Spectacular Sci-Fi Action Incoming: Play The New G-Rebels Demo at Gamescom

PRESS RELEASE – June 30, 2025 – German indie developer Reakktor Studios and publisher Senatis are bringing G-Rebels to the world’s biggest gaming event for the very first time. At this year’s Gamescom, visitors can get hands-on with the sci-fi air combat sim and check out brand-new content.

Set in the year 2684, G-Rebels drops players into a dystopian open world spanning over 12,000 square kilometers. Explore vast skies, pull off breathtaking aerial maneuvers, and take on high-risk missions across dangerous skies. From the very beginning, G-Rebels taps into the spirit of the PS1 classic G-Police – and is already being described by fans as a worthy spiritual successor.

Exclusive Content at Gamescom

Visitors at Gamescom can look forward to a special G-Rebels demo featuring previously unreleased content. This includes never-before-seen areas within the game’s vast open world and new missions that let players fully immerse themselves in the game’s dark cyberpunk atmosphere. Anyone attending can experience the content firsthand at the booth.

When? August 20 (Trade and Media Day) to August 24

Where? Indie Area, Hall 10.2 – Home of Indies booth

Test Flight Cleared for Takeoff: New G-Rebels Playtest Now Live

Reakktor Studios has kicked off a new playtest for G-Rebels. Selected players now have early access to the sci-fi flight sim and can experience key gameplay features from the current development phase.

The playtest aims to gather valuable feedback from the community to help optimize G-Rebels ahead of its planned release later this year.

G-Rebels in New Gameplay Trailer: Metropolis by Night

The new trailer features Daevos, the capital of the Okktane Empire, at night. Amid flickering neon lights and towering skyscrapers, players experience intense aerial combat directly from the cockpit.

The project “G-Rebels” was funded as part of the German federal government’s games funding program with support from the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space.

About Reakktor Studios

Founded in 1991 as Century Interactive by Martin Schwiezer, Reakktor developed many single and multiplayer games like Subtrade, Bermuda Syndrome, Neocron, Black Prophecy, and Toxikk. Reakktor is one of the oldest and most experienced game developer brands in Germany. With MMOFPS game Neocron, they released the world’s first MMO game with a Cyberpunk setting.

About Senatis

Senatis GmbH is an independent boutique publisher based in Frankfurt, Germany, specialising in traditional PC and console games. With over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, Senatis offers expert consulting services to individual development teams, providing valuable insights and guidance. In addition to its consultancy work, the company actively invests in and publishes selected game projects, demonstrating its commitment to fostering innovation and excellence within the gaming community.