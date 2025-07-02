Skiing Game Pass Hit Lonely Mountains Hits 1 Million Players – Celebrates With Massive Update

PRESS RELEASE – July 2, 2025 – Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders just passed a massive milestone. Indie team Megagon announced they’ve hit 1 million players! To celebrate, they’re releasing a real gamechanger of an update, launching simultaneously on PC and Xbox today, and it’s for free.

The ‘Freestylers’ update adds two new modes: Trick Mode with over 100 challenges to complete, and the highly requested Free Ride Mode, where players carve their own way down the slopes without any checkpoints, plus a wide range of accessibility features.

About The Update

The ‘Freestylers’ update adds two major new modes, Trick Mode and Free Ride Mode. In Trick Mode players compete for style over speed, completing over 100 challenges in a grounds-up reimagining of the Snow Riders experience.

Free Ride Mode is a beloved mode from Megagon’s earlier hit Lonely Mountains: Downhill, now on the slopes of Snow Riders. The ultimate challenge to all speedrunners, Free Ride removes all checkpoints, allowing players to carve their own ultrafast route down the mountain.

Both modes come with full leaderboard support and new achievements. There’s also a wide range of new accessibility features, including auto-break, auto-accelerate, toggling buttons instead of holding them, and button mapping.

About The Game

Take a deep breath, count to three, and go. Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about skiing down gorgeous mountain vistas. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps, all surrounded by a variety of breath-taking landscapes.

Fancy a challenge? Perform daredevil tricks or try to best the time for a spot on the leaderboard. Or take the road less travelled, discovering shortcuts when exploring the slope. Bring others along for the ride in the new online multiplayer modes. Work together as a team or compete in a race to the base.

Game Features

A breath-taking ride down snowy mountains.

Play co-op or competitive multiplayer.

Multiplatform crossplay for up to 8 people.

Challenge yourself or relax and explore.

Unlock new equipment, outfits and tricks as you play.

Follow-up to the hit game Lonely Mountains: Downhill.

About The Developer

Megagon Industries is an independent game studio founded in 2013 in Berlin, Germany, best known as the studio behind the mountain biking game Lonely Mountains: Downhill. They are currently working on a follow-up, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, which is out now on PC and Xbox.