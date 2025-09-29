The Arachnophobes’ Worst Nightmare – Huntsman Demo Goes Live Oct. 13

Huntsman demo goes live on Oct. 13 with full game release in November



Debut title for solo developer Jory House of OnTheHouse Studio



Spiders are modelled after their real world counterparts



Plenty of room for expanding on the game in the future if successful

Two Legs VS Eight – Good Luck Running

An irrational fear of spiders – arachnophobia – affects an estimated 3-6% of the global population but this number is likely to go up after those brave enough to play Huntsman once the demo goes live on Oct. 13. The full release is expected on Steam and Itch in November.

Imagine being stuck in Atherton Labs where scientists have been experimenting on these eight-legged freaks. Everyone has left after work or been eaten. Giant spiders are on the loose. They are absolutely massive in size and you are next on the menu.

OnTheHouse Studio founder and solo developer, Jory House, describes himself as a lifelong arachnophobe and avid horror fan who channeled his fear and knowledge into making sure that his first game would leave a lasting impression.

“Huntsman was a way to help overcome my own fear of spiders, and the incredible feedback from players inspired me to turn the demo into a full game. As my first commercial product, it’s been a thrilling challenge to navigate and I can’t wait to show everyone what the full game has to offer,” House said.

Spider Types Modelled After Real World Arachnids

There are several types of spiders in the game and they all react differently to sound and movement like their real world counterparts. Running for the exit is not always the best approach. Players will have to study and prepare if they are to survive this horror.

Clever use of the environment will greatly improve their chances of making it out alive. The lab is not just a sterile setting – it is very much alive. Albeit with limited resources and power. Quietly navigating between sections of the building while gathering resources is helpful, but not enough.

No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No!

Spiders move and hunt like in the real world. Some will leap out from dark corners while others will have players wish they could run faster than Usain Bolt. Watch out for spiderwebs. If caught, it is pretty much game over.

Improvise with the environment, duck for cover, make use of throwables and a flashlight to distract and evade the deadliest critters in the animal kingdom. Keep in mind that most animals fear fire, but only most.

Supported By Ten Image Publishing

Dedicated to helping smaller studios realize their horror games, Ten Image Publishing focuses on titles in the AA space. Huntsman appears to be their first endeavor with two more unknown games in the pipeline.

“It’s a dream come true to finally announce the label, and to start with a game so full of potential – and scares – as Huntsman. What Jory has made is a testament to his future in the industry, and I know he will go on scaring people for years to come. And to any arachnophobes we terrified with the trailer, sorry, “ said Ten Image Publishing CEO Chris White.

This is more like it. Just don’t make a sound, not a single peep until they go away.

Huntsman has all the right ingredients for becoming a great addition to the survival horror genre. While the game has not been released yet, it appears to have room for growth in the form of new levels to the lab, a co-op mode, battle royale, and of course, more types of spiders.