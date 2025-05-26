PRESS RELEASE – Unlock the Book of Shadows DLC For Sticky Business

May 26, 2025 – Publisher Assemble Entertainment and indie developer Spellgarden Games invite players to mix magic and creativity in Book of Shadows, the enchanting new DLC for the wholesome sticker shop sim Sticky Business. Available now on PC, this spellbinding expansion adds a delightful dose of witchy vibes, heartfelt stories, and mystical goodies to the much-loved core game.

Cozy up with 84 beautifully illustrated new stickers (plus 34 magical variations! inspired by potions, moonlit rituals, loyal familiars, and other witchy delights. Whether you’re crafting a heartfelt love charm or curating a spellbound bundle for a returning customer, every sticker tells a story – and adds a sprinkle of magic to your day.

But the real heart of this DLC lies in the connections you make. Get to know your coven through 10 new customer tales filled with friendship, magic, and rituals. Each order becomes a chance to share in someone’s story, infusing your shop with warmth, wonder, and a little bit of everyday enchantment.

Azelia sure has a creepy friend.

A glimpse inside Book of Shadows

84 magical new stickers (+34 variations) featuring everything from cauldrons to black cats

10 heartfelt customer stories exploring life through a witchy lens

8 mystical new goodies to include in your packages – crystals, spell jars, and more

6 sparkling new glitter papers to add shimmer and shine to your creations

If this sticker doesn’t do the trick, no sticker will.

About Spellgarden Games

Spellgarden Games is an indie game studio based in Ludwigsburg, Germany. The founding members had worked together on previous indie projects and decided to combine their powers into their own studio in 2022. Spellgarden Games creates cozy games with a focus on relaxing gameplay that sparks creativity in their players.

About Assemble Entertainment

Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, Assemble Entertainment is an independent games publisher founded by Stefan Marcinek in 2016. Known for its diverse and highly praised indie games, Assemble has published titles such as Roadwarden, Sticky Business, Lacuna, and Orbital Bullet.Their in-house studio, Gentlymad Studios, was founded in 2017 and is the developer behind the critically acclaimed Endzone franchise. Currently, Gentlymad Studios is developing Endzone 2, the sequel to Endzone – A World Apart.