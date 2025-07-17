Tower Five’s LOADERS is a Brutal New PvP Shooter Where Tactics And Steel Collide

Tower Five has lifted the curtain on LOADERS, a free-to-play 10v10 tactical shooter that reimagines warfare in a future where bullets are currency and consciousness is expendable. Set in the year 2525, the game drops players into dystopian warzones fought not for honor, but for Gold – the galaxy’s most valuable element and the only thing keeping human civilization stitched together across the stars.

Developed by the independent French studio behind Lornsword Winter Chronicle and the upcoming Empire of the Ants, LOADERS is a grim, grounded vision of future combat. In this world, soldiers are little more than uploaded minds piloting antigrav tanks through brutal proxy wars. With a focus on teamwork, positioning, and destruction, it’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious tactical shooters in years.

“LOADERS is a long-time passion project for us, born from our desire to create a truly tactical experience where raw skill and quick thinking triumph over twitch reflexes,” said Renaud Charpentier, co-founder of Tower Five, in a press release.

The first closed playtest kicks off July 21, giving players their first taste of orbital annihilation and mechanized mayhem.

A Future Where Gold is Worth More Than Lives

Humanity in LOADERS is barely clinging on. Ravaged by the Red Plague and scattered across star systems, the remnants of civilization survive under the rule of powerful Houses. These factions don’t wage wars directly. They upload Loaders into tanks designed to be destroyed, rebuilt, and redeployed without sentiment.

“We’ve crafted a brutal, dynamic battlefield where no two matches are the same, and every player’s choices carry immense weight. This isn’t about running and gunning; it’s about anticipating, outmanoeuvring, and dominating through team strategy and smart play” Charpentier said.

Aim. Shoot. Repeat!

Each battle revolves around securing Gold deposits and protecting the team’s Pylon, a cloaking device that shields forces from orbital strikes. Lose it, and the sky comes crashing down. It’s a brutal twist on the king-of-the-hill format, made even tenser by the game’s one-life-per-match structure. No respawns. No mercy.

Tactical Combat That Forces Players to Think Before They Shoot

LOADERS emphasizes deliberate combat over twitch reflexes. Every shot must be considered. Every move, calculated.

Players choose from five distinct classes of antigrav tanks, customizing their builds through a modular system of active and passive abilities. Positioning is everything. With shields that only cover specific angles and weak points vulnerable to flanks, frontal assaults are a quick way to get scrapped.

Picking a spot on the battlefield is crucial.

Add in high time-to-kill, inertia-heavy movement, and the lack of respawns, and it’s clear Tower Five isn’t chasing trends. They’re building a battlefield where brains beat trigger fingers.

The Battlefield is no Longer Static – It’s a Weapon

Perhaps LOADERS’ most standout feature is its fully destructible environments. Walls aren’t cover; they’re temporary. Chokepoints can be widened. Dunes can be flattened. Every grenade or plasma round reshapes the map and the flow of combat.

This forces teams to constantly adapt. A strong defensive position can vanish in seconds, and aggression can open new paths where none existed moments earlier. It’s dynamic, it’s chaotic, and it rewards smart, reactive gameplay in a way few shooters dare attempt.

How LOADERS Compares to Other Tactical PvP Shooters

In a genre dominated by titles like Hell Let Loose, Battlefield 2042, and Squad, LOADERS sets itself apart by blending large-scale tactics with high lethality and no-respawn intensity. Unlike Battlefield, which leans heavily on spectacle and fast respawn cycles, LOADERS demands players treat every engagement as potentially their last.

Compared to Hell Let Loose or Squad, which focus on military realism and coordination, LOADERS adds a layer of sci-fi unpredictability. The destructible terrain and modular loadouts offer more flexibility and creativity in combat. It borrows the brutality of games like Escape from Tarkov but trades inventory micromanagement for pure, tactical execution.

Tower Five’s Vision is as Ruthless as it is Refreshing

Tower Five isn’t new to ambitious concepts, but LOADERS might be their most uncompromising game yet. With a sci-fi universe steeped in decay, customizable tanks that evolve with each fight, and a gameplay loop that punishes recklessness, LOADERS stands as a tactical shooter for players who are tired of mindless run-and-gun design.

It’s not about K/D ratios. It’s about contracts, steel, and survival. Whether it can carve out a space in the crowded PvP shooter landscape remains to be seen. But if it does, it won’t be because it played it safe.