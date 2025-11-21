Yarnhub enters the game industry with Brass Rain, a WWII first person shooter MMO built with community funding



The studio applies its cinematic military storytelling to an immersive experience that spans land, sea, and air



Early access is planned for Steam in 2026, beginning with infantry focused combat grounded in real history



Brass Rain is free to play due to Yarnhub’s crowdfunding success and extensive YouTube reach.

A New Era Begins for Yarnhub

Yarnhub has expanded its reach beyond cinematic military storytelling with the announcement of Brass Rain, its first video game. The studio, known for high quality 3D films and more than 35 million monthly YouTube views, has entered the industry with a project built directly through community support. More than five thousand fans contributed $2.9 million in equity crowdfunding, positioning Brass Rain as a title shaped by a sizable existing audience.

Brass Rain is developed as a World War Two first person shooter MMO created by industry veterans and a fan funded team. The studio aims to merge its narrative driven filmmaking with an interactive experience that reflects its established focus on historical accuracy. The early access release is planned for Steam in 2026, starting with infantry based combat that leans heavily on real world contexts.

“Brass Rain isn’t just a game, it’s a living historical experience shaped by the millions who watch our films every month,” added Cyril Barrow, Head of Games at Yarnhub. “Our community challenged us to go beyond what games like War Thunder and World of Tanks offer, by adding the one thing they’ve always wanted: boots-on-the-ground infantry. We’re delivering a fully crew-based combat experience that lets players fight together across land, sea, and air, and experience history as they go.”

Yarnhub has stated that the community behind its films remains central to the game’s direction. The studio credits this audience for making the project possible, describing Brass Rain as an extension of the emotional themes that have defined its storytelling.

A Cross Media Approach to World War Two

Brass Rain covers a wide range of World War Two theaters from the beaches of Normandy to Pacific air battles. The development team intends to deliver scenarios with visual quality that matches the studio’s existing cinematic output. The game is positioned as both an action experience and a historical showcase built on stories of unsung heroes and tightly bonded crews.

The project features a structured tie-in with Yarnhub’s established cinematic universe. Before major updates, the studio plans to release short films that introduce new vehicles, characters, and locations. These films are presented as a way to supply narrative background and tactical context for upcoming gameplay additions.

Friendly get support, foe gets no-scoped in the back of the head.

“Our audience has been asking for us to make a game for years,” said David Webb, CEO of Yarnhub. “They’ve told us exactly what they want: a game with heart, historical authenticity, global campaigns, and multiplayer combat that lets them fight as infantry, tank crews, bomber gunners, and naval teams. Brass Rain is our answer to that call, built from the ground up with the community in mind.”

The integration between film and game is described as a central feature. By combining narrative framing with interactive combat scenarios, Brass Rain aims to offer a layered view of its historical setting.

Veteran Talent Guides the Project

Yarnhub’s development team includes former staff from Electronic Arts, Remedy, Jagex, and Sony. The group brings AAA experience that informs the technical and creative direction of Brass Rain. The studio highlights its focus on production quality and adherence to high standards shaped by its veteran developers.

The project has attracted more than sixty three thousand Steam wishlists, supported by Yarnhub’s strong community presence across YouTube, Discord, and social platforms. The team cites this engagement as a key factor in the game’s momentum during its pre release phase.

This looks like a pretty hostile work environment, but don’t bother calling for HR.

The long term plan is to expand Brass Rain into a unified battlefield that connects infantry, tank crews, bomber gunners, and naval units. This combined arms vision outlines a multi year development trajectory driven by frequent updates and community involvement.

Free to Play and Community Focused

Brass Rain will launch as a free to play title. The team states that its active YouTube channels and large scale crowdfunding round provide stability that enables this model. Cosmetic microtransactions will be priced at the lower end of the industry standard in order to maintain accessibility.

The developers emphasize that this structure allows them to concentrate on narrative driven updates and historically grounded content. This includes the long term goal of linking land, sea, and air battles into a single continuous experience.

“This is my rifle. There are many like it, but this one is mine. My rifle is my best friend. It is my life.”

Yarnhub encourages players to join the existing community as development continues. The studio notes that early access supporters will be among the first to experience the project when it arrives on Steam in 2026.