Valve’s Secret ARM Gaming Push Aims To Make Entire Steam Libraries Playable Anywhere

Valve’s Long Game To Bring PC Libraries To ARM Devices

Valve has revealed a long running initiative that could reshape the future of PC gaming. The company has secretly funded the open source technologies required to run Windows PC games on ARM processors, the chips found in billions of phones. This effort extends beyond the Steam Frame headset to any ARM device capable of running the required stack.

The Verge reports that Valve has backed the Fex emulator since 2016. Fex is the core technology that allows Windows games to run on ARM hardware. Developers have already used this stack through the GameHub app to run titles such as Hollow Knight Silksong on Samsung Galaxy phones, demonstrating Valve’s broader intention to support gaming across multiple device categories.

Valve’s goals are specific. The company aims to eliminate the need for developers to port games between architectures. Pierre Loup Griffais explained to The Verge that Valve prefers development teams focus on improving their games rather than spending time porting them. This philosophy mirrors Valve’s long term investment strategy in Linux gaming, which laid the groundwork for the Steam Deck.

How Valve’s ARM Gaming Stack Works

Valve’s ARM solution merges Proton with the Fex emulator. Proton handles Windows API calls while Fex translates x86 game code into ARM instructions. According to Valve, the performance overhead is limited to the translation of the game’s own code, with system level calls running natively on ARM hardware. This approach allows demanding games to operate on devices far smaller than traditional PCs.

The investment behind Fex has been significant. Lead developer Ryan Houdek confirmed that Valve’s funding allows him to work on the project full time. He credits the company for sustaining the development of the emulator from its earliest stages and enabling the extensive engineering required to support modern games.

Valve’s broader strategy draws clear parallels to its Linux gaming investments. Years of quiet financial support eventually resulted in functional Linux gaming ecosystems and the release of the Steam Deck. The company is now applying the same strategy to ARM hardware, recognizing the rapid adoption of ARM processors in mobile devices, laptops, and desktop systems.

The Future Of ARM SteamOS Across Hardware Segments

ARM processors continue to expand into new markets, especially as companies adopt designs similar to the M series chips found in recent Apple hardware. Griffais expects ARM SteamOS to reach ultraportables and potentially more powerful laptops as ARM variants gain traction in traditional computing. Valve is preparing for this shift with an approach designed to work across a wide range of devices.

The company indicates that hardware makers beyond the VR space have expressed interest in SteamOS. With ARM compatibility becoming more mature, Valve can evaluate more hardware proposals without needing extensive porting efforts. This flexibility positions SteamOS as an option for partners who want to enter the gaming market without starting from scratch.

Industry competition is already reacting. Microsoft has Prism emulation for Windows on ARM, but Valve’s open source strategy offers specific advantages for gaming. By focusing exclusively on gaming performance, Valve’s stack handles issues such as anti tamper systems that can affect compatibility. The open source nature of this work also provides transparency and adaptability not present in proprietary solutions.

Valve’s approach underscores a consistent pattern. The company invests early in technologies that may take years to mature, then integrates them into platforms that shift market expectations. As ARM processors become more capable, Valve’s long running work positions Steam as a gaming ecosystem that can migrate across architectures and devices with minimal friction.