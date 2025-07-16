Tombwater Reveals Massive Metroidvania-style Map And Gritty Wild West Horrors

Tombwater, the upcoming 2D action RPG from solo developer Max Mraz and publisher Midwest Games, has just unveiled its full in-game map. With nearly 20 interlinked biomes and a gameplay structure deeply rooted in Metroidvania traditions, the game is shaping up to be a sprawling journey of mystery and dread.

The newly revealed map outlines a massive Wild West world steeped in decay and madness. Players will be able to explore freely, though some areas will require specific items, abilities, or boss victories to unlock. According to the developer, the demo currently available only covers about 5% of the game’s world, giving a small taste of what lies beneath the surface.

“We were having so much fun exploring what could be in each area that we didn’t realize how big the map was growing,” said Max Mraz, lead developer at Moth Atlas. “We got together one evening to play through the game’s main path and, six hours later, we weren’t even halfway through. The world map here doesn’t even touch on Tombwater’s various mines, sewers, tunnels, or Lost City deep in the heart of the mountain.”

Tombwater is set to launch later this year on PC and promises 20 to 25 hours of atmospheric exploration, harrowing boss fights, and dark storytelling.

A Lone Gunslinger Ventures Into The Abyss

Tombwater follows the story of a wandering gunslinger drawn to a crumbling mining town plagued by shadows and rot. The disappearance of Sheriff Elliott Flintwood – the only person the protagonist considers a friend – sets the stage for a descent into supernatural horror.

Players explore the haunted town and its underground ruins in a top-down view, battling Eldritch monstrosities and uncovering secrets buried in the earth. The game uses pixel art to create gruesomely detailed environments that capture both nostalgia and dread. With more than 20 unique boss fights, each encounter is expected to test player reflexes and resolve.

A small gun = Pew Pew!

Beyond combat, Tombwater offers an apothecary crafting system that lets players combine materials to produce tonics, explosives, and other battlefield aids. This system adds strategic depth to each encounter, allowing experimentation and preparation before heading into the next grim confrontation.

A Massive Map Steeped In Metroidvania And Souls-Like Design

The map design in Tombwater is central to its appeal. Each biome connects to others through hidden paths, locked gates, or blocked passages that open only after acquiring specific tools or skills. This encourages backtracking, curiosity, and mastery of the interconnected world.

Players can expect progression similar to Metroidvania staples, but with the added tension of Souls-like stamina-based combat and high-stakes encounters. The game includes a quest log and map to help players track objectives and areas of interest, ensuring that exploration remains focused even as the world opens up.

The world is massive and full of encounters like this one.

From abandoned churches to forgotten mines and cursed farmlands, every biome offers unique visuals and threats. The comparison to The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is not made lightly – Tombwater’s map is similarly dense, rewarding, and intricately designed.

How Tombwater Compares to Other Games in The Genre

Tombwater blends mechanics from several genres, but its roots are most firmly planted in Metroidvania and Souls-like design. Compared to games like Blasphemous and Salt and Sanctuary, Tombwater offers a top-down perspective that shifts the combat dynamic while retaining the precision and punishment of its peers.

Its pixel art and item-based progression are reminiscent of classic titles like Hyper Light Drifter, but Tombwater leans harder into narrative horror and Wild West folklore. It avoids the futuristic abstraction of many modern indies and instead immerses players in dust, blood, and ghost stories.

A BIG gun = POW POW!

While its structure mirrors Metroid and Hollow Knight, Tombwater distinguishes itself with a grittier tone and more grounded setting. Its commitment to environmental storytelling and eerie pacing makes it feel more intimate and unsettling than most side-scrolling contemporaries.

The emphasis on atmosphere, exploration, and gradually earned empowerment places it comfortably among the genre’s best, even before its full release.

A Promising Indie Horror Adventure With Grand Ambitions

Max Mraz has already proven his design chops with previous indie projects, and Tombwater looks to be his most ambitious yet. The map reveal is a clear signal of intent – this is not a bite-sized pixel art title, but a fully realized world meant to be explored, feared, and conquered.

The demo’s small sample has already hinted at tight combat, unsettling sound design, and strong worldbuilding. If the remaining 95% of the map delivers on that promise, Tombwater could become a defining indie release of the year.

Players curious about what lies beneath the desolate surface of Tombwater can try the demo now on PC ahead of its full launch later in 2025.