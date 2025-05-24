PRESS RELEASE – Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. New Trailer Revealed; Wishlisting Now Live

May 24, 2025 – SEGA has announced that wishlisting is now live for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. To celebrate is this latest trailer for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. marking the game’s multiplatform move, following on from its previous release on PC.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O gives players the definitive fighting experience in their quest to become the world’s best fighter, including the game’s first balance adjustments in over a decade along with rollback netcode support, allowing players to enjoy smoother online battles with other challengers on different platforms around the world.