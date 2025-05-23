PRESS RELEASE – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is Out Now

May 23, 2025 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): Tactical Takedown, the turn-based beat-em-up from acclaimed developer Strange Scaffold (I Am Your Beast, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs), and in partnership with Paramount Game Studios, is now available on PC.

Tactical Takedown reinvents the franchise with a strong new direction, combining turn-based strategy and beat-em-up combat. With both Splinter and Shredder dead and the Turtles nearing adulthood, players battle through 20 evolving levels, taking on classic enemies, like the Foot Clan, in a gripping coming-of-age journey.

Players modify loadouts, unlock skills, and carve through enemies strategically, allowing for deep tactical play. Unleash Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo’s unique movesets and drone-powered assist moves to progress through a diorama-inspired world.

Key Features

20 action-packed levels, divided into campaigns focusing on individual characters.

A unique take on the world of TMNT from the minds at Strange Scaffold.

Innovative turn-based beat-em-up combat, complete with mutating arenas.

Gorgeous graphic novel-inspired art style, with paint splatter, figurines, and diorama setpieces.

Customizable movesets to shape each Turtles’ playstyle.

Thumping multi-genre soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Unbeatable, El Paso, Elsewhere).

About Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold is the development label of Xalavier Nelson Jr., known for his work as a leading developer on I Am Your Beast, CLICKOLDING, El Paso, Elsewhere, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and dozens of other critically acclaimed projects.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide.

Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures.

Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises.