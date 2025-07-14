Subnautica 2 Enters Turbulent Waters as Lawsuit And Leadership Fallout Divide Studio And Publisher

Development on Subnautica 2 has entered a highly public phase of upheaval, as publisher KRAFTON and former studio leaders clash over the future of the game. Following a statement from KRAFTON alleging project abandonment by key figures at Unknown Worlds, former Game Director Charlie Cleveland has responded with sharp criticism and confirmation of a lawsuit.

While the underwater survival sequel remains in development, both sides now appear locked in a dispute that is affecting the game’s timeline and direction. Early Access had initially been targeted for early 2024 but has since been delayed with no updated window.

“The former leadership abandoned the responsibilities entrusted to them. Subnautica 2 was originally planned for an Early Access launch in early 2024, but the timeline has since been significantly delayed,” KRAFTON said in a statement.

Subnautica 2 is still being actively built by a remote global team. However, the situation surrounding its leadership has grown far more complicated.

KRAFTON Claims Leadership Walked Away, Citing Betrayal And Delays

KRAFTON’s official statement attributed major delays and production setbacks to the exit of three former executives, including CEO Ted Gill, Technical Director Max McGuire, and the aforementioned Cleveland. The company said it paid $500 million to acquire Unknown Worlds, with an additional $250 million set aside as an earn-out incentive. The majority of that was reportedly allocated to these former leaders.

According to the publisher, those executives failed to meet their responsibilities and refused to return to the project when asked. In particular, KRAFTON cited the aftermath of Moonbreaker’s commercial failure, claiming that Cleveland prioritized a personal film project instead of Subnautica 2.

KRAFTON characterized the situation as a betrayal of trust. The company said the absence of core leadership caused confusion and led to a current Early Access version that lacks the content needed for public release.

Former Game Director Fires Back, Confirms Lawsuit Against KRAFTON

Cleveland, who led the original Subnautica and co-founded Unknown Worlds, has now publicly responded to KRAFTON’s statement. He described the situation as explosive and surreal, saying none of the current fallout is what the team wanted.

He stated that the game is ready for Early Access from a development standpoint but claimed that the decision to delay is no longer within the team’s control. Charlie also confirmed that a lawsuit has been filed against KRAFTON and expressed hope that the details would eventually become public.

He added that taking legal action against a multibillion-dollar company was never something he envisioned. However, he believes it is necessary to correct what he sees as an injustice. According to him, Subnautica has been his life’s work, and he strongly denied abandoning the team or the project.

“Suing a multi-billion dollar company in a painful, public and possibly protracted way was certainly not on my bucket list. But this needs to be made right,” Cleveland wrote in the Subnautica game subreddit, and added: “Subnautica has been my life’s work and I would never willingly abandon it or the amazing team that has poured their hearts into it.”

Disputed Claims Over Earn-out Money Deepen The Rift

KRAFTON’s statement included criticism of how the earn-out money had been handled. The company implied that the former executives had failed to uphold their end of the agreement while still holding the majority of the bonus pool.

In response, Cleveland rejected that characterization. He called the idea that he, Max, and Ted had kept the earn-out funds for themselves totally untrue. He said that sharing profits with the team had always been a core part of the studio’s values and that this practice continued when the company was sold.

“As for the earnout, the idea that Max, Ted and I wanted to keep it all for ourselves is totally untrue. I’m in this industry because I love it, not for riches. Historically we’ve always shared our profits with the team and did the same when we sold the studio,” Cleveland wrote. “You can be damned sure we’ll continue with the earnout/bonus as well. They deserve it for all their incredible work trying to get this great game into your hands.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the team is fairly compensated for their work on Subnautica 2. Cleveland emphasized that the developers behind the project deserve recognition and rewards for their dedication, especially under current circumstances.

The Game Itself Still Pushes Forward With Global Development

While legal and leadership tensions remain unresolved, development on Subnautica 2 has not stopped. The game is being created by a global remote team under the Unknown Worlds banner. These developers continue to work on building a new underwater survival experience with cooperative multiplayer, genetic adaptation systems, and an evolving alien world.

The sequel introduces a new protagonist, an all-new ocean planet, and expanded gameplay tools. Players will craft submersibles, research lifeforms, and descend into increasingly dangerous depths. The game will also feature online co-op with up to three friends for the first time in the series.

Subnautica 2 will launch in Early Access and is expected to grow through updates that add biomes, story content, and new systems. However, its public release date remains uncertain given the ongoing dispute.

Both Sides Appeal To Fans as Pressure Builds

KRAFTON concluded its statement with a commitment to transparency and a promise to support the team members still working on the game. The publisher said it would continue rewarding employees who remained dedicated during the disruption.

Cleveland’s response was more personal in tone. He thanked the community for its support and said the team was still eager to see the game in the hands of players. He stressed that developers live for that moment and said the support from fans meant a great deal to everyone involved.

With the conflict now public and legal proceedings underway, the Subnautica 2 community may be left waiting for clarity. In the meantime, both publisher and former leadership insist that their focus remains on delivering the best game possible.