PRESS RELEASES – Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature Demo Available Now

May 21 2025 – Mindscape and Dreamhunt Studio have launched the PC demo for Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature, in which players will be able to explore the Cave of Awakening and the Verdant Forest. There are a ton of cute animals to meet, puzzles to solve, and players might even run into a certain Fox…

About Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature

Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure, where players can discover an unlikely friendship between a stone Golem and an adorable Fox. Their journeys intertwine on an emotional quest to restore Nature, while they discover secrets from a lost civilization.

Meet Cute Animals

Along the way, players will encounter a variety of charming creatures, such as squirrels, peacocks, armadillos, elephants, horses, sand cats and more. During the journey players can also meet a curious Fox who turns out to be a helpful ally. As the adventure unfolds, the Golem and the Fox develop a deep and meaningful bond, highlighting the connection between Nature, and emotions in this ever-changing world.

Uncover Secrets

Solve puzzles that shape the environment. Use the Golem’s abilities to interact with the world in creative ways, unlocking new paths and uncovering secrets. Hidden within the remnants of a lost civilization lies the means to reclaim and rejuvenate Nature.

Restore Nature

Born again through magic, the Golem is deeply connected to the world. Its emotions are influenced by the environment in real time, shaping the weather, plants, and animals nearby. Embark on a journey of self-discovery, seeking purpose and a place to belong in a world reborn.

About Mindscape B.V.

Established in 1991, Mindscape has been at the forefront of the development, marketing, publishing, and distribution of video games for over 30 years. Mindscape is best known for distributing big brands such as The Smurfs, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Bluey, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

About Dreamhunt Studio

Founded in 2020, Dreamhunt Studio is located in Bern, Switzerland. True to the words “play games, make games”, they create experiences that are both fun to play and fun to make. After developing an interest in creating mods and maps for existing games, the desire to come up with something of their own grew stronger. Unpetrified: Echoes of Nature will be their debut game.