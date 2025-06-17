The Riftbreaker Now Available With Co-Op Mode For Up To Four Players

PRESS RELEASE – June 17, 2025 – Four years since its launch and over seven years since the work on the game started, The Riftbreaker, a base-building, survival game with action-RPG elements that gathered over 16,500 Very Positive reviews on PC and a Metacritic score of 83/100, is now preparing to grow even larger in scale, thanks to the upcoming 2.0 update, which gamers can already test in the form of an Open Beta.

The Riftbreaker 2.0 Update

The Riftbreaker 2.0 update has two major components. The first is online co-op mode. Up to four players can play the entire Story Campaign and Survival Mode. All the missions and features that players know from the single-player game are here, adapted and improved with multiplayer in mind.

The second part of the 2.0 update is the Expanded Story Campaign, with new, long-term progression goals. After completing all the main missions from the main part of the Story Campaign… Wait! We should stop right there, not to spoil the fun!

Let’s just say expect a brand-new story arc involving massive Megastructures. They are specialized buildings that will test the limits of their economy and logistics. Completing these Megastructures will lead players to a new ending to The Riftbreaker story.

Apart from these two major components, the 2.0 update brings improvements to almost all aspects of the game: new features, better balance, and massive performance optimizations.

The Riftbreaker 2.0 Update Main Features

FOUR-PLAYER CO-OP – Gather their team and conquer Galatea 37 together. Players can play the entire Campaign and Survival Modes, as well as the Prologue mission.

EXPANDED ENDGAME CAMPAIGN – A brand-new story arc involving Megastructures, specialized buildings with massive resource and upkeep requirements that will test their planning skills and give players powerful passive boosts in return.

The 2.0 update is fully voiced by Francesca Meaux and Ryan Laughton, reprising their roles as Ashley and Mr. Riggs. The new plot adds as much story content as each of the earlier World Expansions: 40 minutes of new dialogue, giving players new insights into the world of The Riftbreaker.

NEW OMEGA-STRAIN CREATURES – These are the new, more powerful, and tougher versions of the existing species. They are the new backbone of the enemy hordes, bringing destruction wherever they go. Defeating them will yield great rewards.

Exor Studios artists had the opportunity to let their imagination go wild and update Omega creature models to command respect. Omegas also come in “elemental” forms, requiring players to vary their arsenal while fighting. Each Omega creature receives additional abilities from a wide range of available options.

RANDOMIZED MISSION GENERATOR – After completing all of the main missions in any given biome, players will now have the possibility to look for new planetary locations. Players can either look for hidden treasures and Bioanomalies in exploration-style maps or players can set up new resource outposts in resource-rich areas.

The Campaign is no longer limited to a predefined set of maps. The Randomized Mission Generator gives players access to countless variations of maps with unique characteristics. Utilizing this tool will grant players access to additional resources, equipment, and space to move their infrastructure if needed.

LOOT SYSTEM REWORK – Crafting is not the only way of getting new gear anymore. Players can now find weapons, mech upgrades, and other useful items as loot from enemy creatures, Biocaches, and Bioanomalies. The items players find have the potential to be much more powerful than those players can craft themselves: always check for upgrades.

Players never know what cool additional characteristics an item might have. As players complete research tree nodes, the lootable items will progress as well, increasing the pool of available items. Players might even find ones that exceed their current level of research, making each find exciting. And if players don’t find what they want, they can always disassemble the junk and enjoy the extra resources. Win-win.

GAME BALANCE ADJUSTMENTS – The dev team has rebalanced the entirety of The Riftbreaker campaign, taking all feedback into account. The difficulty modes in version 2.0 have been redesigned to fit most players better. Easy Mode has been toned down to allow for a more casual, leisurely style of play. Hard and Brutal Modes have been “intensified” to offer a greater challenge to those who want their skills evaluated. Additionally, difficulty levels are customizable, meaning that players can adjust the game parameters exactly to their liking.

WEAPON SYSTEM REWORK – Developers have also rebalanced the entire weapons system to improve firepower scaling across the entire campaign. Weapons that were previously too weak have received significant upgrades, making more builds workable.

The Exor Studios team has also introduced functional changes to some weapons, like the Root Gun and Laser. Players are highly encouraged to experiment with all of them and might discover a new favorite.

The team has also taken a good look at the weapon mods to make sure that everything players find and install in their guns has a meaningful impact on their firepower.

RESEARCH REWORK – All research items in the Story Campaign will cost not only time but also resources. Adding a research item to the queue will require players to pay a one-time resource fee. This cost will offset the extra resources that players will get during the new campaign. The Survival Research tree stays unaffected.

QUALITY-OF-LIFE IMPROVEMENTS – Many other features were implemented, such as mass item disassembly, a research search bar, quick multiplayer teleports, and a multitude of other options to make their gameplay experience as smooth as possible.

These tools have been added thanks to feedback from the brave Beta testers who suggested some brilliant solutions. Thank you to everyone who participated in the testing process.

MASSIVE PERFORMANCE GAINS – Since this update required reworking the entire engine, players will now be able to enjoy The Riftbreaker with much smoother performance, able to handle truly massive bases and enemy numbers.

About The Riftbreaker

As Captain Ashley S. Nowak, “the Riftbreaker,” players enter a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet in the far reaches of the Milky Way. Their purpose is to build and develop a base that will allow travel to and from Earth for further colonization.

Ashley’s Mecha-Suit, which she calls “Mr. Riggs,” can withstand the harshest environmental conditions and has a full range of equipment for base construction, resource extraction, specimen gathering, and, of course, combat. It is also capable of traveling through rifts that connect space across vast distances.

About EXOR Studios

EXOR Studios is an independent game studio located in Szczecin, Poland. EXOR Studios was officially founded in 2007. However, the company’s roots as a modding group can be traced back to as early as 2003.

The studio’s first major project was D.I.P.R.I.P., a total conversion mod for Valve Software’s Source Engine. The experience and know-how gained from this project have allowed the team to produce the games they love and want to make. The first standalone game from EXOR was Zombie Driver, which has sold over 1 million copies across multiple gaming platforms. The Riftbreaker is available on Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The Riftbreaker Steam key is available for PC on Eneba.