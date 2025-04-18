Tour de France 2025 Debuts on Unreal Engine 5 With New Refueling System

Cyanide Studio’s Tour de France 2025 gears up for a massive shift in cycling simulation realism. Launching on June 5, 2025, on consoles and PC, the game brings an overhauled stamina system that mirrors the grueling demands of the real-world race.

Also new for this year’s cycling race edition is the move to Unreal Engine 5 which will make the game look sharp and crisp, and also play smarter.

“Stamina management is an essential component in cycling events, and Cyanide Studio has revamped the system to better reflect its strategic aspect,” the press release said.

The actual Tour de France 2025 starts on July 5 in Lille in the north. There’s a total of 21 stages in the race with the final one ending in Paris on July 27.

EnerGel And TurboGel at the Heart of the Game

The headline feature in this year’s edition is the completely updated refueling mechanic. Players now manage two types of in-race consumables – EnerGel and TurboGel.

EnerGel does what it sounds like; It restores stamina and fuels attack, while TurboGel temporarily stops stamina depletion.

Unreal Engine 5 brings Tour de France to life in stunning detail.

Each source of fuel must be consumed strategically throughout each stage of the race. The system adds a new layer of tactical depth, requiring serious planning before going on a sprint to break from the pack, or climbing mountains without running out of steam.

Pro Leader Mode And New Races

The game brings back the popular Pro Leader mode which allows players to create and play their own rider by launching a career. Of course, like in previous editions of the game, it’s also possible to embody a famous rider in the competition.

In addition, new races such as Fleche Wallonne and Circuit Grand Est have been added to expand the race calendar.

Real-World Inspiration From the 2024 Tour

Tour de France is the world’s most watched annual sporting event, third when the Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup are included, though they only take place once every four years.

In 2024, Tadej Pogacar won his third yellow jersey, dominating six stages and showcasing unmatched stamina management.

The route spanned over 3,400 kilometers (2,100 miles), with brutal climbs such as Col de la Loze which tested each rider’s limits. On average, riders burned over 6,000 calories per stage, underscoring the importance of refueling.

Legacy in Numbers

Since its premier in 1903, the Tour de France has become a pillar of endurance sports. The race sees over 12 million fans line the roads to watch the race every year. Riders reach speeds over 60 mph during descents, and in 2024 alone, the peloton included 176 riders from 22 teams.

Bearing this in mind, Cyanide Studio pays homage to the race through the level of attention to detail, aiming to reflect its grandeur with a cycling sim where every pedal stroke counts.