey Junkie

Best for Surveys, playing games, reading promotional emails, and shopping online First payout 1 to 3 business days for e-gift cards; up to 3 to 5 business days for PayPal or check payments Minimum threshold $15 for your first cash-out, then $10 for subsequent withdrawals Specialized skill or investment required? No

InboxDollars is widely-trusted because it tracks your balance in actual dollars instead of points, with some redemption options arriving instantly.

You earn through a mix of surveys, reading paid emails, and watching short videos for small cash amounts. InboxDollars doesn’t publish one fixed cash-out threshold on its current site, so confirm the exact figure at sign-up.

Steps to get started:

Register with a valid email address

Confirm the account via the verification email

Complete tasks, surveys, or paid emails daily

Request a cash-out once the balance clears the threshold

Earn in Real Dollars InboxDollars 4.3 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join, tracks earnings in dollars with some instant redemption options. Join InboxDollars

4. Google Opinion Rewards [Simplest Daily Earning App Alternative]

Best for Answering quick 1 to 3 question micro-surveys based on location history, search habits, and YouTube recommendations First payout Immediate automatically-applied Google Play balance on Android; auto-transfers to PayPal within 24–48 hours on iOS once threshold is reached Minimum threshold No minimum for Android (earnings instantly add to Play balance); $2 minimum threshold for automatic iOS PayPal cash-outs Specialized skill or investment required? No

Google Opinion Rewards pays $0.10 to $1 in Google Play or App Store credit per short survey, posted within minutes of completion. It’s one of the simplest daily earning website alternatives around, even though the payout is store credit rather than cash.

Surveys arrive infrequently and unpredictably, sometimes a few per week. There’s no fee and no minimum threshold since credit posts per survey instead of accumulating toward a cash-out.

Steps to get started:

Install the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Answer the onboarding demographic questions

Respond to push-notification surveys as they arrive

Spend accumulated credit in the Play Store or App Store

The common mistake is expecting a regular income stream from this app. Surveys are infrequent, and the credit can’t be withdrawn as cash, so treat it as a bonus rather than a primary method.

Instant Store Credit Google Opinion Rewards 3.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free app, pays Play Store credit per short survey, no minimum threshold. Get Google Opinion Rewards

5. Prolific [Best-Paying Research Studies]

Best for Participating in academic and scientific research studies First payout Instant or same-day via PayPal (takes up to 21 days for initial account setup or first few cash-outs) Minimum threshold $6 Specialized skill or investment required? No

Prolific enforces a minimum $8 hourly pay floor on every study, making it one of the best-paying sites on this list.

You’re required to fill in a screening questionnaire to get matched to studies, which are usually academic or market research rather than consumer surveys. Since each one typically pays several dollars, it’s easy to reach the $6 cash-out minimum.

Steps to get started:

Sign up and complete the demographic screening questions

Browse available studies matched to your profile

Complete studies within their time window to avoid rejection

Cash out via PayPal once you reach the $6 threshold

Guaranteed Pay Floor Prolific 4.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join, enforces an $8/hour pay floor, $6 minimum cash-out via PayPal. Join Prolific Free

6. Ibotta [Cashback on Groceries]

Best for Earning cash back on everyday grocery shopping, retail purchases, and online subscriptions First payout 1 to 24 hours via PayPal or bank transfer; instant to 24 hours for e-gift cards Minimum threshold $20 Specialized skill or investment required? No

Ibotta pays grocery shoppers a few dollars a week in cashback for submitted receipts. It won’t replace an income, but it’s free to use and stacks on top of purchases you’re already making.

Just scan a receipt or link a store loyalty card after shopping. Matched offers then credit your account automatically. Snakzy offers an even simpler cash app with no receipt-scanning required and payouts from $5.

Steps to get started:

Download the app and create a free account

Browse and add cashback offers before shopping

Scan the receipt or link a loyalty card after purchase

Withdraw cashback once it clears the threshold

Grocery Cashback Ibotta 3.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to join, pays cashback per scanned grocery receipt. Join Ibotta Free

7. Nielsen Mobile Panel [Fully Passive Data Sharing]

Best for Allowing an app to track your device and internet usage in the background First payout 1 to 3 business days via email Minimum threshold $5 (800 points) for gift cards or PayPal redemption Specialized skill or investment required? No

Nielsen Mobile Panel pays a small, fully passive amount for background device data sharing, with no active task completion required once it’s installed. At around $4 per month, this payout is the closest thing to true set-it-and-forget-it earning on our list.

The app tracks anonymized app usage in the background and converts participation mostly into sweepstakes entries and occasional point rewards rather than a fixed cash rate.

Steps to get started:

Check eligibility and install the Nielsen panel app

Grant the requested permissions for usage tracking

Let the app run passively in the background

Redeem accumulated points or enter sweepstakes periodically

The realistic expectation is a few dollars a month, not meaningful income. It suits someone who wants genuinely passive money earning sites instead of active tasks, not someone chasing a side income.

Fully Passive Nielsen Mobile Panel 4.5 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free, runs passively in the background, no active tasks required. Join Nielsen Panel

8. Sweatcoin [Earn by Walking]

Best for Converting physical steps into digital currency and rewards First payout Digital gift cards and product vouchers deliver within 1 to 3 business days; PayPal/bank auctions take 3 to 7 days Minimum threshold Varies by offer (gift cards/vouchers often start around 50–100 Sweatcoins; PayPal cash-outs require high-tier referral/influencer status or premium auctions) Specialized skill or investment required? No

Sweatcoin converts tracked outdoor steps into its own currency, redeemable mostly through its own marketplace rather than direct cash. That puts it closer to the free money earning sites category than the fast-cash one.

The app tracks GPS-verified outdoor steps, and there’s no fee to use it. The marketplace redemption minimum varies by the specific deal, so compute your points before finalizing a transaction.

Steps to get started:

Install the app and enable location and motion tracking

Walk outdoors with the app running to accrue Sweatcoins

Check the in-app marketplace for redeemable deals

Redeem Sweatcoins for products, discounts, or occasional cash offers

The common mistake is expecting cash parity with steps walked. Most of the app’s value comes from marketplace deals rather than a direct payout, so treat it as a discount tool, not an earning tool.

Earn by Walking Sweatcoin 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free app, converts outdoor steps into marketplace-redeemable currency. Get Sweatcoin Free

9. Wrapify [Get Paid to Drive]

Best for Getting your personal vehicle wrapped with commercial advertisements and driving your routine routes First payout Paid bi-weekly (twice a month) via direct deposit Minimum threshold No minimum cash-out threshold (earnings deposit automatically per payout cycle) Specialized skill or investment required? No, but a qualifying late-model vehicle, clean driving record, minimum daily mileage are required

Wrapify drivers commonly report $196 to $452 in monthly earnings, depending on driving zone and campaign. Partner installers will place the wrap on your car for free, and Wrapify pays you in real dollars rather than points or store credit.

Getting matched depends on an application covering your vehicle and typical driving routes. Wrapify pays cash per mile tracked, not points you then have to redeem.

Steps to get started:

Apply with your vehicle make, model, and typical driving zones

Get matched to an available advertising campaign

Have the wrap installed free at a partner shop

Drive your normal routes and get paid per mile tracked

The common mistake is applying without checking campaign availability in your specific city first. Wrapify campaigns concentrate in larger metro areas, and rural drivers may wait longer to get matched to one.

Paid Per Mile Wrapify 3.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free wrap install, pays per mile driven, no upfront cost to drivers. Apply to Wrapify

10. Fundrise [Passive Real Estate Investing]

Best for Investing in private real estate portfolios, venture capital, and private credit without needing accredited investor status First payout Payout requests are reviewed quarterly Minimum threshold $0 Specialized skill or investment required? Yes (financial investment)

Fundrise is an investing product, not a task-based earning site. Its returns depend entirely on market performance, which puts it in a genuinely different category from our previous list entries.

Depending on which Fundrise plan you choose, you’ll need to invest from between $10 to $1,000 minimum. Payouts are released in quarterly redemption windows, so confirm the current minimum and redemption terms before investing.

Steps to get started:

Create an account and complete investor verification

Choose a portfolio tier and fund the account

Monitor quarterly fund performance

Request redemption during an eligible liquidity window

Returns can be negative, unlike every task-based method above it on this list, so don’t treat Fundrise as a guaranteed earning site. It’s a passive-income option for capital you’ve already set aside, not a way to generate income from scratch.

Passive Real Estate Fundrise 3.6 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Requires an account minimum; returns are not guaranteed and can be negative. Explore Fundrise

Best for Automated micro-investing by rounding up spare change from everyday debit/credit card purchases First payout 3 to 6 business days via direct deposit Minimum threshold $5 Specialized skill or investment required? Yes (financial investment)

Acorns charges a flat $4, $8, or $12 a month depending on the tier you choose. Remember to account for this flat fee when you’re investing, keeping it mind that it will shrink the amount of investment growth you’ll enjoy.

The round-up mechanic invests your spare change automatically every time you make an everyday purchase. Higher tiers add Individual Retirement Arrangement matching and the Acorns Earn cashback partner program, which pays up to 25% to 50% match on qualifying purchases.

Steps to get started:

Choose a subscription tier and link a bank account or card

Enable round-ups on everyday purchases

Add the Acorns Earn browser extension for cashback match

Withdraw or let the balance keep compounding

Round-Up Investing Acorns 4.0 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Starts at $4/month; returns vary and the flat fee can outweigh gains on small balances. Explore Acorns

Best for Selling to a global marketplace First payout 1 to 3 business days to your linked bank account once buyer funds are released Minimum threshold $0 Specialized skill or investment required? No

eBay sellers pay the platform a value fee of 13.6% on the sale amount, plus a per-order fee of $0.30 for orders of $10 or under and $0.40 for orders over $10. There’s no minimum payout threshold at all, making it one of the few best sites for online earning money with zero floor between you and your first payout.

You get 250 free monthly listings before a $0.35 insertion fee kicks in, and your earnings depend entirely on sourcing cost and item demand rather than anything eBay controls. Facebook Marketplace is a comparable fee-free alternative for local sales, but eBay‘s national reach and buyer protection often justify its fee for higher-value items that wouldn’t sell locally.

Steps to get started:

Create a seller account and verify payout banking details

Photograph and list items with accurate descriptions

Price competitively

Ship promptly and track payout

No Minimum Payout eBay 3.8 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. 250 free listings monthly; final value fee is 13.6% up to $7,500 per sale, plus $0.30 or $0.40 per order. Start Selling on eBay

Best for 1-on-1 private tutoring in academic subjects, First payout 1 to 3 business days via direct deposit Minimum threshold $0 Specialized skill or investment required? Yes (requires subject-matter expertise or relevant educational/tutoring background)

Wyzant tutors commonly set hourly rates of $20 to $75 depending on subject.The platform charges a sliding service fee that starts near 25% and decreases as a tutor logs more hours, so take-home pay increases with tenure. That’s the highest per-hour ceiling out of everything on this list.

Tutors build a profile and set their own subjects and rates. There’s no cost to join, and Wyzant pays via direct deposit twice a month. It also offers an Express Pay option that delivers funds in 24 to 48 hours for an added fee. If you want a broader look at skill-based gig routes beyond tutoring, the Eneba Hub’s earn $1,000 a week guide covers a wider mix of freelance and gig options.

Steps to get started:

Create a tutor profile listing subjects and credentials

Set an hourly rate competitive for your subject area

Respond quickly to student inquiries

Get paid twice monthly, or faster via Express Pay

Set Your Own Rate Wyzant 3.7 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to list; Wyzant applies a sliding service fee that starts near 25% and decreases with hours tutored. Become a Wyzant Tutor

14. BELAY [Remote Virtual Assistant Work]

Best for Working as an independent contractor providing virtual assistant services to U.S. clients First payout Monthly Minimum threshold $0 Specialized skill or investment required? Yes (expertise in administration, executive support, bookkeeping, or marketing)

BELAY places experienced administrative professionals as independent virtual assistant contractors, paid monthly on the 15th.

Pay is set per assignment instead of a published flat rate, so expect it to vary with your clients. You’ll need your own computer, high-speed internet, and a dedicated workspace. BELAY has a higher bar for entry, requiring prior administrative or executive-assistant experience, but this requirement allows it to charge clients higher prices.

Steps to get started:

Apply through BELAY‘s contractor application

Complete the vetting and skills assessment process

Get matched with a client

Log hours and receive monthly direct deposit on the 15th

Vetted VA Contracts BELAY 3.9 Based on our overall assessment at the time of writing. Free to apply; monthly direct deposit on the 15th for the previous month’s hours. Apply to BELAY

If an hourly pay floor matters more to you than variety, Prolific is the best-paying per-hour option among every free, no-investment method on this list. Its $8 an hour guarantee beats what you’ll realistically clear on survey apps or microtasks, and it costs nothing to try.

Comparison: Best Sites for Earning Money by Category

These 14 trusted online earning sites split into four real categories: reward and survey apps, microtask and research platforms, passive apps, and skill-based or resale platforms. Picking the right category matters more than picking a specific site. A search for the best sites for earning money online often mixes all four without saying so, which is why the table below adds a column for how passive each option really is. If you’d rather compare apps built specifically for making money, the Eneba Hub’s make money with apps guide ranks that category on its own.

Platform Time to first payout Minimum Threshold Skills or Investment required? Task description Swagbucks 1 to 3 business days $3 No Taking surveys, playing games, cash-back shopping, and web searches Survey Junkie Instant to 24 hours $5 No Taking market research surveys and sharing data via Pulse InboxDollars 1 to 3 business days $15 No Taking surveys, playing games, reading emails, and online shopping Google Opinion Rewards Instant (Android) / 24–48 hours (iOS) $0 (Android) / $2 (iOS) No Answering short location, YouTube, and search habit micro-surveys Prolific Instant to same-day £6 / $6 No Participating in academic and scientific research studies Ibotta 1 to 24 hours $20 No Uploading receipts for cash back on grocery and retail purchases Nielsen Mobile Panel Instant to 3 business days $5 No Passive internet and mobile device usage tracking Sweatcoin 1 to 3 business days Varies (~50–100 Sweatcoins) No Converting daily physical walking steps into rewards and vouchers Wrapify Bi-weekly $0 No Wrapping personal vehicle with commercial ads and driving regular routes Fundrise Quarterly $10 Yes Real estate, venture capital, and private credit investing Acorns 3 to 6 business days $5 Yes Automated micro-investing of spare change from card round-ups eBay 1 to 3 business days $0 No Selling secondhand, vintage, or handmade items via auctions and fixed listings Wyzant 1 to 3 business days $0 Yes 1-on-1 private tutoring in academic subjects, test prep, or languages Belay Monthly $0 Yes Remote 1099 contracting for virtual assistance, bookkeeping, or marketing

How we Made our Picks

We checked each platform’s own fee and payout pages directly, screening for four criteria.

The platform must currently be operating and accepting new users,

Fees and payouts must be publicly disclosed

Age, certifications, and skill requirements must also be disclosed

Payments must be made in cash, gift cards, or a clearly disclosed investment vehicle

What Got Excluded

Because of these requirements, we’ve left out invite-only panels with no public application process. It also excludes sites with user-reported payout failures, and generic job-board listings that only link out to other platforms instead of paying directly.

Earn Money Online with Play-to-Earn and Reward Apps

Dedicated reward apps like Snakzy pay out $5 and above with zero entry cost, making it another free money-earning site worth mentioning.

Snakzy and similar apps run on short engagement tasks and game milestones rather than surveys or microtasks. While income from these options cannot substitute a full-time job, they can bring in $20 to $60 a month in as little as 48 hours.

App Minimum Payout Payout methods Platform Availability Snakzy $35 PayPal + gift cards Web, Android, iOS Bigcash $1 PayPal, Venmo, Bitcoin + gift cards Web, Android, iOS Freecash Typically $5 PayPal, bank, crypto + gift cards Web, Android, iOS KashKick $10 PayPal, gift cards + prepaid cards Web, Android, iOS GotKash $2.50 PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum + gift cards Web, Android

Apps like these are not replacements for full-time work. Reward apps like these pay you for completing an activity, like completing a game or filling out a survey.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own rewards app, is one of the best ways to add to your remote income.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Reward App Mix Free to join for games and offer rewards, with a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Avoiding Scams

The riskiest pattern across these best money-earning sites is to pay questionable sites an upfront fee before you can even get any access to tasks. The Federal Trade Commission repeatedly flags this exact pattern as a hallmark of work-from-home scams.

Here are some other examples of scams common among money-earning sites:

Pay-to-start task sites: any platform charging a registration or “certification” fee before you can even see available tasks

any platform charging a registration or “certification” fee before you can even see available tasks Unverifiable point-to-cash ratios: apps advertising huge point balances but never publishing an actual redemption threshold or schedule

apps advertising huge point balances but never publishing an actual redemption threshold or schedule MLM-structured “earning sites”: platforms that pay more for recruiting new members

platforms that pay more for recruiting new members Investment products marketed as earning sites: anything implying guaranteed returns on invested capital

Check a platform’s own fee page and a recent Trustpilot or Better Business Bureau record before signing up for anything promising unusually high pay for low effort.

Final Verdict on Best Money Earning Sites

The best money-earning sites for people seeking free, quick cash-outs are Swagbucks or Survey Junkie, as well as Snakzy for a reward app with a low payout floor.

Prolific is our pick if you’re looking for an hourly pay floor more than task variety, and Wyzant or eBay present options for income that scales past pocket change. Passive apps like Sweatcoin and Nielsen Mobile Panel cost zero effort but pay close to zero, while Wyzant and BELAY demand real skills but pay far more per hour before fees.

Pick one free reward app today, and pick one skill-based platform to build toward over the coming weeks. These 14 stay the best money earning sites worth trying this year, provided you match the platform to the time you actually have.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Reward App Mix Free to join for games and offer rewards, with a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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