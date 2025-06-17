Soulstone Survivors, the God-Making Action-Roguelike, Out Now

PRESS RELEASE – June 17, 2025 – The journey to game-breaking, god-like power begins today. Digital Bandidos and Game Smithing are proud to announce that Soulstone Survivors is now available for PC, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S – marking the action roguelike’s debut on consoles.

Unleash power and emerge from the throes of battle as the god you were always meant to be. Soulstone Survivors puts players at the centre of a thrilling power fantasy, where every run transforms them into a living weapon.

Carve through thousands of enemies with screen-shattering abilities, evolve a build, and face off against ruthless Lords of the Void in a challenge where mastery, not luck, defines the ascent to godhood.

Soulstone Survivors has sold over one million copies in Early Access on Steam, gaining over 90% ‘Very Positive’ ratings from players. Now, the launch of version 1.0 brings the complete experience to players across multiple stores and platforms for the first time.

22 Playable Characters: Unlock and experiment with 22 playable Void Hunters, each with their own forgeable weapons and unique attacks! Two new characters have been introduced at launch: the mech-driving Machinist and the fan-requested Samurai.

Unleash Chaos: Choose from hundreds of devastating skills and attacks as players level up, creating countless lethal combinations that make you an unstoppable force. Infinitely stack buffs and advantages to create ultimate builds.

Hear their Calls: Experience, for the first time, a full voiceover for Void Hunter characters, enhancing their distinct personalities as they take on the hordes of the Void.

Become a God: Invest in permanent upgrades, with a full skill tree for each character, until it’s possible to unlock the Ascension forms: temporary god-like powers that lay waste to the battlefield.

Conquer the Void King: Newly revealed for launch – face the all-consuming, all-powerful Void King and end the nightmare of the Great Void once and for all (until players start a new run).

Increase the Risk, Reap the Rewards: Ramp up the difficulty with a variety of curses and game modes, granting even more soulstones and other materials to make Void Hunters increasingly deadly.

“We started work on Soulstone Survivors almost three years ago as a side project, while still working our full time jobs, and at the time the two of us had no idea where the game would go!” said Allan Smith, game director and founder of Game Smithing.

“We quit our jobs and over time grew our team to the 12 people we are today, and 16 major updates later – with countless fixes and improvements, and a game ten times larger than we ever hoped – we still love working on the game.

“From the start, and through every step along the way, the community helped guide and shape the future of the game and we are extremely proud of the game we’ve developed together. We can’t wait to deliver some more surprises with our 1.0 update, both to old and new players on Steam, Playstation, Xbox, GOG and Epic Game Store.”

Steve Escalante, CEO and co-founder of Digital Bandidos, added: “This is a great moment for the Bandidos team: our first full launch of a great new game. It’s been great working in partnership with the team at Game Smithing again and we’re so pleased we could help bring Soulstone Survivors to an even bigger audience following its success in Early Access.

Soulstone Survivors launches today and can be purchased via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam game key via Eneba, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

About Digital Bandidos

Digital Bandidos, established in 2024 by Steve Escalante and Lance James, leverages decades of combined experience in indie and AAA game publishing to empower independent game developers and their creations. The gritty sci-fi action-roguelike Let Them Come: Onslaught, which arrives on consoles and PC later this year.

About Game Smithing

Game Smithing is a small, independent studio of game developers spread across Brazil and the UK. Although the studio was first founded in 2022, some of the team have worked together for over 10 years, having first started a studio in founder Allan Smith’s basement back in 2012.

The team has been working on Soulstone Survivors for over two years, having massively grown the scope of the game following the incredible PC Early Access success. Rogue Soulstone, Soulstone Survivors’ sister project, is currently in pre-production.