The House of the Dead 2 Remake Infect Edition Brings Arcade Chaos To Switch

Physical Infect Edition now available on Nintendo Switch



Remake delivers updated visuals, audio, and gameplay modes



PS5 and Xbox Series releases planned for early 2026



Second House of the Dead to see a remake

Arcade Horror Returns With A Physical Switch Release

Microids and Forever Entertainment confirm that The House of the Dead 2 Remake is now available physically on Nintendo Switch through the limited Infect Edition. Players can return to the iconic second installment that first terrified arcades in 1998.

The Infect Edition arrives with the full game, a sleeve, and three holographic cards. It brings a tangible collectible angle to one of gaming’s most recognizable zombie shooters.

“Dive back into the world of arcade gaming as you face new threats in the heart of Italy in this full remake,” the studios said in a joint statement.

Players may enjoy this return to Italy where the undead roam and AMS agents step in once again to clean up the mess. A physical box with holograms feels like something a doomed arcade survivor might carry before the next boss encounter.

MegaPixel Studio delivers a complete remake that updates visuals and audio while keeping the frantic arcade gameplay alive. New modes provide fresh challenges beyond nostalgic replay.

AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart take center stage again, now assisted by British agent Amy Crystal. The trio navigates a nightmare scenario as they try to rescue any remaining civilians.

Enemies include classic zombies and tougher new foes, like a zombie wielding dual chainsaws. Their goal remains clear, survive long enough to finish the mission before the undead overwhelm every street.

Fast Paced Shooter Action Built For Solo or Co-op Play

Precision aiming receives attention with optimized handling for the Nintendo Switch controllers. This allows smoother shooting and faster reactions when the horde charges.

Solo players can relive their best arcade hero fantasies while co-op play supports buddies who enjoy defending the world side by side. More firepower keeps the undead guessing which AMS agent will land the next headshot.

Multiple routes lead to different outcomes. Performance, whether through accuracy, survival time, or continues, influences the endings available to the dedicated zombie exterminator.

Second Remake In The Franchise

This remake follows the first House of the Dead Remake, continuing the effort to revive the old arcade series for modern hardware. Improvements grow more ambitious with the second installment thanks to expanded mechanics and more dynamic encounters.

It maintains the signature arcade flow that distinguishes the franchise from slower paced zombie shooters. There is little time for caution when the undead sprint instead of shuffle.

The transition to consoles keeps that urgency intact, providing a faithful continuation of the original vision with added convenience and renewed audiovisual flair.