The MIX: One More Game to Feature Co-op Roguelite Shooter SWAPMEAT Onsite at Summer Game Showcase

PRESS RELEASE – June 2, 2025 – One More Game is an independent developer founded by industry veterans who have worked on genre-defining franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, League of Legends, and Guild Wars.

Started in 2019 by Patrick Wyatt and Jamie Stormbreaker, the Seattle-based (but fully remote) studio believes involving players early in the development process is paramount to creating ground-breaking games.

What

SWAPMEAT, a co-op roguelite third-person shooter where players raid the weirdest worlds in the cosmos and swap body parts with the aliens they fight to steal their abilities, enhancing their character with game-changing powers.

SWAPMEAT is planned for a 2025 launch on PC, macOS, and Linux. The title has won awards including the ‘Creative Overkill’ award at the 2024 devcom Indie Awards and, most recently, indieRift’s ‘Best Roguelike’ award at PAX East 2025.



SWAPMEAT will be on-site and playable at The MIX Summer Game Showcase, featuring early game content for hands-on impressions / previews.



One More Game team members will be on-site to meet with attendees of The MIX, and will be available for interviews to share more about the game and its development process.

Where

SWAPMEAT Demo Table at The MIX Summer Game Showcase.

Grammy Museum Rooftop Terrace near LA Live, 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015.



When

Friday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT.