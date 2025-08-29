Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Year 2 Roadmap With New Class, Free Anniversary Content on Sept. 4

Anniversary Update launches Sept. 4 with major free content



Year 2 brings a new playable Techmarine class, new modes, and bosses



Season Pass II introduces nine DLC packs with cosmetic content



Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive continue live support into 2026

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is preparing for another year of relentless battles, with Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive revealing their full Year 2 roadmap. The next chapter begins Sept. 4 when the Anniversary Update lands, described as the game’s largest patch so far.

The update will be free for all players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. It marks the start of a slate of content drops planned across 2025 and 2026, offering new challenges and rewards for both cooperative and competitive players. Alongside the gameplay expansion, a second Season Pass will also roll out with fresh cosmetic packs.

“Throughout the year, the Season Pass II will grant players 9 new DLCs celebrating the galaxy-spanning variety of Space Marine Chapters with new Champion skins, armour pieces and heraldry markings,” the studios said and added: “While existing Chapters like the Blood Angels and Salamanders are to receive new cosmetics, fan-favorite Chapters like the Raptors, Iron Hands and Carcharodons will get their due time in the spotlight.”

Space Marine 2 has already established itself as a commercial success, selling over 7 million copies as of June, 2025. The continued support reflects a long-term commitment to sustaining its player base with steady injections of new content.

Six Major Patches Planned For Year 2

The roadmap outlines six patches set to release during the game’s second year. Each one promises free additions ranging from new gameplay mechanics to expanded combat scenarios. PvE fans can expect new Operations and Stratagem systems, while PvP will gain new arenas and the Helbrute Onslaught mode.

Everything planned for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 shows the studios commitment.

Among the highlights is the arrival of the Techmarine, a brand new playable class. Known in Warhammer lore for battlefield engineering and mechanical expertise, this addition expands the tactical depth of cooperative play. Players will also face new enemies and bosses that raise the stakes on the frontlines.

Weapons are receiving attention as well, with both new armaments and unlockable variants for existing gear. The developers also promise fresh progression systems, keeping long-term players invested in their character growth.

Cosmetics Take Center Stage in Season Pass II

While the Anniversary Update ensures all players benefit from free gameplay content, cosmetic hunters will find plenty to chase with Season Pass II. Launching the same day as the major update, it begins with two themed DLCs: the Black Templars Champion Pack and the Imperial Fists Cosmetic Pack.

The Black Templars DLC adds a Champion skin for the Bulwark class and a Power Sword customization. The Imperial Fists pack celebrates seven Successor Chapters with more than 40 new cosmetics, spanning armor pieces and heraldry options.

The Black Templar looks pretty badass, and with new tech he’ll be fierce on the battlefield.

“Space Marine 2’s Year 2 content follows in the footsteps of Year 1 with 6 new planned patches packed with free gameplay additions available to all players throughout 2025 and 2026. From new PvE and PvP game modes to new enemies and a new playable class,” the studios said.

Over the course of Year 2, the pass will grow to include nine DLC packs in total. Fan-favorite Chapters such as the Raptors, Iron Hands, and Carcharodons are confirmed to appear, ensuring variety for those who enjoy personalizing their Space Marines.

Focus Entertainment And Saber Double Down on Long-Term Support

The reveal of a second year roadmap underlines the developers’ intent to build a sustainable live service model. Free updates combined with optional cosmetic packs provide content for both casual players and dedicated fans.

The staggered release of updates ensures that the community has new objectives and challenges at regular intervals. This structure has already proven effective in Year 1, and the continuation into Year 2 demonstrates confidence in the game’s longevity.

Fans of the Warhammer 40,000 universe will have a lot to look forward to over the coming year.

By weaving gameplay expansion with cosmetic variety, Space Marine 2 continues to evolve while maintaining accessibility. With the Anniversary Update launching Sept. 4, the foundation is set for another year of battlefields filled with chainswords, bolters, and now, the arrival of the Techmarine.