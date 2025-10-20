TWoW Ducks For Cover With Open Letter To Blizzard Amidst Multi-million Dollar Lawsuit

TWoW’s open letter reads like a declaration of surrender



TWoW is ready to forego all past and future earnings



Player community divided



Blizzard is yet to comment but will likely only use the open letter as evidence in upcoming court case

TWoW Pleads For Their Players’ Experiences And Memories

In an open letter from the people behind Turtle World of War Craft (TWoW), a modded version of the game owned by Blizzard, they are seeking for a way to cooperate citing examples in the gaming industry where this has taken place.

The letter is also calling for TWoW players to be protected by allowing them to continue playing on TWoW servers but under a licensed framework.

“A licensing framework would give them a permanent, protected home, so every character and memory can continue to live on without the fear of being lost,” the TWoW team wrote.

The letter was published on Oct 17, 2025. Meanwhile, TWoW is the plaintiff in a lawsuit filed with the Central District Court of California by Blizzard Entertainment on Aug. 29. According to the lawsuit, Blizzard alleges that Turtle WoW is exploiting and profiteering from the popularity of World of Warcraft.

Turtle WoW’s version of World of Warcraft currently runs on separate servers from Blizzard and all revenues from in-game purchases has directly benefitted the TWoW team.

“Unfortunately, unlike other studios, Blizzard does not yet have a framework that allows projects like ours to operate without risking legal conflict. With that in mind, we respectfully ask that Blizzard consider establishing a formal ecosystem for licensing fan‑run community servers,” TWoW’s open letter reads.

Turtle WoW Ready To Surrender All Future Revenues

Turtle Wow’s version of World of Warcraft has been live for more than seven years and during these years all monetization of the game has gone straight to the people behind it. According to their own open letter they are now willing to give it all up for the sake of being allowed to continue operating their fan-based version of the game.

“We are open to any licensing structure that fits Blizzard’s risk‑management and financial guidelines. Should Blizzard wish to move forward, we stand ready to adapt and meet whatever technical, security and data‑privacy standards you require.”

TWoW opened the letter for comments by its own player community. And as with everything else in the gaming industry, it is very polarizing to say the least. A member of the Turtle WoW team going by Nopheros chimed in with approval in the forum saying: “This Signal Pilgrim approves. Long live Turtle WoW! And long live Everlook Broadcasting!”

Others viewed the open letter as the TWoW team’s final death throw.

“(The open letter) comes off as incredibly desperate. This read like a last gasp before getting crushed in court,” Madmane commented in the open letter forum.

Blizzard’s Silence Is Deafening

Blizzard’s 49-page lawsuit calls for a complete shut-down of Turtle WoW’s servers, a handover of all domains and data, as well as a full accounting of all revenues earned on the back of Blizzard’s IP.

Eneba News reached out to Blizzard for a comment but at the time of this publication did not receive a response. A post in the open letter forum perfectly describes why Blizzard is unlikely to comment while their lawsuit against TWoW is ongoing.

“This will just be evidence for the upcoming trial,” Ninetyone wrote.