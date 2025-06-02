Zen Pinball World Now Features Fan Favorite Universal Classics And Jurassic Park Tables

PRESS RELEASE – May 30, 2025 – Zen Studios, the leading global producer and publisher of digital pinball video games, brings three of Universal Studios’ hit movies and three Jurassic World pinball tables in two new DLC bundles, Universal Classics Pinball and Jurassic World Pinball, to the Zen Pinball World app.

Join the adventure and relive the most captivating moments from three timeless blockbuster films in Universal Classics Pinball, including Jaws, E.T., and Back to the Future, and three tables based on Jurassic Park in Jurassic World Pinball. Previously only available in the Zen Pinball app, players can now enjoy these six iconic tables in Zen Pinball World.

In this evolution of pinball mastery from Zen Studios, Zen Pinball World features unique gameplay modifiers and customization options as well as tables based on some of the biggest hits in entertainment, like South Park Pinball, Knight Rider Pinball, Battlestar Galactica Pinball, along with timeless William classics, Universal Studios classics, and many more. Additionally, the team will regularly add even more content to Zen Pinball World for players to enjoy.

Universal Classics Pinball Key Features

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Pinball: Help E.T. and his friend Elliott contact E.T.’s spacecraft and return to the stars on the E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial table.

Back to the Future Pinball: Relive Doc Brown and Marty McFly’s timeless adventures from the Back to the Future movie trilogy.

Jaws Pinball: Just when players thought it was safe to go back in the water…take on the terrifying great white shark in Jaws Pinball.

Jurassic World Pinball Key Features

Jurassic Park Pinball: Play through classic scenes of the original blockbuster film, from T. rex confrontations to outsmarting raptors in the kitchen.

Jurassic World Pinball: Train Raptors, view the spectacular Mosasaurus feeding, and escape the deadly Indominus Rex.

Jurassic Park Pinball Mayhem: Return to Isla Nublar to restore order in an action-packed extravaganza – playable Stegosaurus included.

Individual tables for Universal Classics Pinball and Jurassic World Pinball are available now in the Zen Pinball World app. Players who previously purchased any of these tables in the Zen Pinball app can transfer them to Zen Pinball World. Zen Pinball World is free to download for Android and iOS devices via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Zen Studios

Zen Studios is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment software for all major digital game platforms. Recognized as one of the premier gaming studios in the world, Zen has worked with some of the most iconic entertainment studios, including Disney, Legendary, Lucasfilm, Marvel Entertainment, NBC Universal, and Paramount Pictures.

Zen Studios’ Pinball FX franchise has defined video game pinball excellence since 2007. The latest iteration of Pinball FX and its horror-centric counterpart, Pinball M, were released in 2023 as free-to-play titles across all major gaming platforms. New downloadable pinball tables are released frequently for both titles.

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a global Group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC, console, mobile and board games and other related media. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eleven operative groups: THQ Nordic, PLAION, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, Easybrain, Asmodee, Dark Horse, Freemode and Crystal Dynamics – Eidos.