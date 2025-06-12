THEM is a Unique First-Person Psychological Horror Game With a Twist of Retro-Gaming Fun

PRESS RELEASE – June 12, 2025 – Indie game developer and publisher Lexip Games has announced the upcoming release of THEM, a unique first-person psychological horror game that blends 2D retro-platforming fun into a remarkable gameplay experience.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on PC on June 19, THEM draws players into a dark nightmare that begins with an old video game of unknown origin.

THEM introduces you as the protagonist Tommy, a 9-year-old boy who finds himself entering a mysterious video game club from the 1990s. The goal is to enjoy the arcade machines for some fun and games, but something strange is waiting, something far beyond what young Tommy has ever imagined or expected.

Weird noises echo around, and to escape this unexpected nightmare players must enter and play a strange video game. The game not only challenges, with 2D platforming obstacles it also forces players to solve complex puzzles and face the deepest fears within.

Maybe the inner fear is lurking somewhere in this room.

THEM offers a fun and challenging horror game featuring captivating 3D realistic graphics and a gripping storyline. The blend of first-person psychological environment with retro 2D-platforming gameplay creates a refreshing and distinct player experience.

Key Features

First-person gameplay + 2D platforming elements.

A deep and captivating story with unexpected twists.

Mysterious 3D environments to explore.

Hidden objects to discover.

Challenging and diverse puzzles.

Multiple surprising endings.