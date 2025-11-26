Space Marine 2 Expands With Major Reclamation Update And New Cosmetic Packs

Space Marine 2 adds a new PvE mission set aboard a fallen Imperial Cruiser



Reclamation Mission Introduces Fresh PvE Content

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released the Reclamation Update for Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2. The update is free for all players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. It expands the Operations experience with a new mission that sends players into the wreckage of an Imperial Cruiser.

The mission follows the Imperium’s efforts to remove the remaining Tyranid presence from Avarax. The Wrath of Espandor has gone silent after a distress signal, leaving players to investigate the derelict ship. The situation escalates as the objective shifts toward triggering a chain reaction that will destroy the cruiser along with the Tyranid forces inside.

The update also introduces a new Tyranid Prime enemy. The encounter adds further variety to the existing PvE structure and gives Operations players a new challenge. This mission stands as the central component of the update and connects to the broader conflict on Avarax.

New Gear And Customization Options Roll Out

Alongside the mission, the Reclamation Update brings a range of cosmetic and gameplay additions. Six new Hero weapon variants arrive for multiple weapon types including the Bolt Sniper Rifle, Heavy Bolter, Instigator Bolt Carbine, Heavy Bolt Pistol, Power Fist, and Thunder Hammer. These variants are unlocked through Accolades.

The update further introduces eight new armor pieces. Four helmets and four pauldrons can be redeemed for free through Accolades currency. These additions expand the customization pool for players who engage with progression systems across the game.

Stratagems mode receives new Battlefield Conditions that alter the flow of missions. Modular Customization is now available for Chaos Champions, allowing the same level of personalization previously limited to Space Marines in PvE modes. The update focuses on expanding existing systems rather than redefining the game’s structure.

Season Pass 2 Owners Receive Two New Cosmetic Packs

Players with Season Pass 2 gain access to two new cosmetic DLC packs released alongside the update. The Blood Angels Champion Pack introduces a Tactical class skin, a Blood Angels design for the Chainsword, and an exclusive Jump Pack for the Assault class.

The Salamanders Cosmetic Pack expands customization with five armor pieces themed after the warriors of Nocturne. It includes representation of four Successor Chapters which are the Black Vipers, the Covenant of Fire, the Dragonspears, and the Dark Krakens. Both packs provide additional visual identity options for players invested in class customization.

These additions, Patch 11, arrive as part of ongoing post launch roadmap. Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive will continue to build on the game’s foundation with free updates and optional cosmetic content well into 2026.