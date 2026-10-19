Best EarnStar Games: Top 10 Games for Earning Rewards 2026

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The best EarnStar games offer enjoyable mobile gameplay while giving you a way to earn rewards through eligible game offers.

This guide ranks the best games that are officially available on EarnStar, helping you quickly compare your options and find games that match your interests and playing habits. You’ll also learn how much you can earn with EarnStar and how to get started in just a few steps.

Explore the top EarnStar games to find your next mobile game and make more informed decisions about where to spend your gaming time. But keep in mind that available game offers and rewards vary for different users, while your earnings depend on your activity.

Best EarnStar Games Compared

If you want to make a quick decision and get started on EarnStar right away, use this comparison to narrow down the best EarnStar games and help you decide which one to play first.

Game Genre/Theme Best For Platforms Price Woodoku Blast Block puzzle Strategic thinkers who like spatial puzzles Android, iOS Free to play Tasty Travels Merge puzzle Fans of food-themed puzzles Android, iOS Free to play Farkle Dice Roll Dice, strategy Competitive dice game fans Android, iOS Free to play Magicabin Farming, adventure Fantasy fans seeking a cozy escape Android, iOS Free to play Merge Restaurant Merge puzzle, restaurant simulation Players who enjoy restaurant makeover stories Android, iOS Free to play Cook & Merge Merge puzzle, cooking Home cooks drawn to food puzzles Android, iOS Free to play Yarn Loop Logic puzzle, color matching Fans of color-based logic challenges Android, iOS Free to play Find The Dogs Hidden object Dog lovers with sharp observation skills Android, iOS Free to play Find The Ducks Hidden object Players who enjoy quick visual scavenger hunts Android, iOS Free to play Supermarket Affairs Merge puzzle, simulation Fans of business makeovers and family drama Android, iOS Free to play

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join

10 Best EarnStar Games to Play for Rewards

The games listed here cover a mix of genres, including block puzzle, dice game, and hidden-object challenge. Compare their gameplay mechanics, accessibility to beginners, and pace before deciding which of the best EarnStar games offers the most enjoyable experience as you earn rewards.

1. Woodoku Blast [Best EarnStar Game Overall]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date October 2, 2024 Publisher Tripledot Studios Limited In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Place shapes on a grid to complete lines and clear blocks

Woodoku Blast combines block-placement puzzles with a Sudoku-inspired grid. You place colorful shapes on the board, completing lines to clear blocks and score points. Every placement affects the space available for future pieces, so planning ahead helps you keep the board open and continue progressing through levels.

The game features colorful graphics, sound effects, and puzzles that become more challenging as you advance. You can play offline, making it convenient when you don’t have an internet connection. Its straightforward controls let you focus on choosing where each shape fits and deciding which moves will leave room for upcoming pieces.

EarnStar is a legit app, and if you’re looking for the best EarnStar games, Woodoku Blast is recommended if you enjoy logic puzzles and flexible gaming sessions. Individual moves take little time, so you can solve puzzles during short breaks or continue playing to improve your score.

If an EarnStar offer requires specific milestones, the game’s level-based structure gives you clear progress to work toward while you play.

2. Tasty Travels [Best for Food Puzzle Lovers]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date December 22, 2023 Publisher Century Games PTE. LTD. In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Merge matching ingredients, fulfill food orders, and unlock destinations

Tasty Travels takes you on a culinary journey where merging ingredients unlocks new dishes and destinations. Combine two identical ingredients to create more elaborate food items, then fulfill tourists’ orders to discover recipes and advance through the game. Each completed request gives you another objective as you explore the world of food.

The game features more than 500 types of local cuisine and destinations inspired by famous culinary cities. Collect coins to unlock new locations, discover regional specialties, and share recipes with other players. Its combination of merging puzzles and travel-themed progression offers more variety than a game focused entirely on matching items.

Tasty Travels is one of the best EarnStar games that suits players who enjoy steady progress and food-themed puzzles. You can complete a few merges during a short break or spend longer fulfilling orders and unlocking destinations.

Its ongoing sequence of recipes, requests, and locations provides several goals to pursue, making it a good option if you prefer games that offer more to work toward as you play.

3. Farkle Dice Roll [Best Dice Strategy Game]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date November 28, 2024 Publisher FunCraft Games In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Roll dice to score points and choose when to bank them or risk another roll

Farkle Dice Roll is a competitive dice game that combines luck with strategic decisions. You roll dice to collect points, then decide whether to secure your score or risk another roll for a potentially bigger result. This balance between playing safely and taking chances makes each turn a small test of judgment.

Several modes offer different ways to play. You can challenge opponents in one-on-one duels, tackle Journey Mode, or compete in leagues. Achievements provide additional goals, while multiplayer options let you play against friends and other players around the world.

Individual turns make Farkle Dice Roll suitable for short gaming sessions among the best EarnStar games. You can play a few rounds during a break or spend longer pursuing challenges and improving your league standing. Players who enjoy competitive games and quick decisions will appreciate the mix of luck, risk, and strategy. Its distinct modes also give you different objectives to pursue instead of focusing on a single type of match.

4. Magicabin [Best Fantasy Adventure Game]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date February 13, 2023 Publisher IVYGAMES In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Gather resources, merge items, craft goods, and explore a magical world

Magicabin is a casual fantasy game that combines merging, farming, crafting, and exploration. You play as Ruby, a young witch searching for her missing parents. Along the way, you discover magical places, meet unusual characters, and uncover secrets about the world around you.

You can grow crops, gather resources, craft items, and brew potions as you develop your magical farm. Merging items helps you complete tasks and make progress. You can also decorate your surroundings, explore new locations, and discover magical creatures as you continue Ruby’s adventure.

Among the best EarnStar games, Magicabin suits players who enjoy games with several activities and longer-term goals. You can focus on farming and merging during a short session, then return to exploration or decorating when you have more time.

The game’s mix of story progression, crafting, and farm development gives you different ways to advance. Players who prefer ongoing objectives over individual rounds may enjoy working toward several goals across multiple sessions.

5. Merge Restaurant [Best for Fans of Mystery and Merge Games]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date March 22, 2021 Publisher Potato Play In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Merge items to create dishes and supplies, then renovate restaurants

Merge Restaurant follows Mina as she works to reopen her mentor’s former restaurant. As you help her rebuild the business, you uncover a story involving love, betrayal, and secrets from the past. The narrative gives your merging tasks a purpose as the restaurant gradually improves.

The gameplay centers on merging items to create ingredients, dishes, and useful objects. You complete tasks to improve the restaurant, update its furniture and decorations, and develop its menu. These activities combine puzzle-solving with restaurant renovation, giving you visible changes to work toward as you progress.

The story also takes Mina beyond her first restaurant, with opportunities to restore more dining spots around the world. Players who enjoy combining objects and seeing a business improve may find this progression appealing.

You can complete a few merges during a short break or spend longer advancing renovations and uncovering more of Mina’s story. The combination of item merging, customization, and narrative goals suits players who like steady progress over time.

6. Cook & Merge [Best Cooking Merge Game]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date April 20, 2022 Publisher Supersolid In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Merge food items, complete orders, and restore cafes and other locations

Cook & Merge follows Kate as she returns to Bakers Valley to help renovate her grandmother’s café. Along the way, she works to restore local businesses and uncovers a mystery surrounding her grandmother’s recipe book. The story also features Rex Hunter, a villain who threatens the town.

The main activity is merging food items to create dishes and complete orders. You work with foods such as cakes, pies, and burgers while progressing through tasks that help restore cafes and other locations. The game combines merge puzzles with a food-themed setting and a broader restoration story.

As you advance, you can help bring different places in Bakers Valley back to life, including restaurants, food trucks, homes, and gardens. Weekly events add more activities to the experience.

Cook & Merge suits players who enjoy food-themed puzzles with clear objectives. You can complete a few merging tasks during a short break or spend longer working toward renovations and new story developments.

7. Yarn Loop [Best Color-Matching Puzzle Game]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date December 19, 2025 Publisher Combo Games In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Select colored bobbins in the right order to collect stitches and complete patterns

Yarn Loop turns colorful yarn and knitted patterns into a logic puzzle. Bobbins move along a conveyor and collect stitches matching their colors. Each bobbin has a limited capacity, which decreases as it gathers stitches. Your goal is to choose the right bobbins in the correct order to complete each pattern.

The challenge comes from balancing color matching with capacity management. When a bobbin runs out of capacity, it disappears. Bobbins with remaining capacity return to a rack for potential reuse. The game features hundreds of levels with different knitted layouts and color combinations, while its yarn-based visuals give the puzzles a cozy style.

With simple one-tap controls, Yarn Loop is easy to pick up for a quick puzzle session. More complex layouts require additional planning, giving you a reason to spend longer working out the right sequence. It suits players who enjoy focused, level-based challenges and want to use short breaks to solve puzzles. As you progress, each new layout offers another opportunity to plan moves and improve your approach.

8. Find The Dogs [Best Hidden Object Game]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date January 3, 2025 Publisher Mad Brain Games LTD In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Search illustrated scenes for dogs hidden in the surroundings

Find The Dogs is a hidden-object puzzle game that challenges you to spot dogs concealed throughout illustrated scenes. Search each environment and tap the dogs you discover. Some are easy to identify, while others blend into the background or hide behind objects. Careful observation helps you find the hidden animals.

The game uses colorful settings and playful illustrations to create its search challenges. You scan the scenery for visual clues, checking different areas for dogs that are easy to overlook. Its simple format focuses on attention to detail rather than resource management or lengthy storylines. Touch controls keep the main activity straightforward.

For those looking for the best EarnStar games and who enjoy visual puzzles and spotting small details, this game is worth trying. You can focus on searching a scene during a short break, then return for another challenge when you have more time.

The clear objective makes it easy to understand what you need to do in each level. If you prefer observation-based gameplay over strategy or item management, this game offers a direct way to spend your gaming time.

9. Find The Ducks [Best for Quick Search Challenges]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date April 22, 2025 Publisher Mad Brain Games LTD In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Search illustrated scenes to find ducks hidden throughout each environment

Find The Ducks is a hidden-object game built around locating ducks scattered across illustrated environments. Each level asks you to scan the scene and spot the hidden ducks. Some ducks stand out immediately, while others blend into their surroundings, making patience and attention to detail important as you work through each search.

The game includes timed levels, so you need to balance careful searching with speed. Hints and power-ups can help when you struggle to locate a duck, while collectible ducks provide another goal. Daily challenges, events, and leaderboards offer additional ways to play beyond the standard searches.

Of the best EarnStar games, this game is recommended for players who enjoy visual challenges and clear, level-based goals. You can focus on one scene during a short break, while more demanding searches may keep you playing longer.

The timed levels add urgency, and hints provide assistance when you need it. If you enjoy scanning illustrations and finding hidden details, the combination of observation, time limits, and extra challenges offers several ways to stay engaged.

10. Supermarket Affairs [Best Story-Based Merge Game]

Platforms Android, iOS Release Date April 15, 2025 Publisher Potato Play In-App Purchases Yes Core Gameplay Merge supermarket items, complete tasks, and rebuild a family business

Supermarket Affairs combines merging puzzles with a story about rebuilding a business after betrayal. You follow Amy, who returns home to find her family’s supermarket in ruins. As she works to restore it, she faces family scandals, rivalries, and an unexpected romance. These storylines give your progress a purpose beyond completing puzzles.

The gameplay revolves around merging supermarket essentials to create items that can be sold. You use your progress to restore the store while uncovering more of Amy’s story. The mix of business restoration and personal drama sets it apart from other merge games centered on cooking or restaurant makeovers.

New tasks provide ongoing goals as the supermarket develops. Players who enjoy merging items with a developing storyline may find Supermarket Affairs the most appealing among the best EarnStar games. You can complete a few merges during a short break or spend longer advancing the supermarket’s restoration and following Amy’s story.

The combination of item creation, business upgrades, and narrative developments suits players who like seeing a virtual business improve as they progress through a story.

How To Choose the Best EarnStar Games

To choose the best EarnStar games, compare gameplay, time requirements, reward amounts, and offer conditions. When learning how EarnStar works, the best choice generally balances appealing gameplay with realistic reward goals and fits your schedule.

Gameplay and Genre – Pick games you enjoy. Familiar genres help you focus on playing instead of spending more time trying to learn an entirely new gameplay style.

Session Length – Check the time needed to complete game objectives and meet offer deadlines. Games with frequent progress requirements suit players with more time for regular sessions.

– Check the time needed to complete game objectives and meet offer deadlines. Games with frequent progress requirements suit players with more time for regular sessions. Reward Amounts – Compare the listed rewards with the work required to qualify. Higher payouts often come with additional objectives or longer playtime, so check the full offer details.

– Compare the listed rewards with the work required to qualify. Higher payouts often come with additional objectives or longer playtime, so check the full offer details. Milestone Bonuses – Look for extra rewards tied to specific achievements. Review the conditions carefully, as these bonuses are separate from standard task rewards.

– Look for extra rewards tied to specific achievements. Review the conditions carefully, as these bonuses are separate from standard task rewards. Device Compatibility – Check the game’s device requirements before installing it. Make sure your phone supports the game and has enough storage space for the download and updates.

Instead of just focusing on the best EarnStar games with the highest advertised rewards, choose the ones that you will also enjoy playing as you work your way toward the EarnStar minimum payout. It will make completing tasks less of a chore.

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join

How Much Can You Earn With EarnStar?

You can earn $1 to $3 per day from casual gaming, but this isn’t guaranteed. How much you can earn with EarnStar from playing games depends on the offers you complete, the reward values, and the time you spend playing.

Since EarnStar doesn’t publish average earnings data from game offers, you can use other game apps like Snakzy as a reference to set your expectations before signing up. But keep in mind that earnings reported by other platforms don’t reflect what you can earn on EarnStar.

Usage Level Example Daily Earnings Example Monthly Earnings Very Low $0.50–$1 $10–$30 Casual $1–$3 $30–$80 Regular $3–$5 $80–$150 Very Active $5+ $150+

Your earnings will depend on how you approach the available game offers. With very limited use, you might complete only a few tasks each week. Casual users may play when they have spare time, while regular players spend more time working toward offer requirements and exploring available opportunities.

If you play frequently and complete more eligible offers, you may have more opportunities to collect rewards. Still, playing longer doesn’t guarantee higher earnings, since reward amounts and offer availability can differ. Use the figures above as general examples when comparing the potential of the best EarnStar games.

How To Get Started With EarnStar?

To get started with the best EarnStar games, the first thing you need to do is check if your Android or iOS device can handle the games you want to play, especially if your device is an older model. Once you have confirmed device compatibility, getting started with EarnStar is simple.

Download the EarnStar mobile app and create an account using your email address. Complete your profile to help match you with relevant activities and offers. Browse available mobile game offers, choose a game, and complete its listed tasks or milestones to qualify for rewards. Reach the required balance to cash out. Your first withdrawal requires $20, while subsequent withdrawals require $5. Select an available payout method and submit your withdrawal request.

Signing up is free, but similar to other top game reward apps, the available game offers and payout methods vary by country. To earn rewards from playing games, you need to be at least 18 years old, even if the age ratings of some of the best EarnStar games are much lower.

My Overall Verdict on the Best EarnStar Games

If you want to earn rewards on EarnStar through mobile games, start with Woodoku Blast, Tasty Travels, and Farkle Dice Roll. These are the best EarnStar games that make earning rewards more enjoyable, with each one offering different gameplay mechanics for variety.

Top Picks for Best EarnStar Games Woodoku Blast combines block placement with Sudoku-style puzzles. Fit shapes onto the grid, clear lines, and plan your moves to keep the board from filling up. Best For: Casual gamers who enjoy logic puzzles, spatial challenges, and thoughtful gameplay. Tasty Travels is a food-themed merging adventure. Combine matching items to create new ingredients and dishes as you complete tasks and unlock new areas. Best For: Players who enjoy cozy games, cooking themes, collecting items, and steady progression. Farkle Dice Roll puts a strategic twist on dice rolling. Build scoring combinations, decide when to bank your points or risk another roll, and aim to outscore your opponents. Best For: Fans of classic dice games, quick competitive rounds, and risk-versus-reward decisions.

Games • Surveys • Offers Play Games, Take Surveys & Get Rewarded Turn your free time into gift cards & cash. 200+ gift cards 10+ payout methods Join EarnStar Web + mobile app • Free to join

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