Thermaltake S380 TG ARGB Targets Builders Seeking Clean Design And High Airflow

Thermaltake introduces the S380 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis in Black and Snow



The case features a minimalist mesh front panel with a high airflow layout



Cooling includes two pre installed ARGB PWM fans and support for extensive expansion



The chassis supports next generation hidden connector motherboards and generous component clearance

Thermaltake Expands Its Mid Tower Line With A Focus On Airflow

Thermaltake has added the S380 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis to its lineup, presenting a case positioned around airflow efficiency and a minimalist exterior. Offered in Black and Snow, the design uses a mesh front panel that prioritizes intake strength while maintaining a clean appearance suited for varied PC setups. The company frames the chassis as an option for builders who want performance without unnecessary complexity.

The internal layout places cooling and component spacing at the forefront. Thermaltake equips the S380 TG ARGB with support for Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX motherboards. This includes compatibility with hidden connector designs such as ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and GIGABYTE Project Stealth. These boards route key connectors through the back, and the chassis includes dedicated cutouts to maintain a tidy layout.

Thermaltake positions the S380 TG ARGB as a balance between modern styling and functional engineering. The case aims to accommodate high performance hardware configurations while maintaining a visually uncluttered interior. Its structure is arranged to assist both airflow and clean cable presentation across different system builds.

Cooling Layout Prioritizes GPU Area And Radiator Support

The S380 TG ARGB arrives with two ARGB PWM fans pre installed. One SF360 ARGB PWM Reverse Fan sits on the PSU cover and sends airflow toward the graphics card zone. Thermaltake states that this reverse flow design improves GPU cooling by pushing cool air directly into that region. A SF120 ARGB PWM fan at the rear provides additional exhaust flow to establish balanced internal pressure.

Cooling expansion extends significantly beyond the stock setup. The case supports up to ten 120 millimeter fans, positioning it for complex air based configurations. Builders who prefer liquid cooling can install dual 360 millimeter radiators at the top and front simultaneously. This gives the chassis room for cooling systems that target both CPU and GPU heat management.

The case structure supports the cooling system through practical features intended for maintenance. A removable front fan bracket allows quick swaps and easier installation of both fans and radiators. Front accessible dust filters provide straightforward cleaning without requiring disassembly. Thermaltake includes these options to limit the time required for upkeep.

Component Clearance And Storage Flexibility Shape Internal Layout

The S380 TG ARGB offers support for large graphics cards and CPU coolers. GPUs up to 400 millimeters in length can fit without obstruction due to a recessed PSU cover that avoids interference. CPU coolers up to 180 millimeters in height are supported, which allows compatibility with a wide range of high performance air coolers in addition to liquid cooling solutions.

Storage options remain flexible, with space for two 3.5 inch hard drives and up to three 2.5 inch solid state drives. This mix lets builders combine high capacity mechanical storage with faster SSDs for system performance. Thermaltake includes a built in GPU holder to stabilize heavier cards. This addition limits GPU sag and protects alignment during extended use or transportation.

The chassis maintains a layout designed to simplify building and reconfiguration. The placement of routing cutouts for hidden connector motherboards supports clean assembly. Thermaltake focuses on ensuring the structure can handle modern component needs while remaining easy to modify.

Connectivity And Daily Use Features Complete The Package

The I O panel of the S380 TG ARGB is positioned along the top front edge for easy access. Connectivity includes two USB 3.0 Type A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port, HD Audio, and standard power and reset buttons. Thermaltake provides these inputs to support daily use without requiring users to reach behind the system.

These features combine with the airflow centric design and cooling hardware to create a platform intended for long term use. Thermaltake presents the S380 TG ARGB as a chassis that emphasizes ventilation, compatibility with new motherboard formats, and clear internal presentation. The company positions the case as a refined option for builders who want a balance between performance capabilities and practical construction.