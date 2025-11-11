The Latest Handheld From OneXPlayer Reaches $500,000 Funding in Six Hours

OneXFly Apex hit $500,000 in six hours on Indiegogo.



It packs an AMD AI MAX + 395 NPU, RTX 4060-level GPU, and up to 8TB storage with optional liquid cooling.



OneXPlayer also teased the SuperX laptop with a 14″ AMOLED screen.

Apex Predator

OneXPlayer is currently running a crowdfunding campaign for its latest handheld, the OneXFly Apex. This is billed as an evolution of the tech company’s 2023 award-winning OneXFly F1 handheld, and hit $500,000 in funding within just six hours of the campaign launch.

The APEX claims to have a lot of “firsts” about it, including being the first handheld with an integrated GPU that delivers RTX 4060-equivalent quality and performance, and the first gaming handheld with liquid cooling. OneXPlayer took to its official X account on Nov. 10 to deliver the funding news.

“We’re beyond thrilled and grateful for all your incredible support – the OneXFly Apex has officially hit half a million on Indiegogo in record time! Your enthusiasm fuels us to keep pushing boundaries. In the coming days, we’ll be sharing exclusive Apex videos, showcasing its design, performance, and innovation – stay tuned!”

A Gaming PC in Your Hands

There’s no shortage of gaming handhelds available these days, whether it’s an entry-level device like an R36S, a fancy and stylish premium option like the AYANEO KONKR Pocket Fit, or the equivalent of a powerful gaming console like the Lenovo Legion GO 2 or ASUS ROG Xbox Ally.

Examples of the framerates possible on the Apex.

The OneXFly Apex lands closer on the high-end side of the scale; something its specs make clear. It’s powered by an AMD AI MAX + 395 NPU, with 128GB LPDDR5X memory that’s specially designed to allow fast AI-related processing. Graphics-wise, a built-in Radeon 8060S GPU rivals desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 performance.

There’s onboard SSD storage of up to 4TB, plus Micro and Mini SD card slots, that can bump the total storage up to a whopping 8TB. The detachable 85Wh battery can apparently last half a train journey from Boston to Washington (so roughly four hours), and the Apex also has a respectable TDP (thermal design power) of 120W, with liquid cooling support.

The Apex plugged into a Frost Bay liquid cooling device.

This feature is a bit of a cheat by OneXPlayer, though, as the standard version of the Apex doesn’t include it. Instead, gamers who want true AAA game capability will need to plug in the OneXPlayer Frost Bay (sold separately, of course). The good news is that the apex has air cooling by default, which includes two high-performance fans and four pure copper heat pipes to properly dissipate heat. OneXPlayer revealed in a video (above) that even without the Frost Bay the Apex can still handle a new game like Dying Light: The Beast without any problems.

Other Specs And Devices

The OneXFly Apex also includes Harman-certified dual speakers for high-quality audio, and comes pre-loaded with the proprietary OneXConsole – this lets players adjust various device settings, as well as serving as a game library for installed titles.

OneXPlayer is arguably better known for its handhelds and mini PCs than other gaming devices, but that hasn’t stopped it from revealing the forthcoming OneXPlayer SuperX, a full-sized gaming laptop. This is based on the same NPU and GPU as the Apex, with quite a few other similarities, which might beg the question as to who it’s aimed at.

However, its saving grace/main selling point is likely to be the 14-inch AMOLED screen (the Apex has an IPS display) that comes in 2800×1800 resolution, promising crystal-clear gaming. As with the Apex, the SuperX is set to get a crowdfunding campaign although OneXPlayer hasn’t revealed when this will start.