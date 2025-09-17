Subnautica 2 Unveils Collector Leviathan, A Deep-Sea Predator Powered by Unreal Engine 5

Unknown Worlds reveals the Collector Leviathan as the first hostile leviathan in Subnautica 2



Unknown Worlds Pushes Subnautica Forward

Unknown Worlds has built a reputation on crafting survival games that balance wonder with terror. With Subnautica 2, the studio continues that formula by introducing the Collector Leviathan, the first hostile leviathan encounter of the sequel. Revealed in a developer vlog, the creature showcases a leap in both visual fidelity and artificial intelligence.

The studio’s approach highlights an evolution of the series’ design philosophy. Where the original Subnautica often relied on environmental storytelling and atmospheric tension, the sequel leans into encounters that react dynamically to players.

By using Unreal Engine 5’s AI systems, the Collector Leviathan responds to light, sound, and player actions in real time. This signals a shift toward unpredictability, ensuring each dive remains tense.

“The Collector Leviathan is not just a monster that blindly attacks players. It is an intelligent and highly threatening deep-sea lifeform that actively reacts to player behavior and pursues them,” said Antonio Muñoz Gallego, AI designer for the creature.

Compared to other survival titles such as The Forest or Ark: Survival Evolved, Subnautica 2 retains its unique edge by merging exploration with adaptive creature behavior. Rather than scripted encounters, the developers aim for creatures that feel alive, blurring the line between world-building and survival mechanics.

Bringing The Collector Leviathan to Life

The Collector Leviathan’s design began with concept art from Visual Development Lead Cory Strader. The team’s goal was to deliver a predator that embodied both beauty and menace. Tentacles with full simulation physics create unpredictable movement, while a roaring sound design paired with shockwave attacks ensure the creature communicates danger even before combat begins.

In terms of gameplay, the Leviathan represents a landmark. It is the first major hostile leviathan introduced in Subnautica 2, setting the tone for future encounters. The design emphasizes immersion, with every aspect from animation to sound working toward a sense of threat.

“Our main goal with our creatures was to make them feel reactive, so the Leviathan is constantly re-evaluating the situation in real time. To achieve that, we use Unreal Engine 5 behavior trees and our AI stimulus system.”

Looking at survival horror elements in games like Alien Isolation, the Leviathan sits somewhere between relentless pursuer and territorial predator. Players are not simply avoiding scripted scares, but navigating a living ecosystem where their presence provokes intelligent responses. This approach extends the legacy of Subnautica while pushing it toward more advanced territory.

A New Depth of Survival Adventure

Subnautica 2 remains focused on survival in alien oceans, but this time with added co-op support for up to four players. Cooperative play expands the possibilities, making survival strategies more dynamic while retaining the franchise’s emphasis on exploration.

The Collector Leviathan is positioned as a milestone within this broader experience. It reinforces the dual nature of Subnautica, a game where awe-inspiring ecosystems coexist with constant threat. Unknown Worlds has described its goal as delivering creatures that feel truly integrated into the world, rather than functioning as isolated boss encounters.

When compared to multiplayer survival games like Raft or Valheim, Subnautica 2’s strength lies in maintaining tension despite cooperative play. Shared exploration in a hostile ocean environment ensures that players cannot become complacent. The Leviathan exists not just as a challenge but as a reminder that survival demands constant awareness.

Krafton Playing Catch Up

Unknown Worlds and all its IPs were bought by Krafton in October, 2021 and since then the South Korean publisher has been playing catch up on Subnautica 2. Earlier this year Unknown Worlds leadership was fired after yet another delay of the Subnautica sequel. This was met with a lawsuit from the fired execs in July.

In response, Krafton has accused the former execs of abandoning their responsibilities, which subsequently led to the delay of Subnautica 2. The court case is currently underway in Delaware and it looks like it could be going for quite some time with neither side showing interest in settling.

Early access to the game is currently planned for 2026.