Thermaltake View 390 TG Reveals a Full Glass Showcase Approach for Modern PC Builds

Thermaltake introduces the View 390 TG, a mid tower chassis built around curved and front tempered glass panels



The case supports next generation hidden connector ATX motherboards for cleaner cable layouts



Cooling support includes two pre installed CT120 PWM fans and room for a 360 millimeter radiator



The chassis adds optional LCD screens, rotatable PCI E slots, and modular storage for flexible configurations

Panoramic Glass Design Shapes the View 390 TG

Thermaltake has introduced the View 390 TG Mid Tower Chassis, a case built for users who want a clear presentation of internal components. The design uses a curved tempered glass left panel along with a tempered glass front panel. These features create a panoramic view intended to highlight hardware and lighting elements. The chassis launches in Black and Snow variants.

The enclosure is created to present hardware without obstruction. The curved panel meets the front panel in a way that forms a smooth line of sight across the interior. This layout is positioned to enhance visual clarity for high end builds where component appearance is a priority. Lighting effects can be seen from multiple angles because of the glass coverage.

Thermaltake positions this case as a platform for next generation layouts. Its design incorporates space for both conventional and hidden connector motherboards. The objective is to support varied build styles and maintain the same external presentation regardless of internal configuration.

Support for Next Generation Motherboards

The View 390 TG supports hidden connector ATX motherboards from several manufacturers. Models from ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Stealth are compatible with the case. Routing cutouts are placed along the rear side of the motherboard tray. These channels are intended to maintain clean cable runs behind the main chamber.

This design provides an unobstructed appearance inside the case. Power connectors and cables can be guided out of sight to maintain the visual focus on components. The structure aims to let builders prioritise clarity without requiring additional modifications.

Internal flexibility also extends to airflow and cooling components. Support for an additional liquid cooling system is designed around a 360 millimeter radiator space positioned on the right side of the motherboard tray. Builders can expand cooling options without altering the tempered glass layout.

Cooling Hardware and Visual Add Ons

The case includes two CT120 PWM fans pre installed at the rear. These fans provide immediate exhaust for basic cooling needs. Additional fan slots enable support for up to eight 120 millimeter units. This capacity allows for full air based or liquid based cooling arrangements depending on component selection.

An optional LCD Screen Kit is available in both six inch and three point nine inch sizes. These modules attach to the build and are controlled through TT RGB PLUS software. Users can display performance data or custom visuals including JPG and GIF files. The screens expand the case’s display options for builds that require additional monitoring elements.

Visual additions are supported through the use of rotatable PCI E slots. This feature lets builders install graphics cards horizontally or vertically. A GPU holder and riser cable bracket are provided to assist with alignment and reduce GPU sag. These accessories aim to support visual consistency while maintaining safe mounting conditions.

Storage, Connectivity, and Modular Assembly

Storage support includes three two point five inch solid state drives or two three point five inch hard drives. The configuration provides options for both compact and larger capacity storage. The Dismantlable Modular Design allows individual parts of the case to be removed, reattached, or replaced for maintenance or upgrades.

Top panel connectivity features two USB 3 point zero ports, one USB 3 point two Gen 2 Type C port, HD Audio, and a reset button. These access points are placed to provide consistent reach for external devices. Their placement supports daily use without impacting the tempered glass layout.

The View 390 TG combines tempered glass construction with contemporary hardware standards. The case is presented as a modern platform for clear presentation builds, expanded cooling support, hidden connector compatibility, and modular layout options.