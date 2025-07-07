Viral Horror Hit Creator Announces “Fear Below Zero” – Antarctic Survival Horror Coming December 2025

PRESS RELEASE – July 7, 2025 – Corsgames, the independent horror game developer behind the viral sensation “Waffle Cone Willie,” today announced Fear Below Zero, a first-person survival horror game set in an isolated Antarctic research station.

The game traps players with a prehistoric predator awakened after 90 million years of frozen slumber, combining the intelligent AI hunting mechanics of Alien: Isolation with the helpless atmosphere of Amnesia: The Bunker. It will launch on PC via Steam in December 2025.

Fear Below Zero offers no weapons or means to fight back against its ancient antagonist. Players must rely entirely on stealth, environmental awareness, and resource management to survive while repairing the station’s communications equipment. The game features a dynamic threat system where the creature uses light and sound to track players, creating emergent gameplay where every decision carries potentially fatal consequences.

“After Waffle Cone Willie’s viral success, I wanted to create something that captured that same sense of helpless dread but on a much larger scale,” said Corey, founder of Corsgames. “Fear Below Zero strips away all player agency in combat while amplifying every other survival horror element – you’re cold, hunted, and completely vulnerable. It’s designed to make players feel genuinely afraid.”

Building on Viral Success

Corsgames gained recognition with Waffle Cone Willie, a horror experience that achieved viral status across social media platforms and was featured by major gaming content creators, reaching millions of viewers worldwide. Fear Below Zero represents a significant evolution in scope and production value while maintaining the atmospheric horror approach that made the studio’s previous work a viral sensation.

Antarctic Isolation Amplifies Terror

Set in the remote Erebus Station near Mount Erebus, players battle both the prehistoric predator and Antarctica’s deadly environment. A hypothermia system requires constant temperature management, while resource scavenging mechanics force players to venture into dangerous areas to collect electronics and repair components. The game emphasizes environmental storytelling, revealing the dark truth behind the discovery through scattered notes, audio logs, and environmental clues.

Game Features

No combat mechanics – survival through stealth and intelligence only.

Dynamic AI that learns and adapts to player behavior patterns.

Hypothermia system requiring constant temperature management.

Resource scavenging and electronics repair mechanics.

Environmental storytelling revealing a dark conspiracy.

Multiple interconnected Antarctic research facilities to explore.

Dynamic weather systems affecting gameplay and visibility.

About Corsgames

Corsgames is a solo independent game developer based in Toronto, Canada, specializing in atmospheric horror experiences. Founded on the principle of creating memorable horror through psychological tension rather than jump scares, the studio gained international recognition with the viral success of Waffle Cone Willie before expanding into larger-scale survival horror with Fear Below Zero.