Vantage Studios Becomes New Home To Farcry, Assassin’s Creed, And Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6

Consolidating The Flagship Franchises Under One Global Umbrella

Vantage Studios, the next step in Ubisoft’s transformation after joining forces with Tencent earlier this year, was announced on Oct. 1, 2025. The new joint subsidiary will become the permanent home of Ubisoft’s three flagship IP Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6.

The subsidiary was first mentioned as a future project in March this year when China’s Tencent stepped in to take up a 25% stake in the aforementioned titles by Ubisoft. The French company was fresh off the heels of a catastrophic FY25 with market capitalization dropping $1.12 billion.

Vantage Studios will be led by co-CEOs Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes. The new company is just the first step in a wider plan which foresees additional brands and franchises under a shared banner. Even though Ubisoft retains a 75% ownership of the new company, Tencent’s 25% stake comes with vetoes over the direction of its games.

“This streamlined approach allows for both a higher level of autonomy for developers and a shorter pathway between gathering and implementing player feedback, while still offering the benefit of Ubisoft’s expertise, services, tools, and tech,” Daniel O’Connor, Senior Editorial and Communications Manager for Ubisoft wrote on the company’s website.

Teams working on Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 are currently spread out over studios in Montréal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, and Saguenay in Canada, Barcelona in Spain and Sofia in Bulgaria.

Big Plans For The Future

The two CEOs spoke earlier this year about what’s coming for the newly formed company and mentioned that their flagship titles will continue to expand their reach by blending legacy and innovation.

“When we look at the evolution of Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry since their creation, we can see that they are no longer just games, they are universes with a host of new possibilities available to us,” Derennes said on Ubisoft’s website.

Guillemot said that their objective is to work with the teams that brought the games to where they are today and set the stage for what’s to come.

“To achieve this together with Christophe, our roles will be complementary. In a nutshell, I’ll be in charge of the ‘what’ – I will pilot the three brands, which includes their vision, direction, content development, and marketing. Christophe will oversee the ‘how’ – production, co-development and technology,” Guillemot said.

The Far Cry franchise has seen meager updates and delays as of late. Far Cry 4 got a patch update to make the game run in 60 FPS on PS5 10 years after the game was released, Far Cry 6 no longer receives updates, and Far Cry 7 has been delayed until 2026.

In June this year, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows premiered to a storm of criticism regarding the historical accuracy of one of its two protagonists who is a black samurai named Yasuke. While there are records of his presence in Japan during the time the game takes place, opinions differ on his role as a samurai. Due to the onslaught this game faced, it is one of the worst performing games in the Creed series to date.

On Sept. 16, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows received a 10-hour expansion, Claws of Awaji, which faced similar backlash regarding historical accuracy, but also added pushback against the aggressive monetization of in-game items.

More recently, Rainbow 6 did get an overhaul of bug fixes on Sept. 30, suggesting that Ubisoft is not done yet with the game.

Vantage Studios has a lot of work ahead. It is not only about their games any more; It is about winning back the trust of the players after Ubisoft labelled them as “bashers” for having negative opinions about the company’s monetization policies.