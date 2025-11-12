State of Play November Showcased DLC And Future Games

Elden Ring DLC The Forsaken Hollows launches Dec. 4 with new characters, bosses, and areas.



MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls PS5 beta runs Dec. 5–7; full release in 2026.



Fatal Frame II and Dragon Quest VII remakes set to appear in early 2026 with major upgrades.



New DLC, indie reveals, and a 27-inch PlayStation QHD monitor debuting next year.

A Peek Into The Future

The latest State of Play by Sony ran on Nov. 11, and focused on Japanese games and studios, as well as acted as a video game crystal ball – a lot of titles showcased aren’t slated for release until next year. Even so, there were a handful of hotly anticipated games and DLC, including Elden Ring Nightreign’s The Forsaken Hollows.

A new Marvel game got a look-in, alongside a demo reveal for Octopath Traveller 0, plus other RPGs, puzzle games, and even a PlayStation-specific gaming monitor. And as is becoming the norm these days, updates on older games were shown, including new details on the Fatal Frame II remake.

“Today’s special Japan-focused State of Play was packed with content from start to finish,” said Sachie Kobari, from the official PlayStation.Blog Japan site. “It showcased fresh gameplay from major upcoming titles, brand-new game announcements, confirmed release dates, and more.”

Here are the highlights from this month’s State of Play.

Nightreign DLC

Shown later in the stream, but arguably one of the most eagerly awaited reveals was Elden Ring Nightreign’s first DLC, The Forsaken Hollows. This is being released on Dec. 4 and includes two new playable characters, and two new bosses.

The new characters are the Scholar and Undertaker; the former is an academic with impressive arcane skills, whereas the latter has her strength bolstered by her faith and is determined to slay the Nightlord. The new bosses are Dreglord, a force of all-consuming hunger, and – glimpsed in the trailer – Atorias, a tragic hero turned deadly boss who made an appearance in the DLC for the original Dark Souls.

The Forsaken Hollows also introduces a new area, the Great Hollow. This is a vast cavity in the land of Limveld home to exotic and mysterious ruins, as well as weird life-draining crystals, making it a dangerous but unusual place to explore.

Anime Marvel

There’s no shortage of Marvel beat ‘em ups, from older titles like Marvel Vs Capcom to the upcoming Cosmic Invasion, but MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls at least differentiates itself by making each character anime-styled. It’s also 4v4, whereas other Marvel fighting games tend to be tag-team titles.

The latest State of Play revealed that the next Closed Beta for the game will take place on PS5 between Dec. 5 – 7. Gamers will get to try out Spider-Man and Ghost Rider, as well as check out new stages like the X Mansion and Savage Land. The game is set for release next year, although a specific date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Remade Survival Horror

The conversation around classic survival horror titles tends to focus on the heavy hitters like Silent Hill and Resident Evil, but the Fatal Frame series is a worthwhile addition that’s often overlooked. Developers Koei Tecmo revealed a remake of the second game, Crimson Butterfly, during the Xbox Showcase in September. As well as a new trailer the remake now has a release date: Mar. 12, 2026.

Two sisters are trapped in a cursed village and must use a camera to combat spooks. In an accompanying PlayStation blog post, Makoto Shibata, the Fatal Frame Series Director, warned players that the vengeful wraiths could be anywhere.

“The spirits can appear when least expected. They may grab your hand as you reach for an item, or await you beyond a door you’ve just opened, reminding players that danger lurks in every shadow.”

Reborn RPG

Another remake coming gamers’ way early next year (Feb. 5, 2026) is Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined. This updates the RPG from 2000 with completely new graphics, updated game mechanics, and a streamlined story.

The story follows a group of friends who discover that their island home has been locked away by a malevolent force that also spans different timelines; players journey to the past to save the present. The original combat system has been modernized, so now characters get to use vocational perks, as well as attack (and potentially defeat) enemies before they get a chance to strike back.

Other Games Covered

There was an emphasis on DLC, including new playable characters in Visions of Four Heroes for Dynasty Warriors Origins, a new game mode via Gran Turismo 7’s Power Pack DLC, more robots in Super Robot Wars Y DLC Pack 1, Once Upon a Katamari Dance Dance Remix Pack, an Alternate Dimension add-on for Digimon Story Time Stranger, and a Sonic the Hedgehog crossover DLC for Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac.

Roguelite action spin-off BlazBlue Entropy Effect X got a spotlight, as did single-player psychological horror anthology BrokenLore, with two updates for this on the way. Coffee Talk Tokyo, Fate Trigger, and Damon and Baby were also revealed.

The last highlight spot went to a PlayStation gaming monitor – this is a 27-inch beast with a PS controller charging hook, High Dynamic Range support, Quad High Definition (QHD) IPS display up to 2560 x 1440 resolution, VRR support and refresh rates of up to 120 Hz on PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles, and 240 Hz on compatible PC and Mac devices. It’ll be released next year, but only in Japan and the US.