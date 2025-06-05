Viral Indie Horror Dev Announces New Found Footage Title Deadcam – Coming in June

PRESS RELEASE – June 5, 2025 – Joure Visser, a developer behind 2023’s viral success Don’t Scream, is excited to announce his latest project, DEADCAM. The 90s-inspired survival horror game invites players into a series of haunting encounters told through found footage recordings. The game will be in Early Access as of June 23, 2025.



Chilling J-Horror



DEADCAM applies the 90s analog aesthetic to a variety of gritty horror experiences. By navigating through various found footage recordings, players engage with a diverse collection of stories ranging from survival horror to psychological thrillers.



Each self-contained encounter, or “file,” boasts a unique setting and narrative. Uncover the mystery of these haunts by completing each file before proceeding to the next. DEADCAM’s Early Access introduces players to the first encounter, an atmospheric J-Horror challenge set in an abandoned school. Four additional encounters will be added throughout the Early Access period.

Explosive Encounters



DEADCAM’s found footage recordings see players through different stories; each file features its own setting, narrative, and gameplay mechanics tailored to the tone of the story. Across each file, retro UI elements monitor haunted activity in the area, including the size and speed of nearby enemy mobs.



Idle opponents may walk or sprint to a player’s location, forcing them to confront a handful–or a horde–of enemies. DEADCAM offers a variety of weapons, from firearms like pistols and shotguns to more brutal tools like flamethrowers and chainsaws.



These handheld weapons, while powerful, require aiming before firing, which reduces movement speed. Melee weapons, such as the katana, also play a key role. Though quicker to use, melee weapons risk close-quarters vulnerability.

Hell. No.

As players battle through each encounter, monitoring vitality is crucial to make it out alive. A limited number of medkits are available, adding a layer of resource management to gameplay.

Early Access Coming Soon



The game’s Early Access arrives on Windows PCs on June 23 and will launch with the first of five files. Set in an abandoned Japanese high school, the file offers roughly an hour of gameplay.



In this encounter, players can find and use three weapons: a katana, a pistol, and a shotgun. The file features three possible endings, but only one unlocks the full 100% playback percentage – the “good” ending. Details of the remaining four files will be announced soon.



Early Access Features



Nostalgic ’90s analog and chilling found footage combine for an atmospheric survival horror experience

Experience the first of five chilling encounters in Early Access on June 23rd.

Find three weapons hidden in the first file: a katana, a shotgun, and a pistol.

One-hour files offer chilling experiences at breakneck speed.

Manage resources, such as medkits, to replenish your vitality during tough encounters.

Handheld weapons require aiming, which slows movement speed, while melee combat risks close-quarter enemy encounters.

Experience one of three possible endings, or fight to find them all.



About Joure Visser



Based in Singapore, Joure Visser began creating levels as a hobby during the Duke Nukem 3D era. He later led a small team to develop the Half-Life 2 mod 1187, which won 10th place in Mod DB’s “Mod of the Year” in 2010. His 2019 release, STARDROP, won “Best 3D Graphics” at the Intel Level Up Contest in 2017. More recently, his projects include 2022’s Paranormal Tales and 2023’s viral hit, Don’t Scream.