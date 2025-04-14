Torchlight: Infinite Launches Sandlord Season With Sky Cities And a $250K Real-Money Prize Pool

The upcoming eighth season of Torchlight: Infinite by XD Games is set to launch on April 17, 2025 and it will transform the game into a skyfaring empire simulator with city-building elements uncommon for the ARPG genre.

Season 8: Sandlord puts a focus on economic expansion, strategic building, and high-stakes loot. Centered on a new mechanic called Cloud Oasis, players will build and manage their own floating city, complete with production lines, trade systems, and five worker professions.

“The season also sees Torchlight’s hero Thea return with a dark new trait. Forsaking her divine gifts, she embraces Desecration – a powerful, scaling curse that intensifies Erosion Damage the weaker her blessings become,” XD Studios said in a press release.

Thea’s new path revolves around DoT and curse stacking, which will bring more dynamic builds to the game for fans of high-risk, high-reward gameplay rooted in new playstyles rooted in chaos and corruption.

Adding to the build diversity, the new Blending System lets players graft Hero Traits, Talents, and rare modifiers onto belts. Theorycrafters will have a plethora of things to experiment with the core mechanics.

Deep Space OverHauled With Tougher Maps And Better Loot

Season 8 will revamp the Deep Space endgame system, something players have been asking for since the beginning. Five new stages with expanded maps, higher enemy density and difficulty, and a new system to boost drop rates.

Thea comes back in Season 8 to wreak havoc.

Probes will allow players to increase the enemy difficulty which will lead to better loot drops. Some Probes, like the Compass Deep Space Probe, will spawn exclusive treasure chests.

Anniversary Event Brings $250,000 Sweepstakes

XD Games will celebrate Torchlight: Infinite’s second anniversary with a two-week limited-time event beginning on the day of the launch of Season 8: Sandlord. The special event is called Sands of Fortune and it comes with a $250,000 price pool.

Each player will have to complete a few in-game tasks to qualify and then have up to 30 Gold Rush attempts. Expect stringent terms and conditions to apply as this is likely going to be offered as a sweepstakes competition.

Alongside this, a new endgame boss, Night Slayer – The Wilting Plume, will enter the fray in both the Plane Watcher rotation and the final floor of Supreme Showdown.

The Future of Torchlight: Infinite

XD Games has steadily developed Torchlight: Infinite since it first released on May 9, 2023, beating Diablo IV to the punch by just a matter of weeks. However, Torchlight also has competition from Path of Exile 2 and Last Epoch.

Season 8 may be the most ambitious update so far and shows that gamedevs are committed to pushing the game further.