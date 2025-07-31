Uncover a Global Conspiracy in New Action-Stealth Game Spy Drops

PRESS RELEASE – July 31, 2025 – Today, publisher Rainy Frog and developer Rainy Night Creations have brought an exciting new modern retro stealth action game to Steam and Nintendo Switch. As a member of an elite counter-terrorist spy team, your mission is to take down an evil eco-terrorist organization working to plunge the world into complete darkness.

Saving the world one mission at a time

Become the hero the world needs by sneaking behind enemy lines, gathering intel, installing spy devices, and rescuing prisoners, all while kicking evil eco-terrorist butt. Break into enemy territory and navigate your way through various bases, but be careful, one wrong move and hostiles will be on you quick. So whatever you do, don’t let them see or hear you.

Choose your arsenal carefully as you try to beat the randomized missions without alerting anyone to your location. Pick from a variety of secondary equipment like drones, hacking devices, explosives, night vision goggles, and more to help you bring your enemies down. Keep your presence unknown by dodging, hacking, or shooting down cameras.

Get in the minds of your enemies

Utilise every tool at your disposal – and none is more vital than the Dream Catcher. Spare your enemies, infiltrate their minds, and extract the intel you need. Only then will the story unfold and your next target emerge.

Everything isn’t as it seems…..

As you progress through your mission, the truth behind it and the people that sent you unfold, leaving you to question who you trust. A mission that you once believed to be for the greater good spirals into something more sinister than you thought. Do what you need to do in order to save the world, even if that means going against the people you once trusted.

Experience a 90s retro spy game in the 21st century

An experience unique to each player: with over 12 million mission variations, not one playable experience will be the same. Be kept on your toes with randomized enemy placement and environmental changes.

Access to top spy equipment: defeat enemies with the help of hacking or explosive equipment. Or get into the minds of the soldiers with the best spy tool of all, the Dream Catcher and watch your story unfold.

Save the world in style: advance your character with upgrades and stealth skills, getting you one step closer to becoming the ultimate spy.

Who will be the ultimate agent?: Who’s the better agent? It’s every spy for themself! Enjoy a head-to-head local multiplayer with a friend.

Character designs brought to you by leading design and development studio ArtePiazza in Tokyo.

Save the world from complete darkness, and uncover the hidden conspiracy from the very people that you once trusted. But remember who the enemy is!

About Rainy Frog

Established in 2013, Rainy Frog is a Japanese video game company based near Tokyo publishing console games in Japan and worldwide. In Japan, the company has published more than 100 games across all major platforms and works with Japanese developers to publish their games worldwide. Rainy Frog joined the Forever Entertainment group in April 2022.

About Rainy Night Creations

Rainy Night Creations is a one-person indie game development studio based in Madrid, Spain. It was founded in 2012, coinciding with the start of development on its first title, FreezeME. The studio specializes in creating retro-inspired games that blend classic aesthetics with modern gameplay mechanics and design innovations.