Wildgate Partners With GCX to Host First-Ever Competitive LAN Tournament in Orlando July 25 & 26

PRESS RELEASE – July 16, 2025 – Moonshot Games and publisher Dreamhaven have announced a launch partnership for their highly anticipated crew-based space shooter Wildgate and GCX (Gaming Community Expo), the vacation-focused gaming convention celebrating its 10th anniversary this July at Universal Orlando Resort.

Wildgate officially launches on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on July 22, 2025 – and just days later, GCX attendees will be the first in the world to experience the thrill of the game’s competitive play in a tournament setting. The Wildgate Launch Tournament will take place July 25–26 on the GCX show floor, where players and fans will battle it out live for bragging rights, prizes, and the glory of being crowned the first Wildgate champions.

Blending high-stakes spaceship combat with intense FPS shootouts, Wildgate drops players into the Reach — a procedurally generated galactic frontier filled with cosmic hazards, rival prospectors, and a single goal: secure the priceless Artifact and escape through the Wildgate. Whether sabotaging enemy ships, scavenging loot, or outsmarting other crews with traps and tech, Wildgate rewards improvisation and cunning teamwork.

GCX 2025 takes place July 25–26 at Universal Orlando Resort and is powered by purpose through its ongoing partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. With over $33 million raised for St. Jude since its inception, GCX combines gaming with good – and delivers an unforgettable weekend of unreleased game demos, creator meet-and-greets, panels, and a private after-hours celebration at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

About GCX

GCX is more than just a gaming convention – it’s a celebration of gaming culture, community, and a shared mission to make a positive impact. Whether you’re here to connect with your favorite creators, hang with your crew, try out new games, or just enjoy an unforgettable weekend in Orlando, GCX is the number one place to celebrate everything you love about gaming.

About Moonshot Games

Moonshot Games is a Dreamhaven development studio focused on making games that evoke happiness and wonder. Founded in 2020, Moonshot is a studio with a culture of curiosity, where it is safe to explore wild ideas. Moonshot aims to bring players together for deep, social video game experiences that leave a lasting positive impact.

About Dreamhaven

Dreamhaven (www.dreamhaven.com) is a game developer and publisher with a deep belief in bringing players together through engaging, high-quality entertainment experiences. Whether supporting its in-house studios Secret Door and Moonshot Games, providing publishing services for independent developers, or sharing insights and guidance with members of its partner studios program, Dreamhaven is focused on creating and fostering memorable games that captivate players and stand the test of time.