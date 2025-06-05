Sony’s State of Play Reveals Mountaineers, Robots, And Ninjas

Sony ran its State of Play event online on June 4, 2025, and revealed a bunch of upcoming games for PlayStation 4 and 5. Popular titles such as Astro Bot and Mortal Kombat featured, as did Metal Gear Solid and a new Thief title.

State of Play is a newer games showcase organized by Sony; it started in 2019, making this year’s event only its seventh edition. However, to compete with other events happening around the same time, such as State of Unreal and the forthcoming Summer Games Fest, Sony usually has some exclusive news up its sleeve.

As is fast becoming the norm for online game showcases, State of Play dispensed with a host and any kind of typical promotional spiel. Instead, it focused on bombarding viewers with trailers throughout its 55 minute runtime. Here’s a rundown of all 23 games revealed.

Astro Bot

Team Asobi, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Astro Bot, revealed that five new levels are coming to the game’s Vicious Void area on July 10. In an official blog post, Nicolas Doucet, the Studio Head, outlined what these will be.

“The five levels available will be: Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, Handhold Havoc, High Inflation and… well. You’ll have to play and see,” he said. “And who knows? Maybe completing all Vicious Void might lead to something really cool.”

Baby Steps

Games where physics are simulated in a pleasingly wonky fashion are fast becoming their own genre, and Baby Steps is going to wobble into it on Sept. 8 (on PS5 and PC). The game is being published by Devolver Digital, comes from the makers of Ape Out and Getting Over It With Bennet Foddy, and follows Nate, an “unemployed failson” according to the developers.

“Are you ready to explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time? We’d hope you are because Baby Steps is going to blow your collective minds,” the developers said in a post on the game’s official page.

Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement

The Scarlet Engagement is a sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night, a 2.5D RPG made by Castlevania creator Koji Igarashi. That was released in 2019, and this latest title is set to release in 2026. It follows on from events in the first game, but with a few new gameplay twists.

Chief among these is the addition of two protagonists, Leo and Alex, that are both in-play at all times. However, rather than being local or online co-op, they can be switched between by one player, with the computer taking over the other in the interim.

Cairn

Gamers who can’t get enough of climbing mountains have finally had their prayers answered, as Cairn is set for release on Nov. 5. In it, players must control each hand and foot of their mountaineer separately to scale the forbidding Mt. Kami.

“When we decided to make a video game about Alpinism, we were fascinated by the dedication and resolve shown by climbers,” Emeric Thoa, the Creative Director from The Game Bakers, the studio behind the game, said in a related blog post.

“They are ready to risk everything because of how extraordinary it makes them feel: extremely satisfied and free. And that’s the emotion we wanted to replicate and make you feel, as a player.”

Digimon Story: Time Stranger

First revealed in last year’s State of Play, the latest game involving everyone’s favourite pocket monsters that aren’t Pokémon returns with a new trailer. Digimon Story: Time Stranger is a JRPG where players need to move between the human world and the digital one, the latter of which reveals a thriving Digimon city ready to be explored.

“Digimon can be seen running their own shops, homes, and living their own full Digi-lives. Unique Digimon will also give you quests, which can be completed in fantastical new environments with their own interactive elements,” said David Alonzo, Brand Manager, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots

This goofy sports game is coming to PS5 (and Switch and PC) on Sept. 5, and includes online and offline play, plus single player and multiplayer modes. Everybody’s Golf first appeared in 1997, where it introduced players to its straightforward three-button shot mechanic. Hot Shots reintroduces this gameplay tweak, as well as local four-player matches.

“Aim shots down the fairway, time three button presses and swing to success. It’s an easy to learn mechanic to begin swinging for the greens, but becoming a true ace at the game will present a challenge,” Bandai Namco said in a press release.

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

Released in 1997, Final Fantasy Tactics is one of the most well-known strategy titles developed by Square Enix. September 2025 sees the release of an updated version, The Ivalice Chronicles, on PS4 and PS5.

Francis Santos, Marketing Director for Square Enix North America, revealed that this update comes with two versions of the game: enhanced and classic: “First, we have the enhanced version, which adds fully voiced dialogue, an optimized and updated UI, graphical improvements, and a number of other quality of life features, including the more accessible “Squire” difficulty setting makes the enhanced version an excellent starting point for first-time players.”

“Those who wish to enjoy Final Fantasy Tactics as they remember it are welcome to play the classic version, which unites the graphics and gameplay of the original 1997 version with the renowned War of the Lions translation for a unique way to experience this beloved title.”

Ghost of Yōtei

One of the most anticipated games coming to PlayStation is this standalone sequel to 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima. However, this year’s State of Play announcement was a bit of an anticlimax as, rather than showing anything new related to the game, Sony instead gifted audiences with a trailer for a deep dive into the game, to be aired this July.

Hirogami

One of the most visually distinct games announced was this origami-inspired title from Kakehashi Games and Gyaar Studio. Hirogami follows the exploits of Master of Folding, Hiro, as he transforms into new animal forms to traverse the environment and solve puzzles.

“The trailer also introduces the revered elder armadillo, Ama Jii, the distinguished gentleman frog, Bingley, and the fearless mighty ape, Shaan Ti – each of whom Hiro will meet on the adventure to save their fragile origami world,” the developers said in a news post.

The game is set for release on Sept. 3, on PS5 and PC.

007 First Light

As covered in a recent press release, this is an origin story game in which players take control of a young James Bond as he sets off on his journey to become licensed to kill. IO Interactive, the studio behind Hitman, are crafting this one, and it’s due for release in 2026.

Lumines Arise

A puzzle game series started in 2004, Lumines titles typically involve Tetris-like shape placement. However, Lumines Arise rebuilds the core gameplay into a kind of trippy 3D match-3 title. It’s also going to be possible to play it in VR.

“Lumines Arise on PlayStation 5 with optional PS VR2 compatibility is more than just an ordinary puzzle game – our aim is to hit you right in the feels,” said Takashi Ishihara, Director, Enhance (the studio behind this game).

“You emerge from the darkness in the first stage (a glimpse of which you saw in today’s announcement trailer), and every stop on the over 30-stage journey evokes a different and complex emotional response.”

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Comics have always been full of superheroes fighting each other for one reason or another, and there have been plenty of beat ‘em ups following this pattern. The latest is MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, a new tag-team brawler from Arc System Works.

The trailer showcases a game that looks like it’s trying to tap into some of the same punk energy of the Spider-Verse movies, but filtered through an angular anime filter. It’s out in 2026.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

If games aren’t being remastered, they’re getting remade. That’s the deal with this latest MGS adventure, which sees the wonderfully-named Naked Snake take on goofy but sinister villains that have long been a mainstay of this franchise.

The original came out in 2004, so there’s plenty the new version can improve upon. The graphics are the main asset, of course, and everything’s been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5. The battle damage system and controls have also been modernized, although players will have to wait until August 28 this year to see what else Konami has tinkered with.

Mortal Kombat Kollection

Fatality! A certain generation of gamers can always read those words in a very specific voice, and now younger players can find out why Mortal Kombat is such a respected name in fighting games.

There are eight games in this collection, covering the early entries in the series, plus documentaries and a few secrets. Digital Eclipse is the studio responsible for this collection, and Chris Kohler, Editorial Director, outlined what else will be included.

“We’re also doing a deep dive into the history of Mortal Kombat to find design documents, early prototype materials, motion-capture sessions, concept art, and much more, some never before seen. You’ll be able to step through our interactive timelines as if you were walking through a Mortal Kombat museum, watching videos, playing games, viewing photo galleries, and more as you travel through the early history of the franchise.”

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound

Another retro franchise gets an update in the newest ninja sidescroller from The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous I and II). Fans of gory pixel art will be able to slash their way through hordes of demonic enemies on July 31 on PS4, PS5, and PC. PC gamers can also get their hands on a demo from June 9. And for existing fans of the series, some of the music may seem familiar for a good reason.

“True to the theme of NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound’s merging of modern and classic elements, the soundtrack will also include contributions from guest composers Keiji Yamagishi, Ryuichi Niita, and Kaori Nakabai – respectively the main composers of the first three episodes of the original NINJA GAIDEN 8-bit era,” The Games Kitchen said in an official news post.

Nioh 3

This year’s State of Play was a veritable sequel frenzy, with this action RPG being one of the most anticipated. Following on from 2020’s Nioh 2, part 3 follows a young warrior poised to become the new Shogun. Jorgen Johansson has more details in his report.

Pragmata

Gamers who have always dreamed of playing a dude in a chunky space suit who carries around a floppy-haired moppet with destructive psychic powers now have their prayers answered. Pragmata is Capcom’s latest sci-fi adventure, and this time players can control both protagonists to defeat enemies.

“Our two protagonists, Hugh and Diana, happen upon one another and must work together to defeat the lunar station AI and return to Earth,” said Cho Yonghee, Director. “Both have their own abilities, and you’ll need to control them both – at the same time – to overcome the many obstacles you’ll face.”

Romeo is a Dead Man

Grasshopper Manufacture is a studio known for its out-there concepts, like Killer 7 and No More Heroes, and its latest title follows suit. Agent Romeo Stargazer works for the FBI as Dead Man, and his task is to chase down fugitives across time and space.

The studio’s Community Manager, James Mountain, revealed some gameplay details about the combat in an associated blog post: “Romeo swaps between guns and swords, using his enemies’ own power against them to absolutely annihilate the evil hordes in this peak example of full-on bloody action, featuring ridiculously clever level design in which you’ll be jumping back and forth between the real world subspace, and white-hot battles cathartic enough to collapse the universe itself.”

Sea of Remnants

Fans of Arcane’s graffiti-splattered aesthetic are sure to get a kick out of the similarly-styled Sea of Remnants. Featuring pirates who for some reason look like puppets, this action RPG lets players build a crew and upgrade a ship.

Developers Joker Studio have revealed some intriguing story background for the game, however: “In Sea of Remnants, you play as an amnesiac sailor who sets off on a voyage alongside a mysterious girl – two travelers with different goals yet bound to the same path across the sea.”

“The purpose of this journey is to reach the long-rumored, deeply cursed Sea of Remnants – a place said to hold endless riches and renown. But those who fall into its waves lose the very talents they once held most dear.”

Silent Hill f

Konami rolled out a teaser/interview for this long-awaited franchise entry back in March this year, but State of Play presented a look at the gameplay, and revealed a release date of Sept. 25.

For the first time in the series history, the game will take place in a cursed Japanese town. The creators previously described it as being spiritually similar to the other Silent Hill games, but distinct enough to work as a standalone title.

“Despite the Japanese setting, the core that is psychological horror remains untouched,” said Motoi Okamoto, Producer. “I can recommend this game to series fans with confidence, and I would love for newcomers and fans of Ryukishi07’s works to give this a try. This game is a must-play not just for those who seek tough combat, but also for those who want to be immersed in a captivating, haunting story.”

Sword of the Sea

Surfing is cool, but what about surfing on a sword? Giant Squid (Abzu, Journey) is the studio answering this question with Sword of The Sea, an adventure game that gives players a hoversword to pull off gnarly skating/surfing tricks as they explore a sprawling, desolate Necropolis.

However, it doesn’t remain a dead world as the player can bring life back to it throughout the game. The studio has revealed a bit more about this is a recent news post on the PlayStation blog.

“While the undulating, shifting sands may be what you’ve seen most of so far, the Wraith’s story will take him to many areas beyond the desert. Prepare to surf across windswept snowfields, glacial mountains, and many more exciting and unexpected biomes on this adventure.”

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Return to The City in 2025 as Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow transports players into the midnight streets through the power of virtual reality. A recent news release details what players can expect when the game lands on PlayStation.

Tides of Tomorrow

DigixArt, the studio behind cult favorite Road 96, dips its toes into asynchronous multiplayer with this sea-based post-apocalyptic world. It claims player decisions will carry real narrative weight, and allow puzzles to be solved through seeing the actions of other players.

“Usually, games with asynchronous multiplayer are focusing on systems and gameplay interactions. We saw an opportunity to go further: to let players truly influence each other’s stories through their decisions,” said Adrien Poncet, Game Director. “You travel the ocean aboard your trusted boat, visiting location after location – each one previously visited by the player you’re following.”

“Thanks to our ‘asynchronous vision’ system, you’ll see echoes of this player’s choices and actions, in the form of ‘ghosts’. These visions help you avoid traps, solve puzzles, investigate what happened before, or simply adapt based on the other player’s actions.”

Tides of Tomorrow is slated for a February 2026 release.