The Thief Franchise Returns With Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

PRESS RELEASE – June 5, 2025 – Vertigo Games, in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal and Maze Theory, has unveiled Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, a fully immersive stealth experience set to launch later this year on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S, and PC VR.

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow brings back the iconic Thief franchise and reintroduces players to The City, where danger lurks around every corner and secrets are hidden in plain sight.

Richard Stitselaar, CEO of Vertigo Games, said, “We set out to create a VR experience where players don’t just play a thief; they become one. It’s a privilege to work alongside Eidos-Montréal and Maze Theory on such an iconic franchise and bring it to life in a way that’s never been done before. This is the kind of immersive storytelling and interactivity we believe defines the future of the medium.”

Unleash The Thrill Of Stealth

Experience the world of Thief for the first time in VR, blending classic stealth gameplay with next-gen immersion. Players can use their body to sneak past guards and their hands to pickpocket, pry open hidden compartments, and bypass locks through tactile interactions.

Wield an array of arrows and tools to distract, disable, or eliminate threats with an arrow shot from the bow on rooftops, sneak through back alleys, and uncover secrets in a dark, steampunk-inspired world.

Every heist offers multiple paths and playstyles, whether sneaking past guards unseen or taking them down from the shadows.

Step Into The Dark And Dangerous Streets of The City

The City is a place of shadows, ruled by the tyrant Baron Ulysses Northcrest. Players are Magpie, a cunning thief orphaned by Northcrest’s brutality and shaped by the streets, who steals as the only means to survive. That is, until they uncover something greater: a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past.

Steal, evade, and outsmart the forces controlling The City to unravel its darkest secrets and expose a sinister conspiracy.

A Legacy Reimagined For VR

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is by Vertigo Games, the award-winning creators of Metro Awakening and Arizona Sunshine, in close collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, and is currently in development by Maze Theory.

Steven Gallagher, Creative Director at Eidos-Montréal, said, “Thief has always been about mastering the shadows, using a mix of tools and wit to navigate its dark and dangerous world. Whether you’re sneaking through or taking a more direct approach with arrows and the blackjack, it’s a place full of intrigue. Seeing it reimagined in VR is incredibly exciting, bringing a whole new depth to Thief’s atmospheric world, and we can’t wait for both longtime fans and new players to experience it in virtual reality.”

Phil White, CEO of Maze Theory, added, “It’s been tough keeping this one in the shadows – literally. We’ve been in full stealth mode, but now it’s time to step into the light and finally unveil Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow. The team has worked tirelessly to stay true to the spirit of the series, delivering a level of immersion unlike anything you’ve seen. This is what stealth feels like when you are the thief.”

About Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games is an award-winning, multi-platform VR publisher and developer with offices in Rotterdam and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Los Angeles, California. Recent games include Metro Awakening, Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, The 7th Guest VR, and After the Fall.

About Eidos-Montréal

Established in 2007, Eidos-Montréal is a premiere developer of interactive entertainment based on new intellectual properties and beloved franchises. Eidos-Montréal crafts its multiple interactive projects with close-knit teams in a hybrid work environment, keeping their focus on creativity and technological innovation.

About Maze Theory

Maze Theory is a leading immersive gaming studio led by experienced industry veterans from top entertainment companies including Activision, Sony PlayStation, Oculus, EA, Disney, BBC, Channel 4, Output Group and more. Previous VR titles include Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom and Dr. Who: The Edge of Time.