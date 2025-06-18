Surrealist Narrative Horror Puzzle Game CONCIERGE Releases in September 2025

PRESS RELEASE – June 18, 2025 – Enter a fragile realm between curiosity and anxiety. Brazilian studio KODINO Artes and Publisher Digital Tribe Games today unveiled CONCIERGE, a bleak, surrealist puzzle horror game where logic is fragile, memory is suspect, and players are never entirely sure what they are solving – or why.

CONCIERGE is scheduled for release on PC in September 2025.

About CONCIERGE

CONCIERGE is an atmospheric, genre-bending narrative puzzle game set within a desolate, snowbound hotel. Players awaken with no voice and no direction, greeted only by a cryptic concierge and an outdated camcorder – the Parasonik. What follows is a non-linear descent into fragmented realities, as players uncover lost guests, decipher impossible enigmas, and confront distorted echoes of artistic ambition, memory, and self-erasure.

Across six strange rooms and six surreal game worlds, players must solve puzzles that abandon convention, obey no tutorial, and speak only in riddles. Each encounter is a self-contained act – wildly different in tone, mechanics, and aesthetic – yet stitched together by a brooding narrative that builds to a singular final revelation.

Key Features

Maximalist Mystery – CONCIERGE’s cryptic design invites constant speculation, with every detail hiding potential secrets. It doesn’t guide. It dares.

Six Rooms, Six Guests, Six Realities – From VHS-soaked hide-and-seek to abstract platforming purgatories and sombre personality quizzes, every level redefines the player’s relationship to play itself.

The Parasonik Camcorder – The one true tool. Uncover phantoms, solve optical illusions, and capture slivers of reality hidden in static and shadow.

Bold and Unsettling Aesthetic – An idiosyncratic, darkly esoteric artistic vision steeped in subdued melancholy, viral lo-fi analog horror, and cinema of psychological decay.

It’s All Up to Players – Every mechanic must be learned intuitively. No one will hold players’ hands. Reach out beyond the comfort zone to find mastery and meaning in this confusing world of nebulous questions and flimsy answers.

If you can’t trust the concierge, who can you trust?

About Digital Tribe Games

Digital Tribe Games seeks to partner with creative, bold, hardworking, and innovative indie artists to bring compelling content and experiences to market. Our development partners span the globe, uniting diverse insight and perspectives within our “Digital Tribe” universe.

About KODINO Artes

KODINO Artes is a two-person independent game studio based in Brazil, founded by developers and multimedia storytellers Yan Boente and Lucas Gerosa. CONCIERGE, their debut collaboration, is the culmination of years spent exploring the intersections of surrealistic suspense, non-linear storytelling, intuitive game mechanics and various cinematic concepts.

Inspired by analog horror, outsider art, and the liminal landscapes of David Lynch and Andrei Tarkovski, the game reflects their commitment to building strange, intimate worlds that resist easy interpretation.