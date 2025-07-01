Surgent Studios’ Dead Take Will Incorporate Live Action Video With Neil Newbon And Ben Starr as Leads

PRESS RELEASE – July 1, 2025 – Surgent Studios, the award-winning team behind Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, and Pocketpair Publishing have officially revealed the first cast members of their upcoming psychological horror game Dead Take. Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil Village) and Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33), will take on the lead roles.

Set in a luxurious yet secluded Hollywood Hills mansion, Dead Take casts players as an actor searching for his friend gone missing after a lavish Hollywood party. As they navigate escape-room-style puzzles and splice together videos they find along the way, players will uncover the darkest secrets behind the entertainment industry’s glittering facade.

“As actors in games and beyond, Neil, Ben, and I have leaned on each other through some extremely gruelling times,” said Abubakar Salim, Creative Director of Dead Take. “In those moments, we exchanged some of the horror stories that built the foundations of this game. Not only do they bring considerable talent to the project, but they also helped create a space in which we could all be truly raw and honest. I can’t wait for you to see the calibre of their performances in Dead Take.”

Dead Take is published by Pocketpair Publishing and is set to launch this year on PC.

About Surgent Studios

Surgent Studios brings a pioneering philosophy to storytelling across games, film, television, and emerging media. Surgent is currently continuing conversations with further prospective partners to help fund other games like Project Uso, an Afro-gothic action-horror RPG set in the Tales of Kenzera universe, which the studio revealed in 2024.

About Pocketpair

Pocketpair is a Japanese video game developer best known for the hit game Palworld, as well as Craftopia and Overdungeon. Founded in April 2015, the company has gained international recognition for developing innovative games that blend various genres and gameplay mechanics.