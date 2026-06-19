Commodore: A retro-inspired Callback phone launches later this month, but fans are questioning both its price and purpose.

A retro-inspired Callback phone launches later this month, but fans are questioning both its price and purpose. Luna Abyss: The entire nine-person development team was made redundant just weeks after the game’s well-received launch.

The entire nine-person development team was made redundant just weeks after the game’s well-received launch. Stop Killing Games: The European Commission rejected mandatory game preservation measures, though campaigners are now targeting new legislative routes.

The European Commission rejected mandatory game preservation measures, though campaigners are now targeting new legislative routes. Unreal Fest 2026: Epic outlined its vision for Unreal Engine 6, including a move toward Verse programming and increased use of AI-powered creation tools.

Epic outlined its vision for Unreal Engine 6, including a move toward Verse programming and increased use of AI-powered creation tools. Grand Theft Auto VI: Rockstar finally unveiled GTA VI’s cover art while also rolling out major GTA Online promotions ahead of the game’s release.

Commodore Unveils New Internet-Less Phone for $500

Ever since Chris Simpson, aka Perifractic, officially took over Commodore last year, he’s been upfront about how he wants to use the past to look to the future. While the first official, new, Commodore product was a new C64 that works like an old one, Simpson’s latest idea is more in-line with what he promised: it’s a mobile phone without internet, that runs 99% of Android apps, and is called the Callback.

It’s available from June 30 for pre-order in a range of suitably retro colours, including beige, and retails for around $500. As for what you get for that hefty price tag: on the camera front, you’re looking at a 48MP Sony rear lens complete with flash and smart autofocus, paired with a front-facing camera designed to ensure those video calls stay crisp.



When it comes to audio, the Callback leans into its vintage roots with an audiophile-standard DAC that handles HD and lossless audio with ease. Commodore have even bundled in HQ IEM earphones right in the box. As for sound quality: Callback boasts high-definition DAC chips from ESS and Cirrus Logic, both firms that share a storied history with Commodore. ESS notably handled the speech synthesis for classics like Ghostbusters and Impossible Mission, which also explains why the handset comes loaded with iconic SID ringtones.

Tech specs for the phone that Commodore says “Does everything you want, nothing you don’t.”

For those who can’t be bothered to uninstall Spotify on their existing phone, Callback has an integrated FM radio, powered by a stub antenna and a MediaTek Helio G81 chip. All of the Callback’s guts are kept running smoothly via efficient passive cooling. And of course it has games: “Play your way with a curated collection of Commodore 64 games, carefully selected to avoid the addictive nature of modern mobile games,” the company said, although without noting which games (other than Snake).

The public response has been less-than-favourable, however, with many fans of the company replying to the announcement on X with comments like “Chinese stores are filled with $50 flip phones. Who is this phone aimed at?” and “No one asked for a fucking phone. Literally NO one. I can go back through so many posts over the last six months. People have asked for the C128, C65, a collab with Amiga to release a new computer. FPGA remakes of anything and everything Commodore have been asked for. No phone.”

Luna Abyss Developer Hit by Layoffs Despite Positive Reviews

The games industry has suffered another round of layoffs, this time affecting the team responsible for Luna Abyss, one of this year’s most acclaimed indie action releases. Despite launching to favourable reviews and strong audience feedback, the developers at Kwalee Labs have lost their jobs only weeks after the game’s debut. The news was shared by studio head Hollie Emery on LinkedIn, who said that the nine-person dev team getting the boot was “a decision that was completely outside of our control.”

“We’re enamoured by the love and support [Luna Abyss] received both by our industry and critically by journalists and media,” Emery said. “Unfortunately as of yesterday, the entire team has been made redundant; a decision that was completely outside of our control. As a result, the entire team are available for work as of today.”

Published by UK-based company Kwalee (Call of the Elder Gods), Luna Abyss is a first-person action game that blends fast-paced shooting, platforming and bullet-hell encounters within a dark science-fiction setting. Players assume the role of Fawkes, an inmate trapped within a mysterious lunar prison and drawn into a story involving prophecy, ancient secrets and cosmic horror.

While the exact reasons behind the cuts remain unclear, the move comes amid growing concerns about the commercial realities facing modern game development. This year has already seen game studios and dev teams get the axe no matter if a game does well or not, and the Luna Abyss news is especially cruel as the game was only released on May 21.

Stop Killing Games Suffers Setback, But the Fight Continues

The European Commission has formally rejected calls to introduce legislation that would require video game publishers to keep games functional after official support ends, delivering a significant setback to the Stop Killing Games campaign. The consumer rights initiative, officially submitted as a European Citizens’ Initiative, amassed 1,294,188 verified signatures – comfortably surpassing the one million threshold needed to trigger a formal review by EU institutions.

The proposal sought to prevent situations where purchased games become entirely inaccessible once publishers switch off servers or discontinue support. But in its response, the Commission argued that imposing a legal obligation on publishers to maintain playability would be disproportionate. Officials pointed to a range of concerns, including potential conflicts with intellectual property rights, the exposure of proprietary technology and trade secrets, the costs associated with re-engineering older titles, and the cybersecurity risks that could arise from forcing companies to alter or release legacy systems.

Rather than pursuing new regulations, the Commission said it would work with industry stakeholders and consumer groups to develop a voluntary code of conduct addressing how games are handled at the end of their commercial life. Discussions are expected to begin before the end of 2026.

The Commission also stressed that existing EU consumer protection laws already provide safeguards in areas such as transparency and refunds. Under the proposed voluntary framework, publishers could be encouraged to provide clearer information about online dependencies, server shutdown risks and preservation efforts, allowing consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions. However, critics argue that voluntary measures lack the enforcement mechanisms needed to guarantee long-term access to digital products that consumers have paid for.

Despite the setback, campaign founder Ross Scott has made it clear that the movement is far from over: “We’re in a position to pass legislation on this even without the Commission’s blessing,” he said ion a recent video. “EU legislation should be going through either way…We’re in a better position than ever to win this…we should be thanking the EU Commission for making sure we didn’t rest on our laurels.”

Supporters are now turning their attention toward the European Parliament and the forthcoming Digital Fairness Act, where amendments addressing game preservation and digital ownership rights have already gained support from several lawmakers. Beyond Europe, activists are also exploring legislative opportunities in other jurisdictions, including California, as the broader debate over digital ownership and game preservation continues to gain momentum.

Unreal Fest 2026 Reveals UE6 Roadmap, Verse Expansion and Epic’s AI Ambitions

This week saw thousands of developers descend on Orlando, Florida, for Unreal Fest 2026, Epic Games’ annual showcase dedicated to the future of its industry-leading game engine. As expected, Unreal Engine 6 dominated the conversation, with Epic using its June 17 keynote to outline its long-term vision for the next generation of game development tools. The company confirmed that an Early Access version is currently targeted for release before the end of 2027. Meanwhile, version 5.8 of UE has been rolled out.

One of the biggest announcements was Epic’s plan to unify traditional Unreal Engine development with the workflows currently used inside Fortnite and Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Central to this strategy is a new Scene Graph framework powered by Verse, Epic’s programming language designed to handle large-scale, interconnected game worlds.

Although Blueprints (basically, visual programming using building blocks) will continue to be supported throughout Early Access and the initial UE6 releases, Epic has confirmed that the visual scripting system is ultimately destined for deprecation. The company says migration tools will be provided to help developers transition away from both Blueprints and the existing Actor framework as Verse becomes the foundation of future Unreal projects.

An example of how blueprints work.

The announcement has generated mixed reactions across the development community. Some creators, particularly smaller studios and solo developers, have expressed concerns that moving away from Blueprints could increase the technical barriers to entry that helped make Unreal Engine popular in the first place.

Developers including Del Walker (a former Lead Artist with AAA studios) and Antonio Freyre (No Sun to Worship) have argued that visual scripting remains invaluable for rapid prototyping, education and teams without dedicated programmers. Others, however, view the shift as a necessary evolution. Supporters such as Aherys (CEO of Deep Worlds) have praised Verse’s scalability and ability to manage the increasingly complex systems required by modern multiplayer games and massive open worlds.

Following reports that Epic is also exploring generative AI for creating Fortnite-related assets, Poncle, the studio behind Vampire Survivors, publicly stated on Reddit that “Following today’s news about gen AI usage by Epic to create all sort of game assets, including Fortnite characters, we’re currently reviewing our collaboration with Fortnite.” The response highlights a growing divide within the industry as developers weigh the potential benefits of AI-powered workflows against concerns surrounding creativity, ethics and the future role of human artists.

I’m sorry, but I need to break from objective reporting for a minute. Because, unfortunately, we now live in a world where people go mental for a video game cover reveal, that in turn receives almost 800K likes in under 24 hours. Here it is in case you’re not already one of those 800K:

Yes, Rockstar have now shown off the title artwork for the hotly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI and it’s exactly the kind of thing you’d expect. Of course, the internet has subsequently gone bananas trying to decipher what all the images might mean or refer to (an alligator! in a game based on Florida! faints), but let’s not indulge in that here.

Instead, here’s something actually worth noting: pre-orders go live on June 25, for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Plus, right now, players with any version of GTA V on PS4 or the digital version on Xbox One can get the current-gen version of the game at no additional cost. Previously, they’d have to fork over $40 for the updated version or pay an upgrade fee. PC players can also upgrade from the Legacy version to Enhanced for free.



This news was tucked into a recent update for GTA Online, which highlighted the Kortz Center Heist coming in July. Over the next few weeks, Los Santos will be buzzing with various ways to get ready for the upcoming Kortz Center Heist. Expect the usual bonus GTA$ rewards, some massive discounts, and a chance to snag exclusive loot via the Fine Art Collector program. For those browsing the portfolio at Prix Luxury Real Estate, GTA+ Members are about to see a GTA$2,000,000 price drop on those upscale properties. Additionally, for a limited window, Shark Card purchases are currently attracting a 40% bonus on GTA$ for all players.