Witness The Hindenburg Disaster Through VR in New DLC

German developer VR-Dynamix has added a DLC to their virtual time machine TimeLab which will allow a VR viewing of the infamous Hindenburg Disaster in New York in 1937.

The Hindenburg airship model was the largest passenger carrying vehicle of its time and made a total of 10 round trips between Europe and the United States in 1936. On May 6, 1937, the zeppelin turned into a fiery inferno as it attempted a flying moor (high landing) and 35 of the 97 on board lost their lives.

“The new LZ 129 Hindenburg content gives time travelers access to the zeppelin Hindenburg, one of the largest aircraft ever built, on its way across the Atlantic Ocean,” the company said in a press release. “They can even witness the zeppelin bursting into flames during its approach to Lakehurst in May 1937.”

“The catastrophe is accompanied by the original voice of radio journalist Herbert Morrison, who followed the events on site and whose emotional report is now regarded as the beginning of modern disaster journalism.”

Stroll Around The Luxurious Passenger Quarters

The VR-Dynamix DLC allows for history buffs to move freely through the Hindenburg’s luxurious passenger quarters, the cocktail bar, and the smokers lounge, visit the gondola, and take part in its last journey over New York.

Along the tour of the zeppelin, there’s information points with detailed facts about the airship and its technology. A prologue provides background information on how it was constructed, operated, and which transatlantic routes it travelled.

A historical VR view of 35 people losing their lives in the Hindenburg Disaster.

The DLC also has a mini-game called Skywave where players can pilot their own airship through the Big Apple’s skyline and earn points by not hitting skyscrapers.

Sophisticated VR Solutions

VR-Dynamix was founded in 2013 and has developed virtual reality tours for museums, institutions, and festivals. TimeLab is a VR platform for virtual time travel where people can visit and experience recreated historical events and locations.

The Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969 and a tour of Ludwig II’s never-realized dream castle Falkenstein are already available. The company also works on augmented reality and mixed reality projects.